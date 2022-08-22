Read full article on original website
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Rebecca West, Director, Center of the West
Rebecca West, Director for the Center of the West, spoke about a new pilot program called the Park County Youth Free Admission where a child between the ages of 6 through 17 will be able to tour the museums for free. It starts on September 1st. Also, Rebecca talked about the art show that is going on currently and the Patron’s Ball which is their big fundraiser.
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Months Later, Campgrounds Near Cody Finally Opened After June Flood
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s taken two months, but campgrounds east of Yellowstone National Park have finally fully reopened after sustaining heavy damage during the historic flood event of June 13. Kristie Thompson, Public Affairs officer for the Shoshone National Forest, said crews have...
mybighornbasin.com
Working Just Fine: Buffalo Bill Dam Passes Six-Year Spillway Test
The Buffalo Bill Dam fulfills an essential purpose every day, but a test by the Bureau of Reclamation proves it will work safely and efficiently when it needs to release some of the water it contains. The Bureau of Reclamation’s Wyoming Area Office completed a full travel gate testing at...
The Cody Steakhouse In Cody, Wyoming, is A Popular Place For Dining
Cowboy Paintings are on the walls(Image is author's) People who visit Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding areas of Wyoming may find themselves in the town of Cody. It is close to Yellowstone and is a place which has several hotels and restaurants for tourists to the region. It is famous for cowboys and western living.
cowboystatedaily.com
Mudslide Strands Tourists Outside Yellowstone; Florida Man Totals Car Trying To Drive Thru It
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A “sea of humanity” descended upon Pahaska Tepee Resort late Wednesday, just outside the east entrance into Yellowstone Park, after a mudslide blocked the main highway into the park. “People were trying to find something to eat, and rent...
mybighornbasin.com
Another Successful Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale Opening Reception
With another successful Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale reception in the books, Director Kathy Thompson says, “I love that opening reception because it’s for the town.” Last Thursday, the opening gala started with a ceremonial ribbon cutting to kick off the evening. For those uninitiated in...
greybullstandard.com
Nursing home’s future in doubt
Citing hundreds of thousands in operational losses last year alone, Three Rivers Health says it is considering the closure of its 37-bed Bonnie Bluejacket Memorial Nursing Home as a step toward ensuring the viability of its hospital, clinic and emergency room services. Officials from Three Rivers (formerly South Big Horn...
mybighornbasin.com
Mercantile Celebrates Grand Opening Tomorrow Here in Cody
The Vintage FarmVixen’s Mercantile, a new business owned by resident Brandy Lasseter, is having a Grand Opening tomorrow, August 27th, 9 am-6 pm, located at 513 16th street Cody, WY. Ms. Lasseter will operate Mercantile with her business partner Lois Brown, who was born and raised in Powell, WY. The two have big plans to expand and grow their vintage brand in the coming months and years.
mybighornbasin.com
City of Cody Power Outage Caused By Raccoon in a Transformer . . . Again!
Despite the thunder and lightning, the outage that left many Cody residents without power last night was caused by a raccoon – for the fourth or fifth time in the past several years. Cody experienced a power outage in the early hours of Friday, Aug. 26. The reason for...
mybighornbasin.com
Filly Swim 2022 Preview: Big Things Coming
The Cody Filly Swim and Dive team will get their 2022 season underway this weekend. Big things look to be on the horizon for the Filly swimmers. Cody would finish 3rd in the Conference and 6th at State a year ago and to say they have what it takes to be better this year is an understatement. I was able to catch up with Head Coach Emily Swett over the phone to preview the season ahead.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody XC Preview: Fillies Looking for 4-Peat, Broncs Surging
The Cody Cross Country teams will be taking their talents to the Treasure State this Saturday to officially begin the 2022 season. And what a season it could be for the Cody runners. The Fillies enter the season as 3-time defending State Champions, with a 4-peat on their minds. The Broncs feature one of the more talented groups they’ve had in the last several years. To get you ready for the season I caught up with Head Coach Maggie Kirkham over the phone to bring you a season preview.
mybighornbasin.com
More Rain on Thursday Evening and Friday August 26th
According to the National Weather Service, the detailed forecast for Cody, Wyoming is as follows, “a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.”
mybighornbasin.com
Cody Man Sentenced to Decade in Prison for Meth-By-Mail Scheme
A recent hearing in U.S. District Court concludes the strange saga of Philip Dobbins, who will now spend over a decade in prison for his role in a drug distribution conspiracy. 44-year-old Phillip Aaron Dobbins appeared for a sentencing hearing before United States District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on...
Powell, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Riverton High School football team will have a game with Powell High School on August 26, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
mybighornbasin.com
Yellowstone Quake Hockey 2022 Season Preview
While the High School sports season has begun, another aports team located in Cody is getting underway as well. The Yellowstone Quake Hockey team is back on the ice in preparation for the upcoming season. Quake Hockey had their first practice of the season last Sunday and will open the 2022-23 season on their home ice, hosting the Sheridan Hawks.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody on Top of Wyopreps Preseason Poll, Area Teams Featured
The first football rankings of the season have arrived as Wyopreps has released its preseason football poll. The poll is voted on by coaches and media members around the state. The Big Horn Basin sees plenty of teams make the top 5 in their respective class as Cody, Powell, Lovell, Meeteetse, Rocky Mountain, Burlington and Shoshoni all make the cut.
mybighornbasin.com
Traffic Delays on Powell Highway, Details Emerging about Car Accident
UPDATE: Traffic has cleared and is moving again, the incident has been cleaned up—more information to follow about accident. KODI Radio has received video footage regarding an incident on the Powell Highway, possible car accident—more details to follow. Current information suggests there was a wreck outside of Cody (8/26). This story will be updated as more information is released about the event.
