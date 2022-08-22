The Minnesota Vikings end their preseason in Denver with the Broncos! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Vikings-Broncos prediction and pick. This is a game that many NFL fans might overlook, but it should be a good one as the preseason starts to finish up. The Vikings are (0-2) so far and the Broncos are (1-1) in their two games. The Broncos are coming off of an ass-whoopin as they allowed 42 points to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. The Bills look very scary right now with a majority of their reserves doing that damage. Buffalo proved their backups are better than the Broncos’ backups and that might not be a good sign for Denver as the season approaches.

DENVER, CO ・ 8 HOURS AGO