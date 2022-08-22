Read full article on original website
DJ Khaled Says He Would Smoke Everybody In Verzuz Battle: 'I'mma Never Back Down On That Talk'
Miami, FL – DJ Khaled maintains no one can see him in a Verzuz battle. In a brand new episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the 46-year-old Grammy Award-winner didn’t hold back in holding himself in high regard when it came to his catalog and the number of hits he’s helped craft over the last 17 years.
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
Jay-Z Breaks Silence On Meek Mill's Departure From Roc Nation
DJ Khaled returned with his latest album, God Did this morning. As expected, the project is stacked with top-tier features, from Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, and Jay-Z, who appears on the title track. Khaled's hyped up this record, specifically Jay's verse, over the past few weeks. Even some of Jay's closest confidants have vowed that the Brooklyn-born rapper may have delivered one of the best verses of his career.
Lil Durk Health Update: Rapper Snapped With DJ Khaled After Shocking Eye Incident
It would seem like Lil Durk has finally ended his health break after suffering from an almost critical eye accident on Lollapalooza. The young rapper was seen hanging out with DJ Khaled on his tour bus, seemingly well and recovered. Durkio canceled his upcoming performances at the time to focus...
FN Meka: Artist Behind Virtual Rapper Snaps On Capitol Records Amid Twitter Backlash
The artist behind the voice of virtual rapper FN Meka has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the character. On Wednesday (August 24), Kyle The Hooligan — a burgeoning rapper currently based in Atlanta — hopped on Instagram to tell his side of the story. The post arrived less than 24 hours after it was announced FN Meka had been dropped from Capitol Records due to allegations of racial stereotyping.
Kodak Black Responds To Jackboy Diss Track: 'This Bitch Ass Wanna Be Me So Bad!'
Kodak Black and his ex-Sniper Gang artist Jackboy have a rift that only continues to deepen. After Jackboy dropped a diss track aimed at his former label boss earlier this week, Yak has seemingly responded. On Tuesday (August 23), Kodak uploaded a pair of posts to his Instagram Stories for...
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse
Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list. “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
Lil Yachty Shows Off New OVO Tattoo On Board Drake’s Private Jet
Lil Yachty has celebrated his 25th birthday in style by pledging his allegiance to OVO Sound while on board Drake‘s private jet. The Atlanta rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 23) to share a photo of him and Drizzy eating chicken and drinking Sprite on Air Drake, along with photos of himself outside the aircraft.
JAY-Z Responds To Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation, Says They ‘Could Never Beef’
JAY-Z has responded to Meek Mill exiting Roc Nation following news of their 10-year partnership coming to an end in July. Hov addressed the split on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy off his new album of the same name.
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ DJ Khaled’s Bee Gees Spin, Snoop Dogg’s Top 10 & More Nostalgia on the Billboard Charts
Everything old is new again on the Billboard charts, with a series of samples, features and remixes putting some legends back on top 40 radio. On Friday, Nicki Minaj released “Super Freaky Girl,” which prominently samples Rick James‘ 1981 top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit “Super Freak.” Plus, Snoop Dogg is back in the Hot 100 top 10, thanks to Benny Blanco‘s “Bad Decisions” with BTS (No. 10), marking his fourth decade with a top 10 hit on the chart. And DJ Khaled‘s new song “Staying Alive” (No. 5), featuring Drake and Lil Baby, samples the Bee Gees‘ 1978 Hot 100 No. 1 “Stayin’ Alive” and puts the Brothers Gibb back in the top 10 as songwriters.
Dr. Dre Credits The D.O.C. For Convincing Him To Rap On 'The Chronic' Album With Snoop Dogg + More
Dr. Dre is crediting The D.O.C. for convincing him to rap on The Chronic, his multiplatinum 1992 solo debut. In an interview with the Workout The Doubt with Dolvett Quince podcast, the Beats mogul casually mentioned how he originally didn’t plan on rapping on the project at all. Obviously,...
Meek Mill Responds To Jay-Z's Shout Out On DJ Khaled's "God Did"
Meek Mill is going through a transitional period in his career. He's revealed that he no longer wants to work with the major label machine to release music, revealing that he's had issues with Atlantic Records for the past few years. However, fans believed this could mean there's friction between himself and Hov after rumors emerged that Meek and Roc Nation parted ways.
Tyrese & Ginuwine Moved 'Too Slow' To Feature On Tank's 'R&B Money'
Tyrese and Ginuwine are seasoned vets in the world of R&B, but apparently they’re a little slow of the mark when it comes to recording features. According to their TGT brother Tank, both artists were set to appear on his new album, R&B Money. However, after initially showing interest in being on the singer’s 10th LP, Ty and G took too long to lay something down.
Lil Uzi Vert Flames Roddy Ricch's Boots From DJ Khaled's Video Shoot
Lil Uzi Vert is undoubtedly a fashion icon in their own right. Though sometimes, their choices come across as questionable, Uzi continues to push the boundaries with their fashion every time they steps out. However, they also carry high standards when it comes to having clean drip, and hip-hop fashion as a whole.
Young Guru Decodes JAY-Z’s Mind-Blowing ‘GOD DID’ Verse
JAY-Z has the Hip Hop world in shambles thanks to his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did” off his album of the same name, and now Young Guru is breaking it down for fans. On Friday (August 26), Hov’s longtime engineer shared a video on his Instagram page of him explaining one of Jay’s lines on the song where he uses a triple entendre to describe people having to face him and his legitimate business.
Snoop Dogg On Cordae Writing For Him: ‘It’s About What I Can’t See’
Snoop Dogg has explained in a new interview why he’s happy to let other people write for him at this stage in his career. Tha Doggfather’s most recent project, BODR, features a number of different artists including rising stars Jane Handcock, HeyDeon and Nefertitti Avani. But more than just guest artists, he also had Cordae write for him on the song “We Don’t Gotta Worry No More.”
John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video
12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
New Music Friday - New Singles From Lil Tjay, Offset & Moneybagg Yo, Quavo, Takeoff & Birdman + More
HipHopDX – Even though the Migos are at odds with one another, with Quality Control at the center of the turmoil, it’s refreshing to see Offset, Quavo and Takeoff actively releasing music. In addition to new records from the Culture rappers mentioned above, this week’s edition of HipHopDX‘s...
