Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline

The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves

The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason Odds: Vikings vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Minnesota Vikings end their preseason in Denver with the Broncos! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Vikings-Broncos prediction and pick. This is a game that many NFL fans might overlook, but it should be a good one as the preseason starts to finish up. The Vikings are (0-2) so far and the Broncos are (1-1) in their two games. The Broncos are coming off of an ass-whoopin as they allowed 42 points to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. The Bills look very scary right now with a majority of their reserves doing that damage. Buffalo proved their backups are better than the Broncos’ backups and that might not be a good sign for Denver as the season approaches.
DENVER, CO
Miami Herald

Miami Marlins use eight pitchers and fall to Dodgers in extras to open four-game series

The thought of having to use a bullpen day on Friday, the Miami Marlins’ first game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not necessarily excite Don Mattingly on Friday. There’s an inherit risk with the approach. A bad outing by even one or two pitchers could compromise the rest of his relief pitcher corps for the remainder of the series.
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury

The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
Person
Sonny Gray
ClutchPoints

Nationals bring excitement to post-Juan Soto life by calling up top prospect

The post-Juan Soto era for the Washington Nationals doesn’t look too promising at the moment but at least they got some decent prospects in return. One of their homegrown products however will see his Major League dreams come true on Friday as the team called up top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli from Triple-A Rochester. It's […] The post Nationals bring excitement to post-Juan Soto life by calling up top prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani

The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
ClutchPoints

Chicago Sky: 3 bold predictions for WNBA Semifinals vs. Sun

The WNBA playoffs are in full swing with each team looking to achieve its postseason goals. The Chicago Sky are no strangers to the WNBA playoffs. This is their fourth consecutive trip to the postseason and they are currently the league’s defending champs. Candace Parker and company are vying for Chicago’s first back-to-back titles since […] The post Chicago Sky: 3 bold predictions for WNBA Semifinals vs. Sun appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals encouraging update on Gavin Lux’s ‘neck issue’

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a minor injury concern regarding infielder Gavin Lux earlier this week. Lux was initially slotted in the Dodgers’ lineup for their home matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday but was later scratched due to what manager Dave Roberts described as a “neck issue.” “Gavin has this neck issue,” Roberts […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals encouraging update on Gavin Lux’s ‘neck issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Clayton Kershaw gets a crucial injury update ahead of Dodgers’ road series vs. Marlins

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw could soon make a long-awaited return to action. Ahead of the start of the Dodgers’ four-game road set with the Miami Marlins, manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on multiple players, including Kershaw. He noted that the nine-time All-Star is still scheduled to throw a four-inning simulated game […] The post Clayton Kershaw gets a crucial injury update ahead of Dodgers’ road series vs. Marlins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

The full details of Julio Rodriguez’s potential $470 million deal with Mariners are bonkers

Julio Rodriguez signed an extension with the Seattle Mariners. It was originally reported by Jeff Passan to be worth at least $210 million dollars over 14 years with the potential to increase to over $400 million with incentives. However, Passan followed that up with a far more in-depth look at the contract. Buckle up, because this is one heck of a complicated deal.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is set to miss the whole 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but he is not getting discouraged by it. That much is clear as he finally breaks his silence since sustaining the injury during a CrawsOver Pro Am game where he faced LeBron James and many other NBA […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

J.J. Watt gets brutally honest on Cardinals’ late-season collapse in 2021

At one point during the 2021 regular season, the Arizona Cardinals were deemed by many as the clear-cut top team in the NFL. The Cardinals opened up the campaign with a 7-0 record, as they picked up convincing road wins over teams such as the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona simply looked […] The post J.J. Watt gets brutally honest on Cardinals’ late-season collapse in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

