wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
Job fair next week for Bryan County Hyundai mega site development
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Barnett Southern Corporation will be starting construction on the new Hyundai Plant in Bryan County and they’re looking for local workers to help out. They’re hosting a job fair on Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Best Western Premier located at 103 […]
wtoc.com
NASA discusses upcoming Artemis launch
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new era of space exploration and discovery is about to launch from U.S. soil. The first phase of a new program called Artemis will pave the way for humans to go to the Moon and beyond. NASA expert Liliana Villarreal spoke to WTOC on Morning...
wtoc.com
Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held their Business Expo earlier today. The event welcomed over 500 members and guests today to network and engage with the community. The event manager says that having local businesses engaging with the people of Savannah and building a connection...
wtoc.com
Chatham County Safety Net Planning Council providing suicide prevention resources, free dental cleanings
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help with a mental health crisis – all you have to do is dial 988 to get help anytime of the day, any day of the week. The new nation-wide phone number launched about one month ago. They have hired more workers...
wtoc.com
Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results are in from two days of public input sessions for Bryan County’s master plan. Staff held workshops this week to hear from community members about how the county should plan through 20-45. Bryan County officials say they the sessions had good turnout and...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Schools’ Educators Recognized for Excellence and Leadership
Many Bulloch County Schools’ educators are being recognized for excellence and leadership in their schools, the community, and the state. Members of the Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences have elected Kristen Rogers as their next president. Rogers, a teacher at Statesboro High School, serves as...
wtoc.com
Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
wtoc.com
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
wtoc.com
5 years of litter prevention effort at Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities up and down Georgia’s coast work every day to keep their beaches clean. On Tybee Island, they’re celebrating five years of being part of a cigarette litter prevention program that they say has had huge success. “When you see that message, ‘Georgia’s...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not only is there good places to eat around Savannah and the Lowcountry but one of the best experiences is the food events. Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about one tasty event coming up this fall.
Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus. According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on […]
wtoc.com
Liberty County Head Start moves into new location
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
wtoc.com
Building a business in fashion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As part of Black Business Month, we’re highlighting local professionals who brought their talents to our area or chose to stay and develop their skills. A fashion designer who grew up in the Liberty City neighborhood of Savannah studied at SCAD and then stayed to...
Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer
Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
A short guide to Fort McAllister State Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a confederate fort that was predominantly built by enslaved people in the 1800’s, Fort McAllister has a long and complicated history. The Fort was originally called the Genesis Point Battery but the name was later changed to reflect the family name of the plantation owner who also owned Genesis Point. […]
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
WJCL
W.W. Law home receives historic designation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
