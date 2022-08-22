Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Brutal and Long Heat Wave to Send San Diego County Temps Into Triple Digits
A brutal heat wave will overtake San Diego County and the rest of Southern California this week, sending temperatures into the triple digits in some areas through Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Monday as temperatures spike...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Celebrates International Dog Day With Two New Dog Parks
Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
NBC San Diego
100+ Beagles Rescued From Virginia Breeding Facility to Arrive in San Diego
More than 100 beagles who were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia will be arriving in San Diego this week – their first step toward healing and eventually, adoption. The San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is taking in the beagles for much-needed care and love before they’re ready...
NBC San Diego
North San Diego County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One
Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns. Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home. “Sometimes...
NBC San Diego
High School Girls Use Drones to Uncover the POC Founders of San Diego County
They call themselves hers-torians and they are on a mission. “We are females of color, women of color, who are trying to truly uphold the truth of what our ancestors actually went through,” said Trinity Ansley. Ansley is one of 16 girls participating in Our Genetic Legacy, a program...
NBC San Diego
Beloved Carlsbad Father, Coach Who Died Swimming From Alcatraz to SF Remembered
A beloved Carlsbad father, coach and volunteer who died while participating in a swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco earlier this month was remembered at a vigil Friday night in the North County. For reasons not yet known, 50-year-old Brian Reynolds became unresponsive and had to be pulled from the...
NBC San Diego
Public Turns in 377 Firearms to San Diego County Sheriff's Department
A total of 377 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Sunday at a Guns for Gift Cards event in the Vista Traffic Court parking lot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. County residents received a $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns or a $200...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Dragging El Cajon Police Officer 200 Yards With SUV
A man who drove an SUV while an El Cajon police officer clung to the window, dragging the lawman about 200 yards and causing him serious injuries, was sentenced Friday to more than nine years in state prison. David Pangilinan, 43, pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a...
NBC San Diego
Street Vendors Will Be Restricted from Beach Cities, Possible by Year's End
Street vendors will soon be banned in beach communities. The city of San Diego has decided to cancel its request for review from the California Coastal Commission, which was causing the delay. The move will expand the ordinance to officially include beach communities, once approved in the City Council process.
NBC San Diego
Students at San Diego Unified School District Head Back to School — Without the Masks
Thousands of San Diego students are headed back to school Monday for the first day of classes. SDUSD is one of the last school districts in the county to head back to school. SDUSD recently updated its masking policy after the county moved back to a medium COVID-19 community level on Aug. 11.
NBC San Diego
‘Art of Science' Contest Winners Share UC San Diego Labs' Most Beautiful Discoveries
"Science and art are not opposed" — Samuel Morse. Morse knew whereof he spoke. Not only did the 19-century figure invent the telegraph, he was also a painter and sculptor. And as a photographer during the birth of that representational art, he would likely be among the first to embrace the idea of Art and Science, a UC San Diego "program aimed at celebrating the beauty that can emerge during scientific research at UC San Diego and beyond."
NBC San Diego
Chula Vista Offers $3.6 Million in Relief Fund for Small Businesses
The City of Chula Vista doesn’t want to lose any more small businesses. That’s why it announced Friday it will begin accepting applications for $3.6 million in relief funds for small businesses and non-profits serving the Chula Vista area. “They’re the backbone of Chula Vista’s economy,” said Chula...
NBC San Diego
County Officials Encourage Young San Diegans to Get Vaccinated For the School Year
As the school year ramps up, San Diego County health officials are encouraging families to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Just 9.1% of kids between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent update from the local Health and Human Services Agency. The rate is 47.3% for kids from 5 to 11 years old and 81.3% for teens and young adults from 12 to 19 years old.
