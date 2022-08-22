Read full article on original website
BRCC and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. Updated: 7 hours ago. Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen...
Intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive temporarily changed
The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less. Rather than sit in classrooms, hundreds of Batten School Students are working to help...
Eviction Filings Increase
UVA School of Law class of 2025 shows record numbers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Law Class of 2025 is starting strong and is already displaying record numbers. The class not only has the strongest academic numbers in the history of the school, but it is also the most racially diverse, being made up of 50% women, 40% people of color, and representing students from 38 different states.
WHSV
Class sizes are down, Waynesboro City School officials say
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - While many school districts struggle to keep their schools staffed, Waynesboro City School leaders said they’re only hiring for a few positions. Dr. Ryan Barber, Assistant Superintendent, said he’d like to have more bus drivers, and they’re hiring math teachers. However, he said they’re in a good place with staffing. One factor helping them stay fully staffed, Barber said, is their partnership with local universities.
Annual 2022 ‘Batten Builds Day’ event
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On August 26, UVA’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy held its “Batten Builds Day.”. Rather than sit in classrooms, hundreds of Batten School Students are working to help their community through acts of public service. “We start the day off with...
UVA Cheerleaders greet Jackson-Via Elementary School Students
The pause on federal student loan repayment will be extended for the last time through December 31, 2022. Borrowers should expect to resume payment in January 2023, but what’s owed could be a lot less. The intersection of Rugby Avenue and Rose Hill Drive in Charlottesville is now a...
ACPS and CCS finding ways to give free or reduced meals to students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are still finding ways to give out free or reduced meals, even though the Federal Free Meals Program for all students has ended. “Through the pandemic, Congress enacted a special legislation related to COVID in which all students related to...
First-time college student transition advice for parents
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The transition from high school to college can be difficult for the parents of new college students. Tim Davis, a clinical psychologist at the University of Virginia, is sharing some advice for parents. Davis says the key is to evolve your parenting style, learn active listening,...
cbs19news
Albemarle High School students return to classrooms
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school for Albemarle County and students are excited to be back. Albemarle High School is making history this year in two big ways. “Our numbers are high this year, with just a little over 2,000. And that increase...
First day of school means hundreds of students walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together. “We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said. Luckily,...
ACPS implementing new learning style
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying a new teaching method, invitational learning. “The idea that it’s all about bringing the student name and being the center of the work rather than having more of a teacher-centered environment or content-centered classroom,” Superintendent Matthew Haas said.
Eviction hearings taking place in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After two years of dealing with COVID-19 impacts, relief packages and programs are beginning to wind down and people are starting to feel the effects. Eviction cases have increased over the past few months because COVID tenant protections that were implemented during the pandemic...
Virginia NAACP chapters call for overhaul of Hanover County Schools leaders
NAACP chapters throughout the Commonwealth are calling for an overhaul of leadership in Hanover County School Board.
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year
High football season kicks off in full force with the debut of Friday Night Fury, but we got a taste of the pigskin tonight with Albemarle High traveling to Harrisonburg. Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen a significant increase in eviction lawsuit filings.
How does Biden's student loan plan measure up to average Virginia college debt?
(WSET) — President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is one many Americans have been waiting for. For Virginia college graduates, sometimes the burden of student loans can be steep. According to a report by The Institute for College Access & Success, in 2019-2020, over half (55%) of Virginia college...
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
Contract workers needed for the upcoming winter
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County say the Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to expand its forces ahead of the upcoming winter. After registering and being approved, contract workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just will put...
Retired UVA pediatrician diagnosed with ALS creates a fund to help fight it
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A retired pediatrician with UVA Health is working to help people battling ALS. Jim Plews-Ogan and his family created the Hummingbird Fund after he was diagnosed with ALS. “You have to live in hope. I live in hope, and it comes in all different forms....
