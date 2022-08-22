NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Maxwell Wildcats volleyball team got their season underway against the Medicine Valley Raiders Thursday. Both teams were looking to get their season started on the right foot but it was the Raiders that got off to a hot start. In the first set of action, the Medicine Valley jumped out to a 13-4 lead. The Raiders were firing on all cylinders with excellent serving, defense, and overall hustle. They won the first set 25-17.

MAXWELL, NE ・ 23 HOURS AGO