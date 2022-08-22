Read full article on original website
Five restaurants in Virginia have been ranked as the best places to get a burger in the entire stateJoe MertensVirginia State
Sunflowers for Ukraine raised 11 million dollarsCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hunters for the Hungry Night and Lynchburg Hillcats will benefit those in needCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Hill City Donut Sop has replaced Mama Crocket's Donut's in LynchburgCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Popular Virginia Lake May Contain an Underwater Ghost TownTravel MavenMonroe, VA
WDBJ7.com
Child shot in Lynchburg released from hospital, potential witness sought
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl who was shot at the Liberty gas station (3145 Campbell Avenue) on Tuesday night was released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries. She had been shot as a passenger in a van in the parking lot as...
4-year-old injured in shooting at Lynchburg gas station
The Lynchburg Police Department says officers were dispatched just after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 to the area near the 3100 block of Campbell Avenue after multiple callers reported hearing gunfire.
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery
DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy. Police said officers apprehended...
whee.net
Martinsville man killed in Franklin County
Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
WDBJ7.com
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
WSLS
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
chathamstartribune.com
Juvenile charged with first degree murder
The juvenile involved in the Aug. 15 fatal shooting on Halifax Street in Danville has been charged with first degree murder. He had been previously charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Killed in the shooting was Patrick Lanigan Duffy 33, of Danville.
WSLS
4-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg gas station, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that left a little girl hurt. Authorities say it happened Tuesday at about 9:46 p.m. at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Avenue. We’re told surveillance footage showed the...
timesvirginian.com
Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines
The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
WSET
Do you know him? Danville Police looking for unidentified person of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for a person of interest they said may know something about a crime. On Monday, the department shared a picture of a man on their Facebook page. The department said they need help to identify them and to take...
WDBJ7.com
Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
WSLS
‘It’s horrible and makes me glad we’re moving’: Neighbors react after four-year-old is shot in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A four-year-old girl is recovering after a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night. Police said the incident happened near the Liberty Gas station on Campbell Avenue and the child is expected to be okay. A neighbor caught the shooting on camera and showed 10 News the video...
wfxrtv.com
Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
WSLS
Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard
ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
WSLS
Danville student credited for saving lives after teen brings gun to school
DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
altavistajournal.com
Forest woman arrested for animal abuse
Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
WSET
15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
