Rental Truck Fire Closes Exit 131 On Mass Pike In Cambridge

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A rental truck fully engulfed in flames forced an exit on the Mass Pike to close at the start of the afternoon rush, authorities said.

The incident happened at exit 131 on I-90 eastbound in Cambridge around 3:48 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, MassDOT said on Twitter .

Boston and Cambridge Fire were working to put out the flames, Massachusetts State Police said on Twitter .

Pictures and videos posted to social media show a plume of smoke rising above the truck as people drove past. The aftermath of the fire showed a massive cleanup as well.

Delays were expected as a result. No injuries were reported.

