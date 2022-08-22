Read full article on original website
A pickup truck driver towing an excavator on a flatbed trailer lost his brakes, flipped over and crashed into a tire store Tuesday night in Sussex County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 9 p.m. when the brakes gave out as the driver traveled down Glen Road headed toward Main Street in Sparta, according to police.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop last week in Hanover Township. On August 17, an officer stopped Gary Savage, 35, from Hopatcong Borough, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, for motor vehicle violation and after a brief investigation, he was arrested as well as his passenger, Michelle Bernal from Dover, currently residing at the Red Carpet Inn in Hanover Township, police said.
Mount Vernon is giving a group of police officers and detectives a pat on the back after they took two guns off the streets late Wednesday night.
LACEY — A 43-year-old Forked River man was arrested and charged after going on a bizarre shoplifting and burglary spree, according to officials. Ocean County Prosecutors and Lacey Township police say that on Aug. 1, Brian Salters entered a Wawa convenience store and stole an energy drink. Officials said...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP (Mercer) — Shots fired at someone walking the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park Trail along Route 1 ended with a barricade and an arrest Wednesday night. Lawrence police said the incident started near the footbridge over Route 1 in Lawrence Township around 9 a.m. when a...
The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday vacated the gun possession conviction of a man state troopers chased into a neighboring home during the planned arrest of another person. The troopers did not have an arrest warrant for Steven Bookman, only a traffic ticket arrest warrant for a man standing...
Lawmakers want to ditch the front license plates for vehicles registered in New Jersey.(David von Diemar/Unsplash) Bill S2355 in New Jersey is an interesting one. The bill proposes the MVC issue one license plate per vehicle to drivers, as opposed to the usual two. The bill would make it legal in New Jersey for cars to display only a rear license plate.
Officials say the two conducted a traffic stop Monday night that led to the recovery of a firearm and an arrest for criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say the victim was found lying outside the apartment with several gunshot wounds.
A payroll manager for a New Jersey pharmaceutical company was charged with stealing $900,000 over the span of five years, authorities announced Wednesday.
When was the last time you heard police, seeking to track down the offending driver in a fatal or serious hit-and-run crash, broadcast the following description:. “The vehicle is a blue Dodge SUV, likely to have damage from the collision to its rear bumper, fenders and taillights… .”. Not...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man from New Jersey was arrested for allegedly mailing fentanyl pills all over the country from Staten Island, police said Tuesday. Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, faces first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance among ten other charges. Authorities seized around 8,000 fentanyl pills from mail facilities on […]
Pennsylvania State Police will set up a DUI checkpoint in the coming days in Northampton County and plan more patrols near a car show in Lehigh County, a news release says. The Bethlehem barracks will run the checkpoint sometime between Saturday and Aug. 30, Trooper Nathan Branosky said. “A sobriety...
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say are involved in an attempted homicide, as a third suspect has been arrested. According to the Stroud Area Regional Police Department, on August 7 around 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Main Street in Stroudsburg Borough, for a […]
NEW YORK - A man from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with using mailing facilities on Staten Island to mail thousands of fentanyl pills across the nation. Authorities say that Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arraigned on Friday and charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and related charges for using mail facilities to send the drugs across the U.S.
WARREN, MI -- Details are limited and an investigation is ongoing, but police say a driver was killed Monday morning when they crashing into a pole after traveling at speeds of 100 miles per hour. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the crash took place on Groesbeck Highway near the Eight Mile Road intersection around 5 a.m.
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $845,256 for Thursday’s drawing was sold at a gas station convenience store. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers and was purchased at Iconic Energy, a store at a Phillips 66 gas station on Port Reading Avenue in Woodbridge, the New Jersey Lottery said Friday.
A motorist was rescued from the roof of their car after getting submerged in Central Jersey floodwater, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. Firefighters plucked the car's occupant from the roof at about 4:40 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, reports said. The incident occurred on Leesville Avenue in Woodbridge Township.
