18 police academy grads headed to Syracuse PD

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse Regional Police Academy graduated its latest class of cadets Friday at Onondaga Community College. The graduates headed to the Syracuse Police Department will start a 12 week field training program side-by-side with senior officers to apply what they learned at the academy, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
SYRACUSE, NY
‘Hulk’ actor sworn in as honorary N.Y. police officer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lou Ferrigno – known for his TV role as “The Hulk” – has added police officer to his list of accomplishments. CNY Central reported that the actor, who was in Syracuse filming for his movie role in “The Hermit,” was sworn into the Syracuse Police Department as an honorary officer by Chief Joe Cecile.
SYRACUSE, NY
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
New Digital Radio Stations Debut In Syracuse And Richmond.

A new digital-only adult alternative station, “The SGNL” (The Signal), debuts with a focus on the Syracuse, NY market. Launched by Cumulus Media, “The SGNL” debuted Monday, Aug. 23 playing artists including Tame Impala, Florence + the Machine, Jack Johnson and Beck. Outside of a jockless...
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
11-month-old dies of fentanyl overdose; Syracuse mother charged

Update Friday: Second arrest made in fentanyl overdose death of 11-month-old boy in Syracuse. Syracuse, N.Y. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after it was determined her 11-month-old baby died of a fentanyl overdose, Chief Assistant District Attorney Melinda McGunnigle said. Elizabeth R. Sauve, of Syracuse, was charged...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse wins NY State Fair boys basketball tournament

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Andreo Ash (Liverpool) scored 21 points and Andrew Benedict (Cicero-North Syracuse) had 20 to lead Syracuse to a 75-52 victory over Utica in the championship game of the New York State Fair boys basketball tournament on Friday. The tournament was sponsored by Syracuse Select. “This was a...
SYRACUSE, NY
Two people found dead in Syracuse apartment identified by police

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police have released the names two people who were found dead in an apartment on Burnet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. The two are Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jamie Crawford, 46, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police. A family member said Crawford’s first name is Jami.
76-year-old woman, 46-year-old man shot in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 76-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were injured in two separate shootings in Syracuse Wednesday evening, police said. At 5:15 p.m. police responded to the 1800 block of South State Street where they found a 76-year-old woman shot in the leg, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse basketball’s Elite Camp features interesting names from the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The roster of players attending Syracuse’s Elite Camp this weekend features some interesting prospects and some familiar names. The Elite Camp offers the Syracuse basketball coaches the opportunity to bring high school players to the school’s campus and watch them go through drills and fullcourt games for a day at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Center. Some of the high school players already have a scholarship offer from Syracuse, some could earn an offer while at the camp and others attend a chance to work out with top talent.
SYRACUSE, NY
‘The Sopranos’ actor stars in new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ shot in Central New York

Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that features “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
PULASKI, NY
