Michael Kelly
4d ago
Waiting for the " Diversity is our Strength" rant to curry favor with the other brainwashed, low information types ! Please ignore the propaganda and realize that the root of Diversity is* DIVIDE * ! Division has been the mainstay of too many politicians whom without the race card wouldn't have marketable skills to survive ! 🤔🪳🤣
10 weekend events in Northern California | Aug. 27-28, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a jazz festival, a stamp show, or even a rib cookoff sound fun to you? If so, then it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures in the mid-80s...
kuic.com
Jazz Comes To Vacaville in September!
It’s The 21st Annual Vacaville Jazz Festival, at the NUT TREE VILLAGE! For more information and detailed schedule of performers, please visit www.VacaJazzSociety.org, or contact:. Ken Stout. Vacaville Jazz Society. Non-Profit 501 C (e) President. Jazz Educator- Musician- DJ- Speaker.
goldcountrymedia.com
What's happening in downtown Lincoln?
Downtown Lincoln is well-known for its quiet streets, where many passersby can take in the vintage sights and enjoy a calm walk. However, there are other passersby who also enjoy fun, family-oriented events, which they can also find here. Summer Concerts in the Plaza. Sacramento rock band North Forty Country...
Labor Day Weekend events in the Sacramento area
California (KTXL) — Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September and most American workers get a three-day weekend for the federal holiday. In Sacramento, there are multiple events occurring during the three-day weekend and here’s where they’re happening: This list will be updated leading up to Labor Day Weekend 22nd Annual Chalk […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Casinos in the Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located...
goldcountrymedia.com
Toasting the Purp: Community at large patronizes iconic bar and grill on its final weekend
A stack of barstools and a notice of closure graces the entry way of the Purple Place after failed lease negotiations forced the longtime location to shut down Sunday. For decades, locals have been patronizing the Purple Place Bar and Grill, whether it was to socialize over a cocktail and dance with friends on a Saturday night or enjoy a breakfast with family.
These casinos are the closest ones to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sky River Casino in Elk Grove opened its doors in August, becoming Sacramento County’s first tribal casino. On the casino’s opening day, there were long lines of cars full of people eager to check out the new 100,000-square-foot-facility. The casino is located off Highway 99 on 1 Sky River Parkway […]
sacramento365.com
Sacramento, Bring your Tissues for THE COLOR PURPLE
By the time you reach the last number, you will be crying tears of joy for Celie. As the last show of the Broadway at Music Circus season, this is one you won’t want to miss! Catch THE COLOR PURPLE at the UC Davis Health Pavilion through August 28th.
thriftyminnesota.com
SeaQuest Roseville: Discount Admission + Free Admission for Teacher Families and Foster Families
Save on your next visit with sea life with SeaQuest Roseville discount tickets for all and free admission for teachers and foster families!. Have you visited SeaQuest yet? It takes you and your family on a journey through five continents of the planet where you can see, touch and feed more hundreds of animals. Hands on encounters let you connect with iguanas, sharks, stingrays, and even a giant pacific octopus!
2 people arrested after shooting near Ten Ten Room in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people have been arrested after a shooting in the early hours of Friday morning in Sacramento. Around 1:20 a.m. officers with the Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1000 Block of 10th Street, near Ten Ten Room. No injuries were...
KCRA.com
A health update from Brittany Hope
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — We wanted to take a moment and provide some personal news about our weekend anchor Brittany Hope. She will be off the fair for the next few weeks as she's about to go through a medical procedure. Because she didn't want anyone to wonder where she...
Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home
A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
KCRA.com
'It's become a problem again': Sacramento businesses nervous after RV fire, return of encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An RV fire in Sacramento on Wednesday afternoon is sparking renewed concerns over safety in a Sacramento business park. The vehicle was parked on Commerce Circle, right along Highway 160, and threatening nearby businesses. "When the fire erupted, it was certainly a scary time for a...
KCRA.com
2 people hurt in Oak Park-area shooting, Sacramento police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento's Oak Park neighborhood, officials say. The shooting happened along Broadway near Santa Cruz Way, where there is a large officer presence. The Sacramento Police Department said two people were shot but are expected to survive their injuries.
kubaradio.com
Possible Renovation of Old Marysville Hotel in the Works
(Marysville, CA) – Shocked commentators on Yuba-Sutter social media recently reported seeing lights on at the old Marysville Hotel on E Street, and they were initially mocked – but now we know that something is literally, in the works. Tuesday night, the hotel owners, aka: Urban Smart Growth, launched a new website dedicated to what the future may hold for the historic old landmark, at hotelmarysville.com. Now, that version of the future includes modern apartments, retail space and commercial offices. However, Lance Robbins, manager of Urban Smart Growth, reports that a priority for any renovation would be keeping the historic nature of the hotel intact.
Tahoe Joe's closes in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Tahoe Joe's Famous Steakhouse in Roseville has closed, marking an end to the restaurant chain in the greater Sacramento area. "We did have to make the difficult decision to close our Roseville, CA Tahoe Joe’s location. We want to thank our loyal guests for the many years of dining with us and to our dedicated team members who served the Roseville community," Chief Operating Officer of BBQ Holdings, Al Hank wrote in a statement to ABC10.
Auburn Oaks senior living facility to continue serving low income seniors
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A California nonprofit is set to purchase the Auburn Oaks assisted living facility for low income seniors in Citrus Heights. City council approved an official agreement Thursday stating the facility will not change from serving its current demographic. The vote comes after council approved a...
goldcountrymedia.com
2022 Folsom City Council candidates address community in first forum
NOTE (8-25-22 5:00 p.m.) : Link to the full length forum is currently down and is being corrected by the Folsom Chamber of Commerce and Bayside Church. We will post it here as soon as it's corrected. For any additional information on status contact www.choosefolsom.com. For the first time since...
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
California to provide millions of dollars for homeless housing. These Northern California projects will receive funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that $694 million will be awarded to 35 Homekey projects. The projects would create more than 2,500 homeless housing units in 19 communities throughout the state. Multiple projects are planned throughout cities in Northern California with the closest one being in Stockton. Here is how […]
