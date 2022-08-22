With 16 returning starters, Enid football determined to make its move in District 6AI-1

By Patrick Kays

Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Enid Plainsmen.

HEAD COACH

Rashaun Woods

RETURNING STARTERS

16 total

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 3-7

District record: 1-6, 6th in District 6AI-1

Playoffs: Did not qualify

PLAYERS TO WATCH

QB Bennett Percival, 6-3, 180, Jr.

Percival has great height at quarterback, sees the field well and possesses nice speed for his size. He will look to lead Enid with experience for the next two years.

RB Luke Ruah, 6-2, 205, Sr.

Size in the backfield will not be an issue for the Plainsmen. Ruah stands almost as tall as his quarterback, and is a strength to watch out for.

Ruah cleans bench at 315 pounds. He will be a key piece of the Plainsmen offense.

WR Tykie Andrews, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Andrews has great ball vision and has had a successful 7-on-7 season over the summer.

His size and ball vision will give Percival many opportunities.

DL Jradden Russell, 6-0, 260, So.

Russell is a large man for a sophomore. After starting for Enid as a freshman, he will be a key piece for Coach Rashaun Woods for a little bit.

DB Eric Lewis, 6-1, 200, Sr.

Lewis touts high praise from his coaching staff regarding college landing spots. His physicality alone should draw some eyes this season.

OUTLOOK

Enid has struggled finding its footing in 6AI, winning only seven games in four years. But with a returning group of 16 starters, Enid should be able to grow off of a 3-7 season last year.

Their size will, without a doubt, be a major component of the Plainsmen's success.

The Plainsmen will open the season at home against Class 6AII school Muskogee on Aug. 26. They are home again on Sept. 2 to take on Ponca City before wrapping up non-district play on Sept. 16 at Edmond North.

Enid kicks off District 6AI-1 action on Sept. 23 with a road test at Jenks, the defending 6AI champions.

COACH SAID

"We return 16 starters from last season's squad. We are coming into this season with a positive attitude and outlook and ready to show what we can do." - Rashaun Woods