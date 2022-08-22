ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Student loans: Avoid scams by checking this one website

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Once again, there are changes to student loan policies. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the government will provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.
WFMY NEWS2

3 things to know about student loan forgiveness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things to know about the new student loan forgiveness you need to keep in mind. You're hearing this a lot, "up to". In President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan borrowers can get up to $20,000 or up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
WFMY NEWS2

WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
Axios

Most North Carolina kids have had COVID-19

About three-quarters of North Carolina's children have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC's pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey, released last week, examined samples from nearly 500 North Carolinians ranging in age from 6 months old to 17 years. The results indicate that an...
WFMY NEWS2

PTI hosting airport wide job fair in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about PTI feeling the effects of nationwide shortage. The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway...
WFMY NEWS2

Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
WFMY NEWS2

Inflation bonds are paying 9.62% interest. Should you invest?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is known for shrinking your money, but there is a way to cash in and thanks to inflation. It’s a government-backed bond, the Series I bond. “The I-bond is gaining a lot of attention right now because it does something unique and different than other bonds that are out there, it has an inflation rate factored in,” said Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial.
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

