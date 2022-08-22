Read full article on original website
Rick and Morty Creators Reveal They Struggled to Find Home for the Show
With over fifty episodes under its belt already, and whispers of its future already making the rounds, it seems like Rick and Morty is here to stay for the long haul. It seems impossible to now ponder a world without the series, but the runaway success of the Adult Swim series, which has spawned spinoffs, video games, and countless other merch, almost couldn't find a home. Speaking in a new interview with Screen Rant, series creator Justin Roiland revealed that when they were developing the series and then pitching it that it took quite a while for anyone in Hollywood to even give it a fair shake.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
DC Is Giving Batman's Brother a New Superhero Costume
The current story arc in the Harley Quinn ongoing has seen Luke Fox in volved in a big way. The Bat-Family member has been putting together his own take on the Suicide Squad, Task Force XX, to which he recruited Harley and a handful of others and sent them on a mission to the moon where he has kept some sort of creature of his own design that, unfortunately, has become a major problem. In this week's Harley Quinn #21, that creature has made its way back to Earth, prompting the former Batwing to take action — and don a brand-new superhero suit.
Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Calls Series "Everything I Could Hope For"
No Star Wars character has had quite the impact as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan-favorite Jedi becoming a prolific hero following her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After an array of appearances in animation, live-action, and various tie-in media, Tano is set to get her own live-action solo story in the form of a Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series, which is currently in production. In a recent interview with Dagobah Dispatch, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni provided a pretty epic update about how production on the series is going, and called the experience "everything I could hope for."
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
One Piece Art Turns Yamato Into a Bleach Shinigami
One of the biggest characters introduced during One Piece's Wano Arc was the offspring of Kaido, Yamato. With many fans believing that the warrior running under the name of Kozuki Oden was the next to join the Straw Hat Pirates, the brawler of the isolated nation became wildly popular amongst Shonen fans. Now, new art has arrived that imagines Yamato with a very different look, being given a makeover that portrays him as a Shinigami from the popular Shonen series, Bleach.
Marvel's Echo Star Reveals Filming Has Wrapped
One of Marvel's next Disney+ exclusive series has wrapped filming. On Friday, Echo star Alaqua Cox took to her Instagram stories to reveal that production on the project, which is set to debut on the streaming service in 2023, had wrapped. The live-action series will see Cox reprise her role as Maya Lopez / Echo, a deaf and Native American superhero who first debuted onscreen in last year's Hawkeye series. Joining Cox in Echo are Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, and Devery Jacobs as Julie. Graham Greene, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, and Cody Lightning have also been cast in the series in currently-unknown roles.
New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Previews Deadly Child Vampire Claudia
We're getting closer and closer to the debut of AMC's Interview With the Vampire, the adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic novel of the same name and now, the network has released a new mini teaser highlighting the third of the primary vampires in the gothic horror story: child vampire Claudia, played by Bailey Bass. As you can see in the motion teaser below, the girl turned vampire is especially lethal — and seems to take great delight in it.
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in September 2022
September is almost here and that means even more movies and TV shows coming to Disney+. Each month sees new arrivals on the streaming service, but September is a special time over at Disney, as it includes the annual Disney+ Day celebration. On September 8th, Disney+ will be rolling out a slew of new releases and original premieres, giving subscribers a ton of new movies and shows to watch just a week into the month.
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
Dish Offering Stephen King Fans $1,300 to Watch 13 Movies
As we head towards the Halloween season being fully upon us, horror fans will surely find themselves consuming all sorts of Stephen King stories, while Dish is bringing back its annual opportunity for select fans to earn $1,300 for watching 13 of King's creepiest adaptations. The promotion will see a select number of individuals being chosen to watch a curated list of King movies, while also chronicling the experience extensively, which even includes monitoring your heart rate during the films' most unsettling moments. Whether you're a horror newcomer or a devout King fiend, Dish is seeking all manner of candidates. You can learn more about the promotion and apply at the official Dish website.
Hellraiser Reboot Gets Hulu Premiere Date, First Look at Pinhead Revealed
The all-new Hellraiser adaptation from the creative team behind last year's The Night House has earned a release date, with the film debuting on Hulu this October. Just last week, the film earned an official R rating, confirming that the project had been completed, sparking speculation about when the project could be unveiled. Hulu confirmed its release will be part of their annual "Huluween" celebration, which highlights a number of various horror offerings that will be made available to subscribers, which often includes premieres of unsettling original content. Hulu also shared the below announcement teaser, which offers our first look at the new "Pinhead." Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
Halloween Ends: New Look at Michael Myers Released
There are a number of iconic elements about the Halloween franchise, one of which is the eerie mask of Michael Myers, with a new photo from Halloween Ends offering a new look at the unsettling disguise. Over more than 40 years, Myers' mask has earned various tweaks to its design, and while that mask has often appeared a stark white, the current narrative embraces all of the damages and deterioration it has undergone since 1978. With four years having passed in the narrative since its last appearance in Halloween Kills, the mask appears more decayed than when we last saw it. Halloween Ends hits theaters and Peacock on October 14th.
Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released
Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
Potential DC Chief Dan Lin Previously Worked on George Miller's Justice League: Mortal
Warner Bros. has been in a bit of a transitioning period after their big merger with Discovery. The newly minted Warner Bros. Discovery is being led by David Zaslav and he's already making some big waves. Under Zaslav's leadership he's canceled several DC Comics films such as Batgirl and even The Wonder Twins. The new CEO was said to be looking for a Kevin Feige type executive to take over their DC Films unit and it seems that they've found their guy. Earlier today, it was revealed that The LEGO Movie producer Dan Lin was in talks to lead Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films arm. Lin isn't a stranger to DC Comics as he was a producer on George Miller's shelved Justice League: Mortal movie. During a previous interview with Collider (via ComicBookMovie), Lin revealed exactly why he'd be the perfect fit to lead DC Films.
Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details
Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).
Everything Coming to HBO Max in September 2022
HBO Max has seen a lot of changes in recent weeks, and there will be even more changes arriving in the month of September. Most of these changes, however, come in the form of new additions to the streaming service's lineup. On Thursday, HBO Max revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to its roster throughout the month of September, and there is quite a lot to look forward to.
New First-Party Xbox RPG Gets a Release Date
While it was not technically part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live yesterday, it would seem that developer Obsidian Entertainment wanted to still mark the event in general as it has now been announced that the first-party Xbox title Pentiment will release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam as well as Windows 10 and 11 on November 15th. Also, as one might expect, it will of course come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass that same day.
Netflix's 365 Days Trilogy Sets Rare Rotten Tomatoes Record
Now that its third movie has made its way to Netflix, It's safe to say that the 365 Days trilogy, based on the novels by Blanka Lipinska, and not exactly critical darlings. The films, which draw inspiration from 50 Shades of Grey and its sequels, centers on a young woman (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) falling for a dominant Sicilian man (Michele Morrone), who imprisons and gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. There's sex, the mafia, and plenty more to keep audiences engaged (or at least scratching their head), and the trilogy has played out at lightning speed, with all three movies coming out between mid-2020 and last week.
