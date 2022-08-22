Read full article on original website
Gramma D.
4d ago
Drugs ruin too many lives.When will people learn to not try it for the first time,thinking they won't continue and then ruin their lives.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Michigan State Police seize 11 lbs of crystal meth in search of home
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police announced on Friday that the Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized over 11 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. MSP said that FANG, in cooperation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), served...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man pointed pellet gun at driver on I-94, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A road rage incident on a Metro Detroit freeway led to the arrest of a Detroit man who later admitted to pointing a pellet gun at a driver. Michigan State Police recovered both the pellet pistol and a round of ammunition inside the suspect's vehicle after securing a search warrant.
fox2detroit.com
Stolen glock handgun found in suspect car that fled police at 100 mph in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police in Detroit recovered a stolen Glock handgun from a car that was clocked at going 100 mph on I-96 early Friday morning. The gun was found in a Chrysler 300 that fled police after state troopers attempted a traffic stop around 12:10 a.m. Patrolling...
fox2detroit.com
Man charged in Detroit BBQ murder, kidnapping, chase, and standoff was on tether after posting low bond
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect accused of killing a man at a Detroit barbecue then barricading himself in a home with a kidnapped child after fleeing police was already out on bond on an unrelated charge of shooting at his girlfriend. Deveius Monta Weathers, 29, of Eastpointe, is accused...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to prison after stabbing father to death, dumping body
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 25-year-old Westland man was sentenced to prison Friday after he stabbed his dad to death in the city of Wayne. Flem Stiltner, IV, 25, was charged with first-degree murder after killing his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III, in 2020. He was convicted on one count of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 29 to 50 years in prison.
Driver of Chrysler 300 going 100 mph on I-96 flees police, is tracked down and arrested
Two people were arrested overnight after trying to get away from Michigan State Police on I-96 at the Davison. Police said the driver was speeding at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police adding 300 officers to weekend patrols with increased overtime
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are adding 300 extra officers to weekend patrols as the summer comes to an end, which typically brings plenty of gatherings and parties that can draw large crowds. In an effort to keep those events peaceful, double overtime payments have been authorized by the...
Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam
A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination. "The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor....
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 arrested, stolen gun recovered after 4 flee from vehicle caught going 100 mph
DETROIT – Two people were arrested, and a stolen gun was recovered after suspects fled from Michigan State Police troopers early Friday, Aug. 26, in Detroit, police said. At 12:10 a.m. Friday, troopers attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 that was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone of I-96, according to Michigan State Police Second District. The driver did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.
The Oakland Press
Defendant has exchange with Macomb judge following Eastpointe carjacking sentence
A 59-year-old man who was called “probably the most difficult defendant I’ve had in my career” by a judge retorted that he was “probably the most innocent” defendant the judge has had. The exchange occurred Thursday between Macomb Circuit Judge Jennifer Faunce and convicted carjacker...
fox2detroit.com
Romulus man charged after allegedly stealing Madison Heights Fire pickup truck
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Romulus man was charged after prosecutors allege he stole a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck on Tuesday. 30-year-old Ashon Lamar Norman was charged with one felony count of motor vehicle-unlawful driving away and one felony count of larceny in a building. He was arraigned Friday and was given a $10,000 bond.
The Oakland Press
Man accused of raping psych patient gets next court date
A former hospital worker accused of raping a teen psychiatric patient is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary exam on Sept. 28. Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, of Detroit is charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct – incapacitated person. It’s alleged he assaulted the 18-year-old female in the early morning hours of July 14 at Pontiac General Hospital. Blanks was working there as a mental health technician at the time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Punches thrown during Pontiac arrest leads to Oakland Co. investigation
In a now-viral video, two Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen repeatedly punching a woman whose family says is mentally ill.
fox2detroit.com
Stolen Madison Heights Fire Department pickup found in Detroit, suspect arrested
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police have found a Madison Heights Fire Department pickup truck that was stolen on Tuesday and, though a suspect is not in custody, FOX 2 learned that the suspect was arrested shortly after. According to police, the thief walked into the fire headquarters at...
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stop for window tint in Detroit turns into loaded firearm and drug seizure
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A traffic stop for illegal window tint turned into a major drug bust for Michigan State Police during a vehicle search Tuesday. A firearm, magic mushrooms, and nearly a hundred prescription painkillers were among the contraband seized by state troopers in Detroit. According to a tweet...
Detroit man convicted of manslaughter in road rage killing of firefighter at Troy gas station
An Oakland County jury has found a Detroit man involved in a deadly road rage shooting last summer guilty on lesser charges. The victim was a Detroit firefighter.
DPD officer who recently tested positive for cocaine now suspended without pay
The move reverses a controversial decision made earlier this month by the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners.
fox2detroit.com
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot • Man charged in murder at BBQ • Abortion proposal nears approval
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - Rapper 'Cliff Mac', real name Clifton Terry III, calls himself the ‘King of Flint’. But he's not in Flint now. The Michigan rapper is in jail and charged with ordering a hit on a Sterling Heights woman in 2020. Cliff Mac is accused of...
98online.com
Detroit Police arrest three kids – 11, 12, and 14 – trying to steal new Dodge Chargers and Challengers
DETROIT (FOX 2) – Detroit Police on Monday told FOX 2 that three children, between the ages of 11 and 14, were the most recent arrests in rising cases of car jackings throughout the city. On Monday, the trio of kids – ages 11, 12, and 14 – were...
Flint rapper charged in murder-for-hire plot of Macomb County woman
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Flint rapper Cliff Mac is facing a lengthy jail sentence after he was arrested for conspiring to hire a man to murder a Macomb County woman.Clifton E. Terry, 31, of Flint, was charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. According to the indictment, Terry offered Andre Sims of Detroit $10,000 to murder the Sterling Heights woman in November of 2020. Sims waited in front of the woman's home and when she was leaving, he shot her several times. Despite her injuries, the woman survived. Terry eventually paid Sims $2,500 for the failed hit.Terry is also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case in Genesee County involving the death of Devaroe Davis in August 2021. Sims is already serving life in prison after being convicted in the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old Grand Rapids woman.Terry faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for this latest case.
Comments / 11