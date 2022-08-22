The Cody Cross Country teams will be taking their talents to the Treasure State this Saturday to officially begin the 2022 season. And what a season it could be for the Cody runners. The Fillies enter the season as 3-time defending State Champions, with a 4-peat on their minds. The Broncs feature one of the more talented groups they’ve had in the last several years. To get you ready for the season I caught up with Head Coach Maggie Kirkham over the phone to bring you a season preview.

CODY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO