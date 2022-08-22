Read full article on original website
Related
18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse PD
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12 week field training program side-by-side with senior officers to apply what they learned at the academy, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
police1.com
‘Hulk’ actor sworn in as honorary N.Y. police officer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lou Ferrigno – known for his TV role as “The Hulk” – has added police officer to his list of accomplishments. CNY Central reported that the actor, who was in Syracuse filming for his movie role in “The Hermit,” was sworn into the Syracuse Police Department as an honorary officer by Chief Joe Cecile.
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Axe: Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule could be historically tough
Syracuse, N.Y. — How tough is Syracuse football’s 2022 schedule?. It could make history and be added to a short list of challenging schedules in SU’s 133-year history.
insideradio.com
New Digital Radio Stations Debut In Syracuse And Richmond.
A new digital-only adult alternative station, “The SGNL” (The Signal), debuts with a focus on the Syracuse, NY market. Launched by Cumulus Media, “The SGNL” debuted Monday, Aug. 23 playing artists including Tame Impala, Florence + the Machine, Jack Johnson and Beck. Outside of a jockless...
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged
Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of an 11-month-old boy who died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Quyen T. Huynh, of Syracuse, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, according to Onondaga County Justice Center...
Today’s obit: Sharry Doyle was an accountant and volunteer who worked to age 89
Sharry Weber Doyle, 90, of Fayetteville, died on Sunday at Francis House. She was born in Yonkers and moved to Syracuse when her husband, George, attended Syracuse University College of Law, according to her obituary. Doyle survived cancer in 1959 and went on to pursue a career as an accountant.
Child found alive in Syracuse apartment with bodies of man, woman; deaths treated as murders
Syracuse, N.Y. — Prosecutors confirmed the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a Syracuse apartment are being investigated as murders and that a child was found alive in the apartment. Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, were found dead in the apartment at 3:37 p.m....
Baby boy died when mom, boyfriend gave him fentanyl to calm him down, DA says
Syracuse, N.Y. — The mother of an 11-month-old boy and her boyfriend accidentally gave the boy a fatal dose of fentanyl in an attempt to calm the baby down, according to the Onondaga County District Attorney. The baby boy ingested the fatal dose of fentanyl inside a Syracuse apartment...
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have released the names two people who were found dead in an apartment on Burnet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The two are Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. A family member said Crawford’s first name is Jami.
76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
Reid Ducharme commits to Xavier; Class of 2023 recruit had Syracuse offer
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Reid Ducharme, a top-100 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, announced on Thursday he will attend Xavier University. Ducharme chose Xavier from a group of three finalists that included Syracuse and Penn State. Ducharme, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard, is ranked No. 97 in the ‘23 class by 247Sports.com.
newyorkupstate.com
‘The Sopranos’ actor stars in new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ shot in Central New York
Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that features “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
Day 3 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule
Geddes, N.Y. — We were blessed with more glorious weather for Day Two of the New York State Fair. That gave 48,591 of us the freedom to roam the fairgrounds and see fun free music from Great White (photo above), Ice-T and The Prodigals. It also gave us a...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
58K+
Followers
48K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 4