ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Photos: Tennis in the Land at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion | Runs through Aug. 27

By David Petkiewicz, cleveland.com Marc Bona, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Crunch switching leagues, planning new venue for 2023; soccer team entering third season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are planning to enter their third season in a new soccer league and in a new venue. Luciano V. Ruscitto, a co-founder of the Crunch and majority owner, said the team is finalizing a deal to play in the International Exposition Center when it starts play in Major League Indoor Soccer in January. This year, Cleveland was one of several teams to leave Major Arena Soccer League 2, which the Crunch competed in for two seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ross, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Players#Lauren Davis#Us Open#Taxis
Cleveland.com

Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
Cleveland.com

Triston McKenzie’s home runs are still an issue; looking back at Ichiro’s career: Podcast

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Triston McKenzie has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League this season, but the if 25-year-old righty has one hole in his game right now it’s the long ball. McKenzie matched his 2021 season total Thursday when he allowed his 21st home run in a 3-1 loss to Seattle. It was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding effort by McKenzie, even though Cleveland’s offense failed to produce much in support.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail

SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy