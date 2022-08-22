ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

NBC 29 News

BRCC and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students

Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. Updated: 7 hours ago. Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Eviction Filings Increase

Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces $3.7 million to go to research at UVA. Updated: 7 hours ago. U.S....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Law class of 2025 shows record numbers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law Class of 2025 is starting strong and is already displaying record numbers. The class not only has the strongest academic numbers in the history of the school, but it is also the most racially diverse, being made up of 50% women, 40% people of color, and representing students from 38 different states.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
NBC 29 News

Annual 2022 ‘Batten Builds Day’ event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 26, UVA’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy held its “Batten Builds Day.”. Rather than sit in classrooms, hundreds of Batten School Students are working to help their community through acts of public service. “We start the day off with...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Cheerleaders greet Jackson-Via Elementary School Students

The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less. The intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville is now a...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS and CCS finding ways to give free or reduced meals to students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are still finding ways to give out free or reduced meals, even though the Federal Free Meals Program for all students has ended. “Through the pandemic, Congress enacted a special legislation related to COVID in which all students related to...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

First-time college student transition advice for parents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from high school to college can be difficult for the parents of new college students. Tim Davis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia, is sharing some advice for parents. Davis says the key is to evolve your parenting style, learn active listening,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Albemarle High School students return to classrooms

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school for Albemarle County and students are excited to be back. Albemarle High School is making history this year in two big ways. “Our numbers are high this year, with just a little over 2,000. And that increase...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS implementing new learning style

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying a new teaching method, invitational learning. “The idea that it’s all about bringing the student name and being the center of the work rather than having more of a teacher-centered environment or content-centered classroom,” Superintendent Matthew Haas said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

