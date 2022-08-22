Read full article on original website
Missing 81-Year-Old Grandma With Dementia Last Seen on Eerie Doorbell Cam FootageFatim HemrajHigh Point, NC
The top things to see and do in Kernersville, North CarolinaThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
The Black Lantern Tea Room & Bakery to hold the first annual Trunchbull ChallengeThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
11 Pet-Friendly Businesses You Might Not Know AboutThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Cutting Flight Time In Half With Boom Supersonic's Overture Aircraft!InyerselfGreensboro, NC
Student loans: Avoid scams by checking this one website
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Once again, there are changes to student loan policies. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the government will provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.
Facebook lawsuits: Settlements include $90m and $37.5m
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The saying is time is money and in the last month's time, Facebook has confirmed it will pay $90 million more. 2 Wants To Know is looking at several lawsuits against the Meta company, you know as Facebook. At the end of July, Facebook was making...
‘Chameleon Beard Bandit,’ Greensboro bank robber sentenced to 15 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank robber known by the alias, “Chameleon Beard Bandit”, was handed his sentence in Greensboro on Friday, according to the Department of Justice. Court records state that Ronnie Hiram Wessinger, Jr, 49, walked into a Bank of America branch in Durham on Sept. 29, 2017. Wessinger was wearing a gray […]
3 things to know about student loan forgiveness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — 2 Wants To Know has three things to know about the new student loan forgiveness you need to keep in mind. You're hearing this a lot, "up to". In President Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan borrowers can get up to $20,000 or up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness.
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
WS/FCS shares COVID-19 rules for back-to-school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday is the first day of school for many districts in the Triad. COVID-19 is still at the top of mind and it's important to keep health and safety at the forefront. WFMY NEWS 2's Sydni Moore spoke with school leaders and health professionals on their...
Stop it with “I paid my student loans.” Here’s what NC schools cost back then.
At UNC, NC State and Appalachian State, school was so inexpensive in 1972 that you could pay off a year’s tuition with a summer or less of minimum wage work. | Analysis
WXII 12
Greensboro approves $25 million from American Rescue Plan; part of funding will help veterans in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro City Council approved nearly $25 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan to help the local economy. City officials said the funding will help with equitable economic recovery and community asset renewal projects and has been approved for the following:. EQUITABLE ECONOMIC...
Free Narcan vending machines added to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Narcan vending machines are now available at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center, according to a statement released by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on social media. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, citing CDC overdose data, applied for a grant. The Forsyth Regional Opioid and […]
triad-city-beat.com
‘It’s not fair’: Family left with questions after Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw killed by GPD
On Aug. 21, Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed by a Greensboro police officer. He was 17 years old. Now, family members are left wondering why Crenshaw was killed after being given little information by the police department. “It’s not fair,” said Nakita Crenshaw, one of Crenshaw’s sisters. “Nobody...
With average NC student debt nearly $40,000, local students react to loan forgiveness
Durham, N.C. — Students around the Triangle celebrated at the news of President Joe Biden's proposal to forgive a large chunk of student loans. WRAL News visited the campus of North Carolina Central University just after news broke to capture reactions from the students – 85% of which are using some form of financial aid.
Boom Supersonic takes option on second parcel at PTI airport in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Boom Supersonic’s plan to build its manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport became official on Tuesday – along with one additional little sonic boom of information. In signing off on its lease and the release of state revenue for Boom, PTI’s board of directors also approved an option for the […]
Most North Carolina kids have had COVID-19
About three-quarters of North Carolina's children have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC's pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey, released last week, examined samples from nearly 500 North Carolinians ranging in age from 6 months old to 17 years. The results indicate that an...
PTI hosting airport wide job fair in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about PTI feeling the effects of nationwide shortage. The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority is hosting an airport wide job fair at PTI on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will be in terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Expert explains how to handle back-to-school situations
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Triad students head back to school August 29. It'll be a year filled with changes, new faces and some awkward moments for everyone. We want to prepare you for anything that comes up. That's why culture and etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer joined 2 Wants to know.
NC city sees a nearly 75% increase in rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment
Rent.com’s August report shows many NC cities’ rent prices have seen major increases. Here’s by how much:
Inflation bonds are paying 9.62% interest. Should you invest?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Inflation is known for shrinking your money, but there is a way to cash in and thanks to inflation. It’s a government-backed bond, the Series I bond. “The I-bond is gaining a lot of attention right now because it does something unique and different than other bonds that are out there, it has an inflation rate factored in,” said Scott Braddock of Scott Braddock Financial.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is What High End Condos Are Now Selling For In Greensboro, North Carolina – Mike Swanson
Check out this real estate listing for a condo in Greensboro, North Carolina. It is a penthouse at Center Point, a big condo complex right in the heart of downtown Greensboro on N. Elm Street. As you can see in this video tour it is an impressive property. Do you think the asking price is too high or perhaps too low?
FREE Concert helps fund free mental health programs in Greensboro. The Kellin Foundation's Journey To Brave Fundraiser
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you're dealing with anxiety, substance abuse, or a family mental health crisis, where do you go to get help? For 13,000 local folks, the answer is The Kellin Foundation. The Kellin Foundation is a small non-profit in Greensboro, dedicated to serving children, adults, and families....
