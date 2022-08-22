ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Woman shot, killed in Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — Police said a woman was shot and killed in a motel along Aurora Avenue in Seattle early Friday morning. The Seattle Police Department said officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports of a woman who was shot. Officers found a 33-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. Emergency crews tried life-saving measures, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Two men injured in shooting at Tacoma 7-Eleven

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men injured in a shooting outside a Tacoma gas station were hospitalized with serious injuries, according to police. A spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department said two men were shot at a 7-Eleven in the 9500 block of Steele Street South just before 1 a.m. The men are battling their injuries at a local hospital, the spokesperson said.
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
KING 5

State trooper shoots driver in Federal Way after altercation at traffic stop

FEDERAL WAY, Wash — A shooting involving a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper occurred on Wednesday night in Federal Way, Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed. A release from the WSP said the trooper tried to pull over a 34-year-old male driver for a traffic stop at about 8 p.m. The release said that an altercation ensued and the driver crashed into at least one other vehicle.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Harborview Medical Center#911#Violent Crime#Chevy#Amazon Fire
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: Delridge sexual-assault suspect charged in two attacks, described as escaped felon

We finally have confirmation about the identity and status of the 18-year-old suspect in the August 15th Delridge sexual assault. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Javyantre C. Sin today in two attacks, including that one, and the charging documents reveal he was an escapee from a facility where he was supposed to be still serving time for robbery.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Costco
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters attacked while tending to patient on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — No break in the violence directed against firefighters with the latest attack coming Thursday afternoon on Capitol Hill. A Seattle firefighter crew was treating a patient during a medical call when they said a bystander tried to intentionally slam into them with his motorized wheelchair. This incident follows months of similar assaults against firefighters and calls for action are mounting.
SEATTLE, WA
WGAU

Man held hostage for hours and robbed at gunpoint after meeting woman from dating app

PARKLAND, Wash. — A man was held hostage and robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to meet up with a woman he connected with on a dating app, police said. The incident occurred on Saturday when a 30-year-old man contacted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department informing them that he had been kidnapped and robbed at an apartment complex in Parkland, Washington, -- about eight miles south of Tacoma -- according to a statement released on social media by authorities.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man injured in downtown Seattle stabbing

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Tuesday in downtown Seattle. According to police, at 7:42 p.m., officers received a call from a woman who said a man flagged her down and said he’d been stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they rendered aid...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy