Photos: Tennis in the Land at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion | Runs through Aug. 27

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Hold Special Meeting Regarding Road Re-pavement: Citizens Speak Out Legislation Pass 5:2Brown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Cleveland rock band The Sublets release energetic new single ‘Up’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With a string of infectious pop-punk-tinged tracks, The Sublets have hit the ground running in Cleveland’s music scene – and this week, the band took its next leap with a new single “Up.”. The song, featuring lyrics written by Chase, Britton Roberts and...
How Michael Stanley Band conquered Blossom Music Center 40 years ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – On Aug. 17, 1976, the Michael Stanley Band made its debut at Blossom Music Center with a modest set opening for Loggins and Messina. It was only the beginning. MSB would put together the most impressive resume in the history of the Cuyahoga Falls venue, playing...
Cleveland Crunch switching leagues, planning new venue for 2023; soccer team entering third season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Crunch are planning to enter their third season in a new soccer league and in a new venue. Luciano V. Ruscitto, a co-founder of the Crunch and majority owner, said the team is finalizing a deal to play in the International Exposition Center when it starts play in Major League Indoor Soccer in January. This year, Cleveland was one of several teams to leave Major Arena Soccer League 2, which the Crunch competed in for two seasons.
4 things to watch when the Browns play the Bears in preseason finale: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns wrap up their preseason on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium when they host the Bears at 7 p.m. Head coach Kevin Stefanski already announced Jacoby Brissett will start the game and other starters will play as well. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deshaun Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry at national convention in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Michelle Krause still grapples with the challenge of acknowledging she’s a massage therapist when she first meets someone, dreading their reaction or misguided comments even after 18 years in the profession. “It makes you not want to share, so I didn’t,” says the 52-year-old Krause, a...
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell is happy making a clean start with his Dirty Knobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mike Campbell is clear that if he ran the world Tom Petty would still be alive, the Heartbreakers would still be happily playing music together and he’d probably have a few other things going on the side. Absent that level of divine control, however, Campbell is...
Remembering Bobby Fischer, the chess prodigy who represented America on the world stage, 50 years ago: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For me to call Bobby Fischer an enigma would be like calling Elon Musk rich. I would merely be stating the obvious. But I need to call Fischer something. Then again, maybe I just need to mention why his name matters. Fifty years have come and gone since he grabbed headlines around the world.
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 2
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 2. Game stories will be linked and recaps will be added throughout the night so check back. No. 1 St. Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic. Next: Sept. 3 vs. Cherry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ranking NE Ohio high school football teams by position groups
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Entering this season, cleveland.com presented watch lists of the top players at each position.
Cleveland nears halfway mark in paying income tax refunds: The Wake Up for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. My husband and I filed our income tax returns in March, same as every year. But this year, since I hadn’t worked more than a few hours in Cleveland, I tackled the daunting task of asking the city for a refund. That required writing a big check to RITA for my suburban income tax, since I would no longer be eligible for a credit, and filling out a complicated form for Cleveland, complete with company documentation.
Triston McKenzie’s home runs are still an issue; looking back at Ichiro’s career: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Triston McKenzie has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the American League this season, but the if 25-year-old righty has one hole in his game right now it’s the long ball. McKenzie matched his 2021 season total Thursday when he allowed his 21st home run in a 3-1 loss to Seattle. It was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding effort by McKenzie, even though Cleveland’s offense failed to produce much in support.
Cinematheque offerings for September include 1925 Russian film: Press Run
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cinematheque films for September and October: The Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque has announced its September and October, 2022 film screenings, all to be shown in the Peter B. Lewis Theater of the Cleveland Institute of Art, 11610 Euclid Ave. The Cinematheque has sent over quite a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is Guardians’ Terry Francona having his best season as manager? Paul Hoynes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The inescapable truth about the past is that all the bricks are in place. Everyone knows who the heroes and villains are. All that’s left is the ranking from worst to first or first to worst, depending on your inclination.
Week 2 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 2 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Sean Martin, No. 6 St. Ignatius run off with 26-20 triple OT win vs. No. 5 Mentor
CLEVELAND, Ohio — St. Ignatius’ play call was designed for Sean Martin to take a handoff up the middle. When he saw that hole plugged with Mentor defenders, he cut to the outside. Martin raced around the edge 20 yards and toward the southwestern tunnel Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. St. Ignatius walked off with a 26-20 triple overtime victory.
Connect with Connecting for Kids for free educational programs: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Connecting for Kids provides education and support to families with concerns about their child. They serve all families, including those children with and without formal diagnoses. CFK offers educational programs, support groups, a Parent Match Program and numerous resources. CFK programs are free to any family with children between the ages 0-12. The service area includes Cuyahoga, Lorain and the surrounding counties.
St. Ignatius-Mentor take big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium: Week 2 football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first game of Chuck Kyle’s last year as coach at St. Ignatius will now be on the big stage of FirstEnergy Stadium, when his Wildcats play Mentor on Friday at the home of the Browns. The matchup, one of three Top 25 games, leads...
Perry’s Brayden Richards outduels No. 18 Kenston and Sean Patrick in 60-32 win
PERRY, Ohio -- Brayden Richards and Sean Patrick put on a show. But Richards’ Perry Pirates brought the defense in the second half and they defeated Kenston, 60-32, for their first victory of the season. Kenston entered the game ranked No. 18 in the cleveland.com Top 25. Perry was...
North Royalton City Schools celebrates employee service year milestones: Talk of the Towns
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – At North Royalton City Schools’ convocation, teachers and staff were invited to an opening day breakfast and meeting. Numerous employees were recognized for their years of service. Each employee received a commemorative pin. They include:. · 15 years: Christopher Benze, Sharon Capadona, Corey Durichko,...
Elected officials, others take part in bus tour of Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail
SOLON, Ohio -- When the Solon to Chagrin Falls Trail is completed, one will be able to ride a bicycle seamlessly from SOM Center Road in Solon to downtown Chagrin Falls. “It will be a wonderful and beautiful thing,” Sean McDermott, chief planning and design officer for Cleveland Metroparks, said before a bus tour of the planned trail that departed from City Hall Thursday (Aug. 25).
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0