1011now.com
Person killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly head-on crash involving a semi. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, it happened on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were dispatched to an area of Highway 92 near mile marker 395,...
1011now.com
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) - The 153rd annual Nebraska State Fair has officially kicked off on Grand Island. Fairgoers will have countless options for snacks, treats and entertainment through Sept. 5. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state fairs,’’ said...
1011now.com
Man suffers traumatic injuries after falling from truck in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old man faces life-threatening injuries after falling and striking his head against pavement on Tuesday, according to Lincoln Police. The man worked with a crew of subcontractors who were painting fire hydrants just southeast 77th Street and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday afternoon. LPD said the victim rode on a protruding bumper of the crew’s box truck, traveling from one fire hydrant to the next. LPD said witness reported that the victim dropped his phone, stepped off the bumper of the slow-moving truck and lost his balance in the process. He fell to the street and hit his head.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police make arrest in Casey’s convenience store shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened Aug. 20 at a Casey’s convenience store in north Lincoln. Dominic Gomez, 18, was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Deadly Weapon To Commit a Felony and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.
1011now.com
Man arrested in Cass County homicide investigation
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN) - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a woman in eastern Cass County. Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home south of Plattsmouth on Highway 75 for a possible disturbance Thursday afternoon. On scene, investigators noted...
1011now.com
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events happening in the Capital City this weekend. Here are a few ideas in a list compiled by the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. FMCA’s 105th International Convention & RV Expo Presented By Blue Ox. Join thousands of RVers for...
1011now.com
Horse Nations Indian Relay cancels Nebraska State Fair event
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Fair has announced the cancellation of the Horse Nations Indian Relay event scheduled for two days, August 26 and 27, at this year’s fair. “We are terribly disappointed to announce the cancellation of this celebration of Native American culture,” said Bill...
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Hot with rain and storm chances
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Overall, Friday will be cloudy, hot with the slight chance for rain and storms. Temperatures heat back up into the 90s this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible in the morning and evening. The chance for rain will continue into the weekend. Friday...
1011now.com
Keeping it hot on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to northern Nebraska on Wednesday. Hot temperatures will continue in parts of central and southern Nebraska. The same cold front will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms in northern Nebraska during the day. Isolated thunderstorms possible tonight in southern and southeastern Nebraska.
1011now.com
Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
1011now.com
10/11 NOW Investigation: What’s changed since Geneva YRTC closed
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There were holes in the walls, debris littering the floors, water damage and plastic cots sitting on hard ground. Those were the conditions at the Geneva Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in August 2019 that prompted the facility to close and an investigation to open. “It...
1011now.com
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A former city police officer, fired from the force six years ago, has been arrested for robbery. According to the OPD report, former officer Wendy Redding, 48, was involved in a carjacking. Redding was fired from the Omaha Police Department in 2016 after 22 years with the force.
1011now.com
HS Football highlights and scores (Aug.25)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from high school football games on Thursday, Aug. 25. Dundy County Stratton 54, Julesburg, CO (Sedgwick County) 14. Omaha Westview 1, Omaha Buena Vista 0 (Forfeit) Shelton 58, Elba 12. Southwest 60, South Platte 6. Sterling 49, Heartland Lutheran 13. Kearney 14, Lincoln...
1011now.com
Friday Forecast: Remaining Above Average
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday looks to be another hot day with temperatures above average for late August. The weekend should be hot too. The chance of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms continues for Friday and this weekend as well. Friday will begin partly to mostly cloudy with the...
1011now.com
Lincoln Children's Zoo on 10/11 This Morning: New babies at the zoo
10/11 NOW interviewed some of DHHS and the YRTC system’s top administrators to see how it’s going since the crisis in Geneva. After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. Huskers ready for season opener in Dublin. Updated: 15 hours ago.
1011now.com
Our Town O’Neill: Handlebend Building
O’NEILL, Neb. (KOLN) - The founders of a very successful local business continue to support the community and local business at the Handlebend building in O’Neill. We talked with Michael Stepp who is a co-founder of the company called “Handlebend”. Matt Dennis is the other co-founder. The started the company several years ago, when the two friends started making copper mugs by hand.
1011now.com
HS Volleyball highlights and scores (Aug. 25)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from week one of high school volleyball on Thursday, August 25th. Adams Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-3, 25-8, 25-18 (3-0) Amherst def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-13 (2-0) Amherst def. Elm Creek, 25-11, 25-11 (2-0) Ansley-Litchfield def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-20 (2-0) Archbishop Bergan def....
1011now.com
Booking open for new Houston flights from Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. “We have been trying to get a Texas market for a while, it’s been something on our radars. We know a lot of Nebraskans like to travel south whether its to get to Mexico or hit a connection or go somewhere else. We haven’t had a warm destination for awhile so Houston is perfect for us,” Rachel Barth, Communications Director for the Lincoln Airport Authority said.
1011now.com
YRTC system no longer in crisis
After months of planning, the inaugural United flight from Lincoln to Houston has been scheduled. The Nebraska football team is enjoying Ireland, while preparing to beat Northwestern. Husker fans having a great time at "Buskers" in Ireland. Updated: 8 hours ago. "Buskers" is the happy hour headquarters for Husker fans...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Isolated ‘storms...and not quite as warm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Occasional thunderstorm “chances” and mild-to-warm August temperatures will be in place for the second-half of the work week and the upcoming weekend... Weak disturbances aloft and a meandering frontal boundary will give combine to give parts of 10-11 Country small, daily thunderstorm chances...and keep...
