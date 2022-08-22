ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Fox 59

Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – If you’re looking for some fun this weekend, you can enjoy the Front Porch Music Festival in Noblesville on Saturday, August 26 from 2-6 p.m. on Logan Street between 10th and 14th Street. Are you keeping up with Indy Now on social? Connect with us on...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Plan for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park in Carmel begins to take shape

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has entered a second round of gathering public input about the future Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The feedback will inform CCPR’s master plan for the park. The future park near 146th Street and River Road is expected to have amenities that highlight natural aspects...
CARMEL, IN
Your News Local

Small towns in Wabash County attracting visitors and businesses along a scenic river trail

This from inputfortwayne.com: WABASH COUNTY, IN- Crumbling bricks being restored. Dark, empty windows coming to life. A restaurant where there was once a neglected building. Historic edifices returned to their former glory. Exciting things are happening in Lagro, a rural community about 10 minutes Northeast of Wabash. It all began...
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Sweet Peas Play Cafe

A place for mom and dad to sip coffee while the kids enjoy an indoor playground. Sounds like a parent’s dream, but it’s not just a dream, it’s a real place! Sherman visited Sweet Peas Play Café in Kokomo to learn more about their unique set up. For more information on Sweet Peas Play Café, click here.
KOKOMO, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (The Reporter) — The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that have squirrel-themed offerings...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Osteria by Fabio Viviani extends hours, officially begins dinner service

After a highly anticipated wait, Carmel’s go-to Italian restaurant, Osteria by Top Chef contestant and “Fan Favorite” Chef Fabio Viviani has opened. Fabio Viviani, celebrity TV chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Josh Arnold, executive Chef at Osteria. They prepared a dish you can find on their menu called, “Frutti Di Mare,” and gave us a taste of a delicious Italian food spread so amazing you’ll have to see it to believe it.
WISH-TV

Joey Chestnut breaks world popcorn-eating record at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Professional eater Joey Chestnut can add “recorder holder at Victory Field” to his long list of accomplishments. Chestnut ate 32, 24-ounce servings of popcorn in eight minutes just before Wednesday night’s game between the Indianapolis Indians and Rochester Red Wings. The Westfield resident...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Featured adoptable pets for National Dog Day

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Dog Day! As we celebrate our four-legged friends, IndyHumane is encouraging people to help find these dogs a forever home. Every week, IndyHumane features adoptable pets available at the shelter. Here are some recent featured dogs that are still available for adoption. Read up about them and head to the shelter […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
959theriver.com

Just How Much Popcorn is Too much?

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and Indiana has much to be proud of, including Joey Chestnut, the number one ranked competitive eater in the world. Joey lives in Westfield Indiana, near Indianapolis. Joey around30 servings of popcorn, (reports are conflicting) at 24 oz each, in under 8 minutes. That’s 720 oz of popcorn, which converts to around 44 lbs! Guinness world records will verify.
WESTFIELD, IN

