Snapchat has agreed to pay a $35 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit in Illinois over claims that the company was collecting private data via its filters. Snapchat's parent company, Snap, agreed to pay the settlement to resolve a class-action suit that claimed the photo-sharing app's filters and lenses violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting data without user consent. Now state residents may get a small payout if they have used the filters in the last seven years.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO