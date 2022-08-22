Read full article on original website
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAA
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Braves: Legit World Series contenders or phony pretenders?
The Atlanta Braves went on a magical run in 2021. Despite winning just 88 games in the regular season, they managed to defeat the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros on their way to their first World Series championship since 1995. What made it truly remarkable was the...
Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline
The New York Yankees are rounding back into form just in time for the playoffs. After a terrible slump that saw them lose 24 of 36 games, they have slowly started coming back to their winning ways. A big part of that is the return of some of their key players from injury, such as […] The post Yankees manager Aaron Boone reveals immediate Harrison Bader timeline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This is my home’: Dansby Swanson drops truth bomb on extension talks with Braves
The Atlanta Braves are working to secure each member of their winning core for the long term. Shortstop Dansby Swanson is next as he continues his breakout season. The Braves have already started discussing a new deal with the 28-year-old. In 126 games this season, he has a slash line of .291/.346/.450 with 143 hits, 28 doubles, 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases this season. His career-best season at the plate is making him a candidate to sign a contract extension. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Swanson has made it clear that Atlanta is his home and that he wants to be with the Braves.
NFL Preseason Odds: Vikings vs. Broncos prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022
The Minnesota Vikings end their preseason in Denver with the Broncos! It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Vikings-Broncos prediction and pick. This is a game that many NFL fans might overlook, but it should be a good one as the preseason starts to finish up. The Vikings are (0-2) so far and the Broncos are (1-1) in their two games. The Broncos are coming off of an ass-whoopin as they allowed 42 points to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. The Bills look very scary right now with a majority of their reserves doing that damage. Buffalo proved their backups are better than the Broncos’ backups and that might not be a good sign for Denver as the season approaches.
Miami Marlins use eight pitchers and fall to Dodgers in extras to open four-game series
The thought of having to use a bullpen day on Friday, the Miami Marlins’ first game of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, did not necessarily excite Don Mattingly on Friday. There’s an inherit risk with the approach. A bad outing by even one or two pitchers could compromise the rest of his relief pitcher corps for the remainder of the series.
MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/26/2022
The Baltimore Orioles take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Orioles Astros prediction and pick. Kyle Bradish takes the bump for the Orioles, while Lance McCullers makes his third start of the year for the Astros. Kyle Bradish has a 6.25 ERA, but he...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury
The New York Yankees received a mixed bag of injury results on Thursday. On one hand, Giancarlo Stanton was activated ahead of their game in Oakland against the Athletics. But on the other hand, Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day IL with a groin injury. Cortes spoke with the Yankees media ahead of Thursday’s […] The post Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gets real on his groin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Yankees made a rather odd decision by trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery at the deadline. Considering he was relatively consistent for the team, aside from his last few starts, it was puzzling they shipped him off to the St. Louis Cardinals. While the Yankees did replace him with another quality arm in Frankie […] The post The reason Yankees didn’t trade for Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nationals bring excitement to post-Juan Soto life by calling up top prospect
The post-Juan Soto era for the Washington Nationals doesn’t look too promising at the moment but at least they got some decent prospects in return. One of their homegrown products however will see his Major League dreams come true on Friday as the team called up top pitching prospect Cade Cavalli from Triple-A Rochester. It's […] The post Nationals bring excitement to post-Juan Soto life by calling up top prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani
The already depressing state of the Los Angeles Angels in the 2022 MLB season gets another sad update with the team opting to place Jared Walsh on the 60-day injured list, as announced by the team Thursday. The #Angels have claimed LHP Rob Zastryzny off waivers from the New York Mets. He has been optioned […] The post Angels season gets even worse with latest roster move that could dishearten Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Mariners prediction, odds, pick – 8/26/2022
The Cleveland Guardians take on the Seattle Mariners. Check out our MLB odds series for our Guardians Mariners prediction and pick. Shane Bieber takes the bump for the Guardians, while Logan Gilbert will go to the mound for the Mariners. Shane Bieber has a 3.10 ERA. As the Guardians have...
Tyler Glasnow gets extension with Rays as long rehab continues
The Tampa Bay Rays are set to announce that they have signed star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to an extension through 2024, via Rays reporter Marc Topkin. Glasnow was previously set to hit free agency following the 2023 season. The extension is worth $25 million, per Jeff Passan. Glasnow hasn’t pitched...
Hilarious stat comparing Adley Rutschman to Babe Ruth has gone too far
The Baltimore Orioles are surprisingly in contention for an AL Wild Card spot and their rookie catcher, Adley Rutschman, is a big reason for it. But, the team’s TV network is trying a little bit too hard to compare him to the legendary Babe Ruth, don’t you think?
Chicago Sky: 3 bold predictions for WNBA Semifinals vs. Sun
The WNBA playoffs are in full swing with each team looking to achieve its postseason goals. The Chicago Sky are no strangers to the WNBA playoffs. This is their fourth consecutive trip to the postseason and they are currently the league’s defending champs. Candace Parker and company are vying for Chicago’s first back-to-back titles since […] The post Chicago Sky: 3 bold predictions for WNBA Semifinals vs. Sun appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals encouraging update on Gavin Lux’s ‘neck issue’
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a minor injury concern regarding infielder Gavin Lux earlier this week. Lux was initially slotted in the Dodgers’ lineup for their home matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday but was later scratched due to what manager Dave Roberts described as a “neck issue.” “Gavin has this neck issue,” Roberts […] The post Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals encouraging update on Gavin Lux’s ‘neck issue’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clayton Kershaw gets a crucial injury update ahead of Dodgers’ road series vs. Marlins
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw could soon make a long-awaited return to action. Ahead of the start of the Dodgers’ four-game road set with the Miami Marlins, manager Dave Roberts provided injury updates on multiple players, including Kershaw. He noted that the nine-time All-Star is still scheduled to throw a four-inning simulated game […] The post Clayton Kershaw gets a crucial injury update ahead of Dodgers’ road series vs. Marlins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 bold predictions for the Saints final preseason game vs Chargers
The New Orleans Saints Week 3 preseason contest is their final opportunity to gear up for the 2022 regular season. They will be taking on the Los Angeles Chargers, and there is a lot riding on this game for many players on both sides of the field. For now, we...
The full details of Julio Rodriguez’s potential $470 million deal with Mariners are bonkers
Julio Rodriguez signed an extension with the Seattle Mariners. It was originally reported by Jeff Passan to be worth at least $210 million dollars over 14 years with the potential to increase to over $400 million with incentives. However, Passan followed that up with a far more in-depth look at the contract. Buckle up, because this is one heck of a complicated deal.
Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is set to miss the whole 2022-23 season due to Lisfranc injury, but he is not getting discouraged by it. That much is clear as he finally breaks his silence since sustaining the injury during a CrawsOver Pro Am game where he faced LeBron James and many other NBA […] The post Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren breaks silence after devastating foot injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
J.J. Watt gets brutally honest on Cardinals’ late-season collapse in 2021
At one point during the 2021 regular season, the Arizona Cardinals were deemed by many as the clear-cut top team in the NFL. The Cardinals opened up the campaign with a 7-0 record, as they picked up convincing road wins over teams such as the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Rams. Arizona simply looked […] The post J.J. Watt gets brutally honest on Cardinals’ late-season collapse in 2021 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
