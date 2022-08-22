ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Alaska’s ranked choice voting disaster

By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
ALASKA STATE
Washington Examiner

DeSantis reelection campaign in Florida could prove central to GOP future

The Florida governor’s race might not be the most competitive in the country, but for the Republican Party, it might be the most important. Former Gov. Charlie Crist won the Democratic primary on Tuesday night, defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried by a comfortable margin. The onetime Republican governor, who now serves as a Democrat representing Florida’s 13th Congressional District, is now running to be the next Democratic governor.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Washington Examiner

Businesses bite back: Newsom’s COVID mandates suffer triple court defeats

California courts dealt a blow this month against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandates, which forced businesses to close and cleaned out churches for more than a year. It’s been two years since Newsom locked down America’s leading economic powerhouse with a strict disaster declaration that slowed commerce and prompted a pandemic exodus. A trio of rulings show that businesses are starting to see justice in the courts for alleged misery they say was unjustly imposed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Snapchat parent company to pay $35 million as part of Illinois privacy settlement

Snapchat has agreed to pay a $35 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit in Illinois over claims that the company was collecting private data via its filters. Snapchat's parent company, Snap, agreed to pay the settlement to resolve a class-action suit that claimed the photo-sharing app's filters and lenses violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting data without user consent. Now state residents may get a small payout if they have used the filters in the last seven years.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Tax rebates 2022: Connecticut families to receive checks of up to $750 soon

Thousands of Connecticut families will soon see checks of up to $750 as part of the state's child tax rebate relief program. Gov. Ned Lamont and Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Mark Boughton held a news conference on Thursday morning announcing that the checks, almost 200,000 to 210,000, will come out over the next several days.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor

A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency. James Coddington, 50, was executed at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester via lethal injection, according to a report. Oklahoma's Pardon and Parole...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Randi Weingarten

Comments / 0

Community Policy