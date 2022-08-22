ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

ffxnow.com

Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area

(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
arlnow.com

Most-read Arlington stories of the week: August 22-26

We’re calling it a week a touch early today, while most of you have already started your weekend, so we can better prep for next week. While this month has been pretty slow overall, the week that will usher in the start of September promises to be a bit busier, with the start of school, some local business-related scoops, and other stories that are already in planning.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Just Listed in Arlington

Just Listed highlights Arlington properties that just came on the market within the past week. This feature is written and sponsored by Andors Real Estate Group. Hello Arlingtonians, and welcome to this week’s edition of JUST LISTED!. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, mortgage rates are...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
WTOP

HOV restriction on 395 Express Lanes on Seminary Road to lift in September

Changes are coming next month for drivers who use the reversible high-occupancy vehicle ramp on the 395 Express Lanes in Alexandria, Virginia. Here’s what you need to know. The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban — the operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes — said Thursday that the south-facing, reversible HOV ramp connecting the 395 Express Lanes to Seminary Road in Alexandria will convert to a standard express lane or high-occupancy toll ramp on Sept. 9.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

New Old Town Hotel to Open Late 2023

Aparium Hotel Group, May Reigler Properties and Potomac Investment Properties are collaborating to transform 699 Prince St. into Hotel Heron, an upscale hotel in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. The building was occupied by the George Mason Hotel from 1926 to 1971 and was most recently used as office...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
ffxnow.com

Study group considers new future for Reston National Golf Course

A study group financed by the owners of Reston National Golf Course — which has been the focus of a community quest to oppose redevelopment — is charting a new path forward for the golf course. Weller Development Co. and War Horse Cities, the golf course’s owners, hired...
RESTON, VA
arlnow.com

Nonprofit partners with county schools to provide food assistance to students in need

A non-profit is teaming up with the county and schools to provide food assistance to students when classes start up again next week. Food for Neighbors (FFN), the Department of Human Services (DHS), and Arlington Public Schools (APS) have announced a partnership where food, toiletries, and grocery gift cards will be collected and distributed to students in need on a weekly basis.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

District Taco plans two new franchise locations in Springfield and McLean

New District Tacos are coming to Springfield and McLean, the first franchise locations for the regionally-based restaurant. The Mexican fast-casual eatery, which started as an Arlington taco cart in 2009, will open its first franchise at Old Keene Mill Shopping Center. The space appears to previously have been a bank....
MCLEAN, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Farewell, Pia — It is our social media intern Pia Kramer’s last day. If you’ve been enjoying our revitalized Instagram presence this summer, you have Pia to thank. Good luck at grad school, Pia!. Plan for Red Lion Hotel Changing — “An Orr Partners-led venture wants to...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

Chipotle headed to Dulles Landing shopping center

It looks like the deal to bring the fast-casual Mexican restaurant Chipotle to the Dulles Landing shopping center has gone through. It will be a freestanding building, more or less on the north side of the Walmart store. Regular readers may recall that back in March, The Burn predicted a...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington’s first “Age Friendly Grant Catalog” is now open

Arlington Community Foundation is excited to premiere and host the Age Friendly Grant Catalog featuring 12 grant ideas of organizations and programs serving older adults (55+) in Arlington, with grants up to $10,000 each. The public is able to view and ‘shop’ these grants at arlcf.org/AgeFriendly and donate any amount toward needs that inspire them.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thezebra.org

BREAKING: Elizabeth’s Counter Announces Closure, New Restaurant Railbird Kitchen to Take Place

ALEXANDRIA, VA–Wednesday, August 24, local bakery Elizabeth’s Counter announced its impending closure. Owner Rob Krupicka tweeted, “After 7.5 years, I’m ending my dance with the doughnut business this Sunday. Elizabeth’s Counter will have its last day on Sunday and a new concept, Railbird Kitchen will launch late fall/winter. Donuts have been fun, but it’s time for a change.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Exciting Transformations at Alexandria’s King Street Corner Restaurants

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Friday evening, August 26, 728 King Street doors (former Eamonn’s and the Speakeasy Bar PX locations) will open to the public introducing their new food and drink concepts. Upstairs King’s Ransom Cocktail Club continues to offer an outstanding drink menu featuring concepts by award winning bartender, Jon Schott, and light fare such as charcuterie boards . Rolling out something late night King Street lacks, downstairs The Handover By The Slice, will be selling pizza by the slice.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

ACPD stepping up traffic enforcement for start of school next week

Signs and stepped-up enforcement are part of the police plan for bringing Arlington students back to the classrooms safely. In advance of the first day of school for Arlington Public Schools students on Monday, the Arlington County Police Department is encouraging drivers to be especially cautious on local roads. “On...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Update on Jolly Yolly Kids

Coming soon signage is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall (7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda). The indoor playground will be located next to The Cheesecake Factory on the mall’s lower level and is hoping to open by the end of September, according to staff members at Jolly Yolly’s Fairfax, VA location. The 8,000+ square ft. indoor play space will have playgrounds, party rental space, and an art studio.
BETHESDA, MD
theburn.com

Buffalo Wing Factory opens next week in Leesburg

The new Buffalo Wing Factory in Leesburg will officially open its doors next week — and The Burn got a sneak preview of the latest location for the popular Northern Virginia-based brand. The restaurant is opening in the Shops at Compass Creek. That’s the new retail area next door...
LEESBURG, VA
loudounnow.com

Owen: What is the Cost of Housing in Loudoun?

What is the cost of housing in Loudoun? It’s more expensive than we know. To start, we have to examine how housing affects our community’s future. When 45% of Loudoun renters are spending more than 30% of their income on rent, we have to ask, “What is the cost of Loudoun housing?” When 61% of Loudoun’s workforce lives outside of the county, we have to question what are we losing about everything we value when it comes to living in Loudoun County.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

