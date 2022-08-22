ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

WATCH: Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Updates Deputy Shooting

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upr4Z_0hQxESzx00

After two deputies were shot at a southwest Oklahoma City neighborhood, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson battled through emotions while updating their conditions Monday afternoon.

Officials said the deputies were serving lockout papers Monday at a home near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

The deputies were transported to a local hospital.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office officials said one of the two deputies died at the hospital.

The fallen deputy was later identified as Sergeant Bobby Swartz.

The second deputy is currently undergoing treatment.

The suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended outside of a gate at Tinker Air Force Base.

Comments / 4

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man accused of shooting Oklahoma County deputies arraigned

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The man accused of killing an Oklahoma County deputy and seriously injuring another has been arraigned. Investigators say Benjamin Plank shot and killed Deputy Robert Swartz as he attempted to serve an eviction warrant. Deputy Mark Johns was shot as he was trying to protect Swartz from the gunfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pennsylvania Avenue#Oklahoma County Sheriff
blackchronicle.com

Two patrol cars slam into each other during Oklahoma City chase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is in custody after a dramatic chase early Wednesday morning. Around midnight, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a vehicle near N.E. 23rd and Prospect. The driver refused to stop and led them on a chase. Officers were able to bring the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
1600kush.com

Californian freed on $100,000 bail on marijuana trafficking charge

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 54-year-old man from Stockton, Cal, who was arrested on Highway 51 by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Long, has been ordered to appear in court on Oct. 3 when he can seek a preliminary hearing on a Payne County charge of trafficking 360.8 pounds of marijuana in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma contractor charged, accused of embezzling over $60K from clients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma contractor has been charged after being accused of embezzling over $60,000 from multiple victims, according to the Attorney General's Office. Attorney General (AG) John O'Connor filed charges in Cleveland County against 47-year-old Delbert Middleton for embezzling money. Middleton is charged with four counts...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Manslaughter charges filed in deadly crash

An arrest warrant was filed Wednesday afternoon for a Payne County man related to a three-vehicle crash earlier this year that killed one person and seriously injured another. The warrant, filed in Logan County by the Logan County District Attorney’s Office, comes after a February 11 crash that took place on State Highway 33.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy