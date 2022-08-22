ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

Man arrested after stolen guns, jewelry found; second suspect wanted

By Ryan Harper
WNCT
 4 days ago

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Winterville man has been arrested and is facing charges after Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputies found stolen jewelry and guns. A second suspect is still wanted.

On July 29, deputies were called to a home on Staton House Road to a report of stolen guns. Officials said 10 guns and some jewelry were stolen. Officials identified Virginia Rose Pollock, 22, of Greenville and Justin Scott Strader, 33, of Winterville, as suspects.

After the search of the home, officers later found eight of the 10 stolen guns along with some of the jewelry.

Warrants were issued for Pollock and Strader for 10 counts of possess stolen firearm, 10 counts of larceny of firearm, felony conspiracy, safecracking and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. Strader was also charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

On Sunday, Strader was arrested in Wake County and was being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond. Pollock remains a wanted person. Her whereabouts are unknown, and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating her and the remaining stolen items.  She is believed to be operating a white Mitsubishi four-door sedan displaying a cardboard tag.

If you have any information on the location of Pollock or the stolen firearms and jewelry, please contact Detective Jordan at (252) 902-2158 or contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777. You can also go to www.crimestopper.org .

