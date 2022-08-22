ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 16

Stanley Paige
4d ago

is the author suggesting that Trump may have had some right to possess the trove of top secret, nuclear related documents?

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: What you saw at Mar-a-Lago was 'desperation' from a national machine

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said the raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence shows an act of desperation and defeat on "The Ingraham Angle." NEWT GINGRICH: I am happy to have a debate with people like Max Boot who are the apologists for a failed anti-American establishment which has year after year failed the American people, failed to defend our interests, failed to win wars, failed to reform the bureaucracies, failed to educate our children, people like Max Boot are in fact the representatives of a dying system, and as it starts to die, it grows more desperate.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau leaders ordered staff NOT to investigate Hunter Biden laptop and told them 'the FBI is not going to change the outcome of the election again'

The FBI deliberately dragged its feet on the Hunter Biden investigation and told agents not to look into the Hunter Biden laptop, according to new whistleblowers who spoke with Sen. Ron Johnson. Johnson, R-Wisc., sent a letter to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday bringing forth the new whistleblower...
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Trump team sent MSNBC's Lawrence O’Donnell an email fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid

Lawrence O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell by showing an email he’d received from former President Donald Trump’s fundraising team. On Monday, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla., reportedly searching for classified material that the former president took with him when he left office in violation of the Presidential Records Act. O’Donnell showed the email on the screen as he read it aloud.
PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fbi#Americans#Doj#The Justice Department
Business Insider

Trump's team told ICE officials to wipe all data from their phones before leaving their jobs, report says

Trump administration aides deleted official records from their government-issued gadgets. The latest instance involves texts and emails wiped by immigration officials. "We cannot stand by as agency after agency admits that it destroys public records," say watchdogs. Trump-era immigration officials scrubbed work-related information from their cell phones just before leaving...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Business Insider

The FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago is prompting elected Republicans to openly acknowledge that Trump will likely run for president again

Many elected Republicans are furiously condemning the FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Many of them are acknowledging something that they usually don't: that Trump is likely to run again. Some are more forthright, while others simply refer to Trump as Biden's "top political opponent." As elected Republicans condemn the...
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner inadvertently insults ‘peculiar’ Trump while pushing back on Mar-a-Lago raid

Jared Kushner’s media tour to promote the sale of his new book, Breaking History, slogs on while the former senior White House aide continues to face questions about his father-in-law’s handling of classified materials and apparent storage of documents at Mar-a-Lago.Mr Kushner appeared on Fox News on Wednesday and was questioned by the network’s Bill Hemmer about whether it was wrong for the ex-president to have removed classified materials from the White House for the purpose of holding them in defiance of the National Archives at Mar-a-Lago.His interview comes on the heels of the revelation that the Justice Department...
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

781K+
Followers
177K+
Post
651M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy