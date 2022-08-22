ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Valley, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Celebrates International Dog Day With Two New Dog Parks

Just in time for International Dog Day Friday, the city of San Diego opened two off-leash dog parks in Memorial and North Park community parks. The Memorial Park dog area is located on the northeast side of the park near the corner of 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard and features more than a quarter-acre of fenced space with separate pens for larger and smaller dogs, doggie bag dispensers, logs for the dogs to run around, jump over and rest, a city statement says. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

North San Diego County Group Builds Beds for Children Without One

Power tools and sawdust took over the parking lot of North Coast Church, where volunteers transformed lumber into furniture, that not every family owns. Marie Hoveln has worked for nearly three decades for the Vista Unified School District. She can often tell when kids need extra help at home. “Sometimes...
VISTA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Pine Valley, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Valley Fire#Cal Fire#Fire Burning#Cleveland National Forest
NBC San Diego

‘Art of Science' Contest Winners Share UC San Diego Labs' Most Beautiful Discoveries

"Science and art are not opposed" — Samuel Morse. Morse knew whereof he spoke. Not only did the 19-century figure invent the telegraph, he was also a painter and sculptor. And as a photographer during the birth of that representational art, he would likely be among the first to embrace the idea of Art and Science, a UC San Diego "program aimed at celebrating the beauty that can emerge during scientific research at UC San Diego and beyond."
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Chula Vista Offers $3.6 Million in Relief Fund for Small Businesses

The City of Chula Vista doesn’t want to lose any more small businesses. That’s why it announced Friday it will begin accepting applications for $3.6 million in relief funds for small businesses and non-profits serving the Chula Vista area. “They’re the backbone of Chula Vista’s economy,” said Chula...
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC San Diego

County Officials Encourage Young San Diegans to Get Vaccinated For the School Year

As the school year ramps up, San Diego County health officials are encouraging families to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. Just 9.1% of kids between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the most recent update from the local Health and Human Services Agency. The rate is 47.3% for kids from 5 to 11 years old and 81.3% for teens and young adults from 12 to 19 years old.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy