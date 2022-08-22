ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Johnstown American Legion to host veteran outreach session

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
 4 days ago

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Veteran Community Initiative, Inc. (VCI) will hold a veteran outreach session in Johnstown.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

American Legion Post #294 is hosting the session. The event is aimed at providing information to veterans and their families about the benefits available to them.

“We strive to reach as many individuals as possible and clear up what is out there for our area veterans,” Tom Caulfield, VCI Director said. “Part of that process is to bring out representatives from a number of organizations who offer an array of services to our veteran community.”

Presenters will provide attendees with information concerning medical care, disability claims, job search assistance, and information about Veterans Court.

Some of the representatives that will be at Wednesday’s event include, Cambria County Veteran Affairs Office, James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center Altoona, Dubois Vet Center, PA National Guard State Family Program, Rep. Jim Rigby’s office, and Sen. Wayne Langerholc’s office.

All veterans, family members, and friends are encouraged to attend. No cost refreshments and a light lunch will be provided.

Questions can be directed to VCI at (814) – 255 – 0355.

