FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
WSLS
4-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg gas station, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that left a little girl hurt. Authorities say it happened Tuesday at about 9:46 p.m. at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Avenue. We’re told surveillance footage showed the...
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
wfxrtv.com
4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – A young girl was injured Tuesday night after a shooting broke out at a Liberty gas station in Lynchburg, police say. The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
Albemarle Police investigating shots fired near Charlottesville
According to police, officers responded to the 700 block of Queens Court at around 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 16 for several reports of shots fired. Several vehicles and buildings in the area were hit but no injuries were reported.
WDBJ7.com
Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WSET
Do you know him? Danville Police looking for unidentified person of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for a person of interest they said may know something about a crime. On Monday, the department shared a picture of a man on their Facebook page. The department said they need help to identify them and to take...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
wfxrtv.com
Alleghany Co. Sheriff’s office investigates bomb threat sent through Airdrop in school
COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Alleghany High School had to evacuate students and faculty on the afternoon of August. 24, in response to a bomb threat sent via Airdrop. According the principal of Alleghany High School, the threat was sent through Airdrop during the third lunch block on Wednesday. Airdrop” is a way of sending files electronically.
timesvirginian.com
Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
WSET
20-year-old with Autism found after running away during house fire in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities were on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna on Thursday morning. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They said they got the call at 12:23...
WSLS
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
altavistajournal.com
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney discusses gun violence after child injured in shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Following a Tuesday night shooting that sent a four-year-old girl to the hospital, WFXR News spoke with the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Lynchburg, Bethany Harrison, about the rising gun violence in the Hill City, as well as the rest of Virginia. Harrison...
