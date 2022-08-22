Read full article on original website
4 Tigers, 3 Bulldogs named to Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four Jackson State University Tigers and three Mississippi State University Bulldogs were tabbed to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List on Wednesday. The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious event for graduating seniors to display their talent in organized practices and a game in front of NFL scouts upon graduation and completion of college football season.
