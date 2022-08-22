ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

NASA discusses upcoming Artemis launch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new era of space exploration and discovery is about to launch from U.S. soil. The first phase of a new program called Artemis will pave the way for humans to go to the Moon and beyond. NASA expert Liliana Villarreal spoke to WTOC on Morning...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce holds Business Expo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce held their Business Expo earlier today. The event welcomed over 500 members and guests today to network and engage with the community. The event manager says that having local businesses engaging with the people of Savannah and building a connection...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Results of public input session for Bryan Co. comprehensive plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The results are in from two days of public input sessions for Bryan County’s master plan. Staff held workshops this week to hear from community members about how the county should plan through 20-45. Bryan County officials say they the sessions had good turnout and...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Historic review underway for Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic site review is underway for one of Savannah’s oldest public housing complexes. WTOC has confirmed the review process has further delayed plans by the Housing Authority of Savannah to prepare a federal application to demolish the Yamacraw Village complex. The review is being...
WTGS

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project completed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The years-long Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project is finally complete. The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) officially opened the last stretch of the 12.5-mile parkway on Thursday. Officials from GDOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered for a […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

5 years of litter prevention effort at Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities up and down Georgia’s coast work every day to keep their beaches clean. On Tybee Island, they’re celebrating five years of being part of a cigarette litter prevention program that they say has had huge success. “When you see that message, ‘Georgia’s...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Not only is there good places to eat around Savannah and the Lowcountry but one of the best experiences is the food events. Jesse Blanco joined WTOC on Morning Break to talk about one tasty event coming up this fall.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus. According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Liberty County Head Start moves into new location

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Building a business in fashion

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As part of Black Business Month, we’re highlighting local professionals who brought their talents to our area or chose to stay and develop their skills. A fashion designer who grew up in the Liberty City neighborhood of Savannah studied at SCAD and then stayed to...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Evans Memorial Hospital raffling off 2022 Chevy Blazer

Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton is currently holding a raffle for a brand new 2022 Chevy Blazer 3LT. This fundraiser will help fund the rural hospital in several different ways, including expanding services and facility improvements. Evans Memorial serves Evans, Bulloch, Bryan, Tattnall, and surrounding counties. It was previously named the #6 Best Small Hospital by Georgia Trend Magazine.
CLAXTON, GA
WSAV News 3

A short guide to Fort McAllister State Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a confederate fort that was predominantly built by enslaved people in the 1800’s, Fort McAllister has a long and complicated history. The Fort was originally called the Genesis Point Battery but the name was later changed to reflect the family name of the plantation owner who also owned Genesis Point. […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

W.W. Law home receives historic designation

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA

