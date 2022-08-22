Read full article on original website
LCD Soundsytem return with first new music in five years for new film
LCD Soundsystem are returning with their first new music in five years for an upcoming film. First reported in Variety and later confirmed to Pitchfork, the band have made a song called ‘New Body Rhumba’ for Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise. It’s their first new music...
What Movie Plot Twist Did You Genuinely, 110%, Without A Doubt Not See Coming?
Absolutely no "I saw it coming, but it's still good" answers allowed in here!
Neil Gaiman leaked script to sabotage ‘The Sandman’ movie: “It was the worst script I’ve ever read”
Neil Gaiman has revealed he deliberately leaked a script for a Sandman movie, describing it as the “worst script I’ve ever read”. The author, known for his comic book series The Sandman, discussed a script he was sent by producer Jon Peters (Wild Wild West, A Star Is Born) for a potential movie adaptation in an interview with Rolling Stone.
Jamie Campbell Bower: “For a long time, I was afraid of the darkness in me, and I would run from it”
This summer, the most recognisable person on TV doesn’t actually have a face. With his deep, booming voice and hideous skinless body, Stranger Things’ biggest baddie Vecna has dominated conversation and propelled the man beneath his suit to new levels of fame. Luckily, Jamie Campbell Bower is taking...
‘Dead Island 2’ gory Gamescom trailer confirms release date
After years of waiting, Dead Island 2 has finally been given a release date, alongside a new zombie-filled cinematic trailer with in-game footage. The sequel to the 2011 co-op zombie game was re-revealed at the end of Gamescom Opening Night Live yesterday (August 23), which also confirmed the recently leaked release date of February 3, 2023.
‘Goodnight Mommy’ trailer: Naomi Watts stars as terrifying mother in horror remake
Naomi Watts‘ new horror movie Goodnight Mommy has released its first official trailer. You can watch it below. A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the upcoming movie centres on two twin brother (played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), who visit their mother after she undergoes facial reconstructive surgery. However, it soon becomes apparent that something isn’t right with her.
Watch the tense trailer for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5
Hulu have shared the official full trailer for season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale – check it out below. As shown in the trailer, the upcoming season sets up a confrontation between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) following the death of the latter’s husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), at the end of season four.
‘Gotham Knights’ brings release forward alongside new villains trailer
It’s been announced at Gamescom that the release date for WB Montréal’s Gotham Knights has been brought forward slightly. Last night’s (August 23) Gamescom Opening Night Live revealed that Gotham Knights has been brought forward a few days from the original October 25 release date, with the four-player DC title now launching on October 21 – four days earlier.
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp is working as a lifeguard this summer
Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp has revealed he’s been working as a lifeguard this summer. The actor, who plays Will Byers in the hit Netflix series, recently described the job as a “just for fun thing”. In a new interview with Flaunt, Schnapp explained that working as...
First look released of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix series
Netflix has released a teaser of Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer from upcoming series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Co-created by Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story) and Ian Brennan (The Politician), the 10-episode series will follow the life and crimes of the American serial killer, largely told from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.
Netflix drops high-octane trailer for South Korean crime thriller, ‘Narco-Saints’
Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming South Korean crime thriller series Narco-Saints. Created by The Spy Gone North filmmaker Yoon Jong-bin, Narco-Saints stars Ha Jung-woo (Ashfall, Entourage) as protagonist Kang In-su, an modest entrepreneur who lands in Suriname for business and ends up getting framed by a Korean drug lord operating in the country and sent to prison.
