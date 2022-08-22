ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WFXR

14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
WFMY NEWS2

Danville 14-year-old charged first-degree murder in deadly robbery

DANVILLE, Va. — Danville police said a 14-year-old is now charged with first-degree murder in a deadly robbery. Police said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on August 16 in the 300 block of Halifax Street. The victim was identified as Patrick Lanigan Duffy. Police said officers apprehended...
City
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The office’s communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
WSLS

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
#Violent Crime
chathamstartribune.com

Juvenile charged with first degree murder

The juvenile involved in the Aug. 15 fatal shooting on Halifax Street in Danville has been charged with first degree murder. He had been previously charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Killed in the shooting was Patrick Lanigan Duffy 33, of Danville.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

4-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg gas station, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a shooting that left a little girl hurt. Authorities say it happened Tuesday at about 9:46 p.m. at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Avenue. We’re told surveillance footage showed the...
timesvirginian.com

Four men still wanted in local theft of cash from gaming machines

The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying or providing information about four males who are wanted for questioning in regard to a larceny at a local convenience store. On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 9:30 p.m., an undisclosed amount of cash was...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Young girl injured in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Police say the shooting occurred at the Liberty gas station at 3145 Campbell Ave. Police say they responded at 9:46 p.m. to an area near the store after...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Nelson Co. Deputies investigating 2 larcenies

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two larcenies where batteries, trucking, and logging equipment was stolen. The Sheriff’s Office says the larcenies occurred between August 19 and 24, one happened in the 3000 block of Patrick Henry Highway and the other on Harper’s Creek Lane in Tyro. Deputies say one victim was the target of both larcenies.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Act of kindess: Roanoke first responders stay after call, finish mowing yard

ROANOKE, Va. – An act of kindness by Roanoke Fire & EMS caught on camera was shared on social media, touching the hearts of those in the Roanoke community and beyond. First responders were called to help a woman having a medical emergency while she was mowing her yard, but their work didn’t stop when the call was over.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Danville student credited for saving lives after teen brings gun to school

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Police are crediting a student for saving lives after a gun was brought to school. Officers said a 15-year-old boy had a weapon in his bookbag after a fight at George Washington High School on Tuesday, 10 News reported. Police are pleased the student was...
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
FOREST, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. VDOT says this crash has been cleared. Drivers should avoid I-81S in Roanoke County if they can due to a tractor crash causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say the crash happened near the 138.4 mile marker and has led to a 3-mile traffic backup.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...

