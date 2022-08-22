OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police Department is urging small businesses in the beach town to take advantage of one of their safety programs. That is the Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program, set out to keep businesses safe after hours without calling owners late at night. Officials tell us crime increases after hours and on private property they can’t enter without clearance from the owner, who can be hard to reach late at night. Officials say this is a preventative measure because with this form they can enter properties before they make a complaint when it is too late.

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO