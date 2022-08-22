ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Power restored to previous outage area in south Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities are working to restore power to areas of south Huntsville due to a Friday morning outage. According to a Huntsville Utilities spokesperson, the outage impacted the area of Airport Road south to Byrd Spring Road and from Redstone Arsenal east to Whitesburg Drive. Over 1,600 customers were impacted at the height of the outage.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Train’s emergency stop blocks three intersections

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Huntsville Police Department a train had to make an emergency stop due to a mechanical issue. There are three intersections affected by this train stop. Those intersections are Church/Monroe, Pratt/Meridian and Holmes/Wooden. According to HPD, there are no time estimates for the repairs.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
DECATUR, AL
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Avenue in Decatur. Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 25. At the scene, officers arrested 33-year-old Preston Nelson on the charge of murder, according to online court documents.
DECATUR, AL
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
ALABAMA STATE
Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Flower Friday: The story behind the Scarlet Rosemallow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The end of the week means it is Flower Friday!. Matt Candeias with Huntsville Botanical Garden is telling us all about the Scarlet Rosemallow. Find out why this coloful hibiscus was a favorite among presidents like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Summer P-EBT Benefits

ATHENS, AL
ATHENS, AL
Huntsville’s #1 city celebration showcases local bands and vendors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A big party is happening on Thursday because Huntsville was named the best city to live in by U.S. News and World Report Survey. Huntsville city leaders are celebrating this honor by showcasing local talent. They’re offering free tours of the historic downtown area where there...
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
Athens High School turns to virtual learning for second day following ‘gas smell’ reports

ATHENS, AL
ATHENS, AL
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
Rainsville man arrested on DUI charge after wreck

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a 27-year-old man after he left the scene of a wreck on Aug. 24 in Fort Payne. Officers responded to a wreck involving a vehicle and a business in downtown Fort Payne. The officers determined that the vehicle involved in the wreck had left the scene and was traveling on Gault Avenue.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Student loan relief, but at what cost?

ATHENS, AL
ATHENS, AL
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Cullman County Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Savannah Hamilton, 25, was killed when the Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a Nissan Sentra. ALEA says that after the initial collision, Hamilton’s vehicle...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

