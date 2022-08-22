ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for individual for questioning in theft

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in a theft, according to police. The theft took place on August 13 at a local Elkhart business. If you have any information, please contact Detective Lambright at...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Aug. 26, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Danisha Lane. Lane is wanted for Failure to Appear for Supervised Release with the original conviction of Armed Robbery. Wynter...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Man accused of trying to steal from Walmart three times in one day

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly tried to steal items from a Walmart three times in one day, according to the probable cause affidavit. Andrew Myers, 39 was arrested on three counts of theft. On Monday, a South Bend Police officer responded...
abc57.com

Officers recover firearms, drugs following traffic stop

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One man was arrested after officers recovered numerous drugs and firearms following a traffic stop, according to the South Bend Police Department. Darryl Peak, 29, was arrested on the following charges:. Four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. One count...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Woman Arrested On Four Battery Charges

WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was arrested after allegedly battering a man while armed with two knives. Bobbi Jo Williamson, 37, 122 Downy Drive, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony; domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, both level 6 felonies; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of stabbing neighbor during money dispute

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly stabbed his neighbor during an argument, according to the probable cause affidavit. Willie Evans Jr. was arrested on the charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and intimidation. On Saturday, South Bend Police officers were called...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating deadly shooting in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Police in Ontwa Township Edwardsburg say they’re investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Cass County. Police say it was reported around 6:40 p.m. in the 25000 block of Redfield Street. Police have arrested the suspect, who so far has only been identified as a 54-year-old man. His name has not been released, and it will be withheld pending arraignment in the 4th District Court in Cass County.
WNDU

Deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell deemed police justifiable

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the shooting death of Dante Kittrell, 51, of South Bend, was a justifiable homicide. A joint investigation by the St. Joseph County Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department into Kittrell’s death was completed and turned over to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, who determined his death was justifiable on Wednesday after reviewing the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police looking to identify individual in criminal mischief investigation

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that took place in the downtown Elkhart area in August. If you have...
WNDU

Warsaw police ask for public’s help following automobile thefts

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the last two weekends, the Warsaw Police Department reported two separate rashes of stolen vehicles and theft from automobiles at residential areas west of downtown and along Parker Street. “It’s a little concerning, we’re right by a school, you know, there’s senior housing over here....
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Wakarusa Man Airlifted To Hospital After Thursday Crash

A Wakarusa man was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. At approximately 4:36 a.m. Thursday, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West CR 800N and North CR 800W in Prairie Township. The preliminary results of...
WAKARUSA, IN
WNDU

LaPorte police officer resigns after arrest

Bendr’s modular homes in South Bend giving new meaning to ‘home delivery’. A new company called Bendr is placing houses at vacant lots to help bring life back to different parts of town. Cheryl Lyn Welter Family Charitable Foundation Radiothon raises money for underprivileged kids. Updated: 34 minutes...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

More Light Shed in Fatal Shooting

(La Porte, IN) - A man charged with taking his girlfriend's life in La Porte allegedly claimed that she accidentally shot herself when he first reported the shooting. Those are among the details released today in the case against John McCaw, charged in La Porte Circuit Court with murder. McCaw,...
FOX59

Indiana correctional officer busted for smuggling meth into jail

RENSSELAER, Ind. — A Jasper County correctional officer has gone from being outside the jail bars to being behind them after it was discovered that he was smuggling meth to an inmate while on duty. Shaun Zavoral, 29, of Wheatfield was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Porter County Jail on charges of dealing […]
hometownnewsnow.com

Body of Man Discovered in Yard

(La Porte, IN) - A badly decomposed man's body was discovered in the yard of a home outside a La Porte on Wednesday. La Porte County Coroner Lynn Swanson said the body was found around noon in the 3000 block of West Small Road, not too far from the La Porte County fairgrounds.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

SBPD welcomes 10 new officers, seeks more hires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You’ll soon see some new faces on the streets of South Bend!. The South Bend Police Department swore in 10 new officers during Thursday morning’s Board of Public Safety meeting. This is the largest group in the department’s recent history. Chief Scott...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after body found in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a body was found in LaPorte County. Deputies were called to the 3000 block of W. Small Road just before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in reference to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, an unidentified subject was found dead near...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN

