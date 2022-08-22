Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Madison, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CDT. Target Area: Madison; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Ratliff`s Ferry affecting Rankin and Madison Counties. Pearl River near Lena affecting Leake County. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Ratliff`s Ferry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 308.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 309.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 303.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 309.4 feet on 02/14/2020. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Ratliff`s Ferr 303.0 308.1 Fri 7 pm CDT 308.8 308.5 308.1
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Strong River At D`lo affecting Simpson County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 30.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 34.0 feet early Friday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Rockport 25.0 30.8 Fri 7 pm CDT 32.8 33.1 33.4
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Strong River At D`lo affecting Simpson County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.5 feet, The entire Atwood Water Park is under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 28.0 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Monticello 22.0 24.6 Fri 7 pm CDT 25.5 26.3 26.7
Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-28 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Saturday morning around 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Marion The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Strong River At D`lo affecting Simpson County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Columbia. * WHEN...From Sunday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.5 feet, Water covers Old Highway 35 on the west side of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Sunday, September 04. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/22/2016. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pearl River Columbia 17.0 15.4 Fri 7 pm CDT 16.3 17.6 18.6
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Bogue Chitto River Near Bush affecting St. Tammany Parish. Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Hancock, Washington, Pearl River and St. Tammany Counties. For the Bogue Chitto River...including Tylertown, Franklinton, Bush...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. Bogalusa Creek will back up threatening the Sewage Treatment Plant. Homes south of Bogalusa Creek and east of Highway 21 will flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 22.0 feet Thursday, September 08. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 22.0 feet on 03/30/2009. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
