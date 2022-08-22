Read full article on original website
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A search warrant executed by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office results in two arrests. On Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m. the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team searched a property at the 9300 block of Highway 359.
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. 44-year-old Fabricio Perez has an active arrest warrant for murder. The case began on Thursday, August 18 when Laredo police officers responded to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Texas Avenue where they found a deceased man inside a white car. Investigators determined this case was a murder and the suspect was identified as Fabricio Perez.
Border Patrol unit crashes near Laredo Bridge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday, August 25, a Border Patrol unit crashed right next to International Bridge #1. According to city of Laredo officials, the crash happened at around 5 a.m. while the Border Patrol unit was assisting in a chase. The officer allegedly lost control and crashed into a guardrail at the intersection of Water Street and Salinas Street. No injuries were reported. Fortunately, there were no pedestrians crossing at the time.
Border Patrol agents arrest convicted felon
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents out of Hebbronville catch a possible dangerous felon. It happened when they came across a man walking through some ranchland off Highway 359 on Saturday. Record checks revealed Osvaldo Salvador de Alba Velasquez was in the U.S. illegally. He also had an extensive...
Driver accused of hit and run accident involving school bus
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver accused of fleeing a hit and run accident involving a school bus is caught by police. The incident happened on Thursday at around 7:50 a.m. when Laredo Police received a call about a Nissan Maxima that had allegedly collided with a school bus at 5210 Highway 359.
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the confiscation of nearly $259,000 in cash. The incident happened on Monday at bridge two when a driver identified as Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28 was heading into Mexico. Villaseñor was found with cash hidden in the door panel along with two...
Former city employee can be temporarily reinstated by judge
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of a ruling just made by the 4th Court of Appeals. A ruling made on Wednesday, August 24 says the 49th District Court Judge has the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while the employee’s wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system.
Armed and dangerous murder suspect is 'fugitive of justice': Laredo Police
LAREDO, Texas — A suspect has been identified for a Thursday morning murder in Laredo and is currently at large. Authorities identified 44-year-old Fabricio Perez as the murder suspect of 27-year-old Julio Cesar Flores. Flores was killed at an intersection on the 2100 block of Guadalupe and Texas, officials said. Perez is considered to be a 'fugitive of justice' with his current whereabouts unknown.
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that happened Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at the 8300 block Killam Industrial Boulevard. According to Laredo Police, the accident was between two tractor trailers. Both trucks were loaded with cargo at the time of the crash. Clean up...
Accident reported at Mines Rd. & Milo Rd.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident has been reported by the Laredo Police Department. It happened at the intersection of Mines Road and Milo Road. Laredo police urge drivers to use caution and expect significant delays. Officers are currently at the scene. No word on any injuries at the moment.
City of Laredo to hold splash bash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The end of the summer season is near, and the city wants you to cool off with a splash bash!. The Laredo Parks and Rec. Department aquatics division is hosting a pool party at the San Miguel Pool. It will take place from 5 p.m. to...
WBCA names 2023 Parade Marshals
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They are about to celebrate 200 years and now they will ride tall and be a part of the 2023 WBCA Festivities. For two centuries, the Texas Rangers has gone strong investigating the state’s most violet crimes. They are one of the world’s oldest and...
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An elderly resident is getting some much-needed help from the community after she was found living in deplorable conditions. Josefina Inguanzo, 84, who lives alone on Juarez Avenue and Garcia Street was found living in a dilapidated home that was damaged from the ceiling and full of rubbish.
Tractor trailer found on fire in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor-trail is found engulfed in flames overnight in south Laredo. The fire happened after midnight at the intersection of Maria Luisa Drive and Bob Bullock Loop which is near the UISD Student Activity Complex. Crews were able to put the fire out without injury. No...
City of Laredo to hold clean up event at Father McNaboe Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The school year may have just started but it’s never too early to get a start on those community service hours. As a result, the City of Laredo will be hosting a back-to-school clean up event at Father McNaboe Park. The clean-up is happening on...
Two injured in accident in front of Laredo International Airport
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two people are taken to the hospital after a two vehicle collision in front of the Laredo International Airport. The Laredo Fire Department arrived at the 5200 block of Bob Bullock Loop for a two-vehicle accident. Officials say two patients were involved; a 68-year-old woman who...
World Trade Bridge traffic congestion
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting traffic congestion on the World Trade Bridge. Officials say the processing system in Mexico has gone down at both commercial bridges. Authorities are advising drivers to expect delays as traffic remains at a standstill. Currently traffic along World Trade Bridge...
CBP recognizes canines on National Dog Day
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - They say every dog has his day and truth by told, Friday is National Dog Day!. With their wet noses and puppy dog eyes, it’s impossible not to fall in love with our furry friends. In observance of National Dog Day, hard working canines at...
Help ‘Clear the Shelters’ this weekend!
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Friday is known as International Dog Day, but if you don’t have a four-legged friend to celebrate it with, you will have an opportunity to adopt a pooch this weekend!. The Laredo Animal Care Services and the Laredo Animal Protective Society will both be taking...
Litter left by migrant crossings ends up in Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While law enforcement in Laredo continues to see a rise in illegal border crossings, they are also noticing a lot of debris that gets left behind. Much of the trash and clothing that gets left behind eventually makes its way to parks in Laredo, something that is hard to miss by parkgoers like Sergio Rocha.
