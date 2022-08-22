Read full article on original website
Stanley Paige
4d ago
is the author suggesting that Trump may have had some right to possess the trove of top secret, nuclear related documents?
3
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
Ex-Clinton aide implies 'President of France' file found at Trump's home during Mar-a-Lago raid could be valuable to Putin as 'kompromat'
The FBI seized "info re: President of France" during the raid on Mar-a-Lago. Jennifer Palmieri, formerly an aide to Hillary Clinton, referred to it as "kompromat" in a tweet. Palmieri also implied in the tweet that the information could be useful to Vladimir Putin. A former Hillary Clinton aide heavily...
The FBI was tipped off by an informer close to Trump who guided agents to where documents were kept, reports say
Reports suggest an informant told authorities that Mar-a-Lago held documents the FBI sought. Sources told Newsweek and The Wall Street Journal the person also told investigators where to look. The search of Donald Trump's Florida home has provoked a backlash the FBI apparently tried to avoid. Sources told both Newsweek...
Ex-FBI Official Says Government 'Screwed Up' By Not Searching Mar-A-Lago Sooner
"It was too darn slow," former FBI assistant director Frank Figliuzzi said.
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty
UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
Former Trump campaign official says Trump has already moved on from the Mar-a-Lago raid: 'It's business as usual for him'
Trump has "moved on" from the Mar-a-Lago search in his personal life, a former campaign official said. Trump may also use the raid as a springboard for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources told NBC News. Sources also expressed concerns that Trump was not taking the legal threat seriously enough. Former...
Republicans who say they support Trump more than the party RISES in the wake of the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, new poll finds
The number of Republicans who say they support Donald Trump ahead of the party surged after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, according to a poll published on Sunday. It is the latest sign that Trump could win a political dividend from the search of his Florida home, tightening his grip on the party's grassroots supporters.
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'
The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
FBI agents searched Melania Trump's closet during the Mar-a-Lago raid, which made Trump furious, report says
Trump wasn't feeling "deterred" the day after the Mar-a-Lago raid, a source who saw him told Politico. But he was angry about how FBI agents involved his family during the search, the source said. Agents looked through Melania Trump's closet, the source who spoke to Trump said. FBI agents searched...
Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid
Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
Ivanka Trump urges dad's supporters to donate $75 for signed copy of Jared Kushner's book (Amazon has it for $21)
In an attempt to entice would-be readers, she promises. “This book will reveal what really happened inside the White House during the four historic years of my father’s presidency.”
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Records Like a '5-Year-Old With a Toy': Former Official
"The only thing stacking up against the Republican Party are indictments, subpoenas and investigation," Gavin James said.
Trump's team told ICE officials to wipe all data from their phones before leaving their jobs, report says
Trump administration aides deleted official records from their government-issued gadgets. The latest instance involves texts and emails wiped by immigration officials. "We cannot stand by as agency after agency admits that it destroys public records," say watchdogs. Trump-era immigration officials scrubbed work-related information from their cell phones just before leaving...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump hyped a legal letter from before the Mar-a-Lago raid, ignoring that it may further undermine his own position
Former President Donald Trump celebrated the release by an ally of a legal letter Tuesday. He said it showed a political plot against him because it mentioned President Joe Biden. Legal experts said it's more notable for illustrating the risk of keeping secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. Former President Donald Trump...
The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again
Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
Jared Kushner inadvertently insults ‘peculiar’ Trump while pushing back on Mar-a-Lago raid
Jared Kushner’s media tour to promote the sale of his new book, Breaking History, slogs on while the former senior White House aide continues to face questions about his father-in-law’s handling of classified materials and apparent storage of documents at Mar-a-Lago.Mr Kushner appeared on Fox News on Wednesday and was questioned by the network’s Bill Hemmer about whether it was wrong for the ex-president to have removed classified materials from the White House for the purpose of holding them in defiance of the National Archives at Mar-a-Lago.His interview comes on the heels of the revelation that the Justice Department...
'Trump has never lied': Supporter protests outside Mar-a-Lago over FBI search
CNN’s Randi Kaye speaks with Trump supporters in Palm Beach, Florida, as they’re rallying for the former president over the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago residence.
