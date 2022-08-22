Former ‘Black Ink Crew’ Cast Member Richard Duncan Arrested For Speeding, DUI and Cocaine Possession

Read full article on original website
Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI
Don’t Be Tardy might be over, but that will never stop the Zolciak-Biermann household from making headlines. Kim Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of drunk driving. The 20-year-old was taken into custody in the wee hours of the night and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, improper/erratic […] The post Kim Zolciak Speaks Out After Daughter Ariana Biermann Was Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI appeared first on Reality Tea.
Black Alabama Pastor To Sue Officers Following Arrest For Watering His Neighbor’s Flowers
A Black pastor, Michael Jennings, was arrested and charged in May 2022 with obstructing government operations for not providing identification. The incident occurred while Jennings was in his neighbor’s yard watering their flowers. Now, he is filing a lawsuit against the officers for racial profiling. According to NBC News,...
Ariana Biermann Refused Breathalyzer And Blood Test During DUI Arrest: Police Report
Ariana Biermann allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test during her DUI arrest. The daughter of singer Kim Zolciak-Biermann was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after her Mercedes G-Wagon crashed with another car in Atlanta at around 1 a.m. Sunday. According to the Forsyth County...
VH1 Star Arrested for Cocaine Possession, DUI and Speeding
Former Black Ink Crew: New York star Richard Duncan, better known as "O'S-," is facing multiple charges after he was arrested last month. The tattoo artist and shop owner was reportedly taken into police in July and is now facing DUI and narcotics charges, among others, according to an incident report obtained by TMZ.
Ariana Biermann Arrest Details Released
New details are emerging about Bravo alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Ariana Biermann's DUI arrest. Days after the 20-year-old was booked on three separate charges, including misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, a police report obtained by TMZ has shed new light on the events of the night, including Arianna's claims that she did not drink and drive.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Well-known rapper robbed at gunpoint, kidnapped and shot near his Atlanta brewery
Hip-hop artist Fish Scales is recovering after he was kidnapped outside a brewery he owns in Atlanta and subsequently shot, representatives for the rapper confirmed Thursday. "In response to the unfortunate incidents on the evening of Aug. 17 at Atlantucky Brewery, the members of Nappy Roots and the Atlantucky Brewery team are announcing that rapper Scales (Melvin Adams) is in stable condition following an armed robbery and gunshot wound," Rhythm Communications said in a press release provided to Fox News Digital.
Disturbing Body Camera Footage Shows Brianna Grier’s Last Moments
Released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the 28-year-old suffered a health crisis and died six days later after being in a coma. Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing the family of Brianna Grier, is questioning the events that led to the 28-year-old fatally falling from a moving cop car while in handcuffs.
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
T’yanna Wallace, Daughter of Biggie Smalls, Posts $1.5M Bond For Boyfriend In Assault Case
T’yanna Wallace, daughter of rap legend, Biggie Smalls, has posted a $1.5 million dollar bond for Tyshawn Baldwin, her longtime boyfriend and the father of her daughter Thailah. According to Fox News, Wallace put her Queens, NY home, which she purchased for $1.2 million dollars in 2019, up as...
LI man sentenced to 25 years in prison for brutally beating wife in smoke shop
A Long Island man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Monday for brutally assaulting his wife at a smoke shop last year, authorities said.
Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child.
Mystery of mom, 31, found dead floating in trash can after ‘someone put a hit on her’ with chilling final words revealed
THE body of a mom found floating in a trash can continues to baffle authorities - after she told her family that somebody "put a hit out on her." There have been no arrests in the death of 31-year-old Shelby Vercher as officials are still trying to determine exactly how the mom-of-three died.
Florida Police Officer Resigns After Pointing Gun at Pregnant Black Woman in Front of Her Children
A Florida police officer handed in his resignation after a video of him pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman while her three children watched from the vehicle was released. According to NBC News, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Desue stopped Ebony Washington because she was allegedly going 72 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.
Texas police find tiger cub at rapper Trapboy Freddy's home while serving warrant
Police in Texas said they found a tiger cub inside the home of Dallas rapper Trapboy Freddy on Wednesday. Officers from Dallas were helping the U.S. Marshals serve a federal warrant at the home when they found the tiger cub, according to FOX 4. Authorities called Dallas Animal Services after...
Women Arrested in Deadly Triple Shooting in Midtown Atlanta Possibly Knew The Victims
A woman was arrested Monday in connection with a triple shooting in Atlanta’s Midtown that killed two and injured one. Raissa Kengne, 34, was located and taken into custody after authorities tracked her down at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, CBS 46 reports. Witnesses and city cameras identified Kengne as the suspect behind the shooting spree at a high-rise condo building on West Peachtree Street.
Today In Hip Hop History: 50 Cent Arrested On Drug Charges 28 Years Ago
On this date in 1994, before becoming one of Hip Hop’s top execs, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who was then known as “Boo Boo”, was arrested on a direct sale of a controlled substance charge after selling four vials of crack cocaine to an undercover officer. Weeks later, he was arrested again when police raided his home and found heroin, ten ounces of crack cocaine, and a starter pistol.
Rihanna’s Feeling ‘Anxious’ Ahead Of A$AP Rocky’s Hearing For Deadly Weapons Charge
Rihanna is doing her best to “remain calm” ahead of A$AP Rocky‘s upcoming court date. The 33-year-old rapper, who was arrested April 20 in Los Angeles, and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, has his first court hearing over the allegations on August 17. As HollywoodLife previously reported, he could face up to 14 years in jail if convicted, and sources say the “scary situation” has Rihanna, 34, feeling anxious. “She’s doing her best to remain calm ahead of Rocky’s hearing later this month. But it would be difficult for anybody in her position not to feel stressed with everything going on.”
Quando Rondo Was Intended Target In Fatal Los Angeles Shooting Police Say
West Hollywood, CA – Quando Rondo was reportedly the intended target in the fatal shooting that took place in Los Angeles on Friday (August 19) around 5:30 p.m. local time. According to Fox 11 News, investigators have determined the three suspects missed Quando Rondo and instead, killed a 23-year-old riding in his black Cadillac Escalade.
Woman sues Atlanta cops after bodycam footage shows officer break down her door and slam her to the ground after she refused to give chess set back to man who had moved out
An Atlanta-area woman is suing a police officer after he used excessive force, busting down the door to her home and slamming her to the ground as her son watched in horror after she refused to give the officer a chess set that belonged to the former tenant. Khanay Yancey...
