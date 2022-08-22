As the school year ramps up, San Diego County health officials are encouraging families to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Just 9.1% of kids between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent update from the local Health and Human Services Agency. The rate is 47.3% for kids from 5 to 11 years old and 81.3% for teens and young adults from 12 to 19 years old.

