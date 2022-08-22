WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting

After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon.

Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The deputies were transported to a local hospital.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office officials said one of the two deputies died at the hospital.

The fallen deputy was later identified as Sergeant Bobby Swartz.

The second deputy is currently undergoing treatment.

The suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended outside of a gate at Tinker Air Force Base.