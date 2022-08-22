Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Two Downtown Salisbury businesses certified as Green Businesses
SALISBURY, Md. – Two more businesses in downtown Salisbury have been certified as Green Businesses by the Green SBY Team and Mayor Jake Day. Apartment Smart and Green Street Housing LLC got the certificate for maximizing their energy efficiency. Both also became Gold Certified, which is the highest level.
WMDT.com
Reentry fair helping incarcerated individuals prepare for the future on the other side
WESTOVER, Md. – Eastern Correctional Institution is preparing inmates for life on the other side. Officials say inmates serve time, but what matters is putting them in a position so they don’t come back. Recidivism is a continuing issue but here at the fair, nearly 400 individuals got the opportunity to prepare for life outside these walls so they don’t end up back at the Eastern Correctional Institution.
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
WMDT.com
First State schools experience safety training in case of an emergency
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Parent John-Michael Keyes is no stranger to how chaotic and tense the aftermath of a shooting can be. He lost his daughter in a Colorado school shooting, and following that incident he wanted to find ways to help schools who may experience something like this. “It really was...
WBOC
West College Ave. Construction Causing Frustration With Homeowners
SALISBURY, Md. - Bike lane construction is behind schedule and narrowing the driving lanes of West College Ave. Neighbors, Denise Willis and Madison Arrowsmith say the construction had made it difficult and frustrating for them. "I think the lanes are too narrow. We can't get in and out of our...
WMDT.com
First day of school in Seaford sees new safety protocol for parent drop-off
SEAFORD, Del. – Thursday marked the first day of school for Seaford School District students, and also the first day of a new drop-off protocol for parents looking to enter and exit the building. The school is keeping its system of only pre-approved adults on a set list being...
WMDT.com
Bat tests positive for rabies in Wicomico Co.
DELMAR, Md. – Wicomico County health officials are warning residents of a bat that recently tested positive for rabies. We’re told the bat was in the area of the 31000 block of Dagsboro Road, Delmar. The positive test came back on Thursday. The Wicomico County Health Department is...
WMDT.com
T.E.A.P. set out to keep small businesses protected in OC
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City Police Department is urging small businesses in the beach town to take advantage of one of their safety programs. That is the Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program, set out to keep businesses safe after hours without calling owners late at night. Officials tell us crime increases after hours and on private property they can’t enter without clearance from the owner, who can be hard to reach late at night. Officials say this is a preventative measure because with this form they can enter properties before they make a complaint when it is too late.
Cape Gazette
Developer files revised plan for School Lane
An amended site plan for the proposed School Lane subdivision along Route 24 has been filed with the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Office. A request was made by Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer and several members of the public to change the site plan to preserve as much of the 9.26 acres of woodlands on the 22-acre parcel as possible.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Delaware mayor thought $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag was ‘dead in the water’ but town council had other ideas
When he voided a $24,750 town check to a museum that flies a Confederate flag earlier this month, the mayor of a small southern Delaware town assumed the heated controversy over the grant would subside — at least for the time being. But Georgetown Mayor Bill West’s hope that...
Bayhealth Sussex Campus to expand with PAM approval
With City Council approval of a conditional use request, the Bayhealth Sussex Campus will expand with a 74,000 square foot facility that will house PAM Health, an inpatient rehab facility. PAM stands for Post-Acute Medical, a company that already has locations in Dover and Georgetown. They are currently using 40 beds in the Bayhealth building. “This is a leased arrangement,” ... Read More
The Dispatch
Boat Ramp Gets Major Renovations
OCEAN PINES – Improvements to the Mumford’s Landing Boat Ramp are earning rave reviews from one local group. Public Works Manager Nobie Violante said a new gangway, bumpers and boards were put into the structure about a month ago. “We put new walkways from the top of the...
WMDT.com
Former inmate turned Case Manager sets out to help at ECI
WESTOVER, Md. – A familiar face showed up to give back to the place where they once did time. Mark Harris is a case manager for RISTORe Damascus House, which stands for Rehabilitating Individuals So They Overcome Recidivism. his organization was represented at the ECI Reentry Resource Fair Thursday...
The Dispatch
Petition Seeks To Rename Road ‘Gavin Knupp Way’
BERLIN – A petition drive launched last week to consider renaming a portion of Grays Corner Road in memory of a 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run collision appears to be gaining momentum and there is some precedent for the practice. Around 10:45 p.m. on July 11, a black...
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen
GREENSBORO, Md.– At Tenchi Spanish American Kitchen, fresh, local ingredients lead to authentic Guatemalan and American dishes that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. Tenchi is located at 103 South Main Street in Greensboro. If you go, be sure to tell...
WMDT.com
Delaware student awarded with scholarship
LEWES, Del. – Emily Joynt was awarded with this year’s Lisa Marie Henderson Memorial Scholarship from Beebe Healthcare. She will be given $1,000 to go toward her cost of school. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
delawarepublic.org
Brandywine opens new opioid treatment program in Georgetown
Brandywine Counseling and Community Services launched the state’s newest opioid treatment program in Georgetown earlier this month. Brandywine’s decision to locate in Georgetown is part of a broader effort to expand treatment opportunities in central and western Sussex County, which have seen a disproportionate share of the state’s opioid overdoses.
WMDT.com
Early morning condo fire in Rehoboth extinguished by sprinklers
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Fire officials are praising a sprinkler system for extinguishing a condo fire early Friday morning. We’re told at around 2 a.m., the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded to a fire alarm at the Creekwood condominium complex. Officials say Creekwood is one of several locations for department responses to fire alarms that usually result in false alarms. However, firefighters say this time, the fire sprinkler system activated and extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony just before it was about to make its way up the side of the building and possibly into the attic area.
attractionmag.com
Be Part of the Largest Festival in Talbot County
The annual Waterfowl Festival runs on volunteer power, and it needs YOU!. During the festival, more than 1,000 volunteers handle everything from ticket sales to art sales, information guides to traffic control, and decorations to signage. And there are volunteers who work year ‘round to help keep operations running smoothly.
