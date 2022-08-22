Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Florida pair admits to stealing Ashley Biden's diary, tried selling to Trump campaign
A pair of Florida residents pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court Thursday to stealing the diary and other property belonging to President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley and selling them to the conservative investigative group Project Veritas. Aimee Harris, 40, and Robert Kurlander, 58, took part in transporting stolen materials from...
Washington Examiner
Floridians charged with voting fraud were directed by government officials, documents show
Florida voters who are facing criminal voter fraud charges voted with the knowledge that they were allowed to vote and were in some cases directed to vote by government officials, according to court and election documents. The 20 defendants facing these charges had submitted voter registration applications that were approved...
Washington Examiner
Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster
By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis reelection campaign in Florida could prove central to GOP future
The Florida governor’s race might not be the most competitive in the country, but for the Republican Party, it might be the most important. Former Gov. Charlie Crist won the Democratic primary on Tuesday night, defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried by a comfortable margin. The onetime Republican governor, who now serves as a Democrat representing Florida’s 13th Congressional District, is now running to be the next Democratic governor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Examiner
Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats
California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
Washington Examiner
Snapchat parent company to pay $35 million as part of Illinois privacy settlement
Snapchat has agreed to pay a $35 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit in Illinois over claims that the company was collecting private data via its filters. Snapchat's parent company, Snap, agreed to pay the settlement to resolve a class-action suit that claimed the photo-sharing app's filters and lenses violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting data without user consent. Now state residents may get a small payout if they have used the filters in the last seven years.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon
Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
Washington Examiner
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency. James Coddington, 50, was executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester via lethal injection, according to a report. Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole...
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
New York GOP chairman beats billionaire to claim GOP nod in western New York House primary
New York GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy won the Republican nomination for the state’s 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, marking the end of a contentious primary cycle the party initially hoped would be stress-free. Langworthy announced his bid for the open seat after incumbent Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY) dropped his...
Comments / 0