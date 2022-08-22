Library system to expand, renovate Hickory Flat Library

In this February 2020 photo, a girl browses the shelves in the children’s section at Hickory Flat Library. Shannon Ballew <!--p:Photo Credit pc-->

CANTON — The Sequoyah Regional Library System may soon have a construction project to renovate the Hickory Flat Public Library, according to Executive Director Angela Cortellino.

Cortellino told county commissioners Aug. 16 the library system had the project out for bids between May and June 21 and received one bid, however, it was "very high" and called for a rebid on July 25.

The library system plans to renovate 10,000 square feet of existing space at the Hickory Flat facility and add about 7,800 square feet, she said.

Last Thursday, the library system had a non-mandatory, pre-bid meeting with 10 construction companies, Cortellino said.

"We're feeling much more confident about this next round of bids coming in and the board has already started conversations in knowing that we may need to work our budget a little bit and readjust some projects to make sure we're able to make this happen," she said.

The budget for the project is $6.6 million, Cortellino told the Tribune Monday, including $2 million in state funding and the remaining as local funding.

Bids will be due Sept. 19, according to Cortellino, and the library board plans to meet Sept. 27 to approve a construction contract. Cortellino said she doesn't know what the timeline will look like because it depends on which construction company is chosen.

Hickory Flat Public Library will be closed during the duration of construction to get the project done quicker, the executive director said.

"We are fully prepared for the other four libraries in Cherokee to absorb all of the patron access and we will make sure that we have outreach activities in that area so it's not too much, but when it reopens it'll look like a brand new library, which will be wonderful for a 30-year-old library in a growing community, much needed for sure," Cortellino said.

The renovation includes transitioning the library from having two entrances to using one main entrance for patrons and using the other one for staff, the executive director said. There are also 18 additional parking spots planned for the East Cherokee Drive side.

The project aims to expand the library’s community room, and add a “flex room.”

The community room, "The Third Space," will have a kitchenette, more seating, bigger space, and audio and visual technology, Cortellino said. The Third Space was designed because library staff noticed people using their own technology instead of the library desktops.

"No one is really getting on our desktops, they're bringing their own technology and they're using conference rooms for zoom calls," she said.

The flex room will be used for library programming.

"Right now at Hickory Flat, programming competes with community use for the community room," she said.

The library, according to Cortellino, has had groups who wanted to use the community room, but it was unavailable due to programming.

"So now we have two separate spaces for that in this renovation," she said.

Library system's 2022 circulation over 1 million

In the 2022 fiscal year, the library system saw the circulation of one million items for the first time since 2019, Cortellino said.

"This is our second highest circulation to date," she said. "So, seeing that number is really important because it means we're right back on track where we should be. This has been our first 12 months where we've been at 100 percent of services, so we are exactly where we need to be. Cherokee is at 891,000 items following the same trend line."

The library system has had an 8% increase in cardholder accounts in the past 12 months.

"Not only are we back to where we need to be, but we're bringing in new borrowers and I think a lot of that has to do with our programming," she said.

The library system had over 662 programs with 22,000 people in attendance, according to Cortellino.

In addition to programming and circulation, Cortellino said the library system has started their Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) implementation project where staff "touched every single item" on the shelves and put an RFID tag on them. This enables staff to begin using the self-check stations.

“This enabled us to start using our self-check stations, we’ve moved all of our holds to the floor, so we’re trying to find ways to increase that transaction time of someone coming in and getting a material so that our staff are more engaged with people instead of worrying about what’s on the shelves,” she said.

Cortellino said SRLS has implemented security gates to help with inventory control and technology circulation where libraries are circulating Wi-Fi hotspots and Chromebooks.

"They're able to have internet access from wherever they need to have that access and we do have those hotspots fully funded for the next 18 months for sure through grant funding," Cortellino said.

The hotspots and Chromebooks are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and Emergency Connectivity Fund funding.

Since the pandemic, the library has seen a large increase in e-content, including e-books and other downloadable audiobooks, according to Cortellino.

Additionally, the library has introduced a program called "Ask Us Sessions," which allows someone to "check out" a librarian for 30 minutes for a one-on-one session. Individuals can use this program to create resumes, practice interview techniques, learn how to use e-book devices, learn how to register to vote, and anything else they may need help with.

For more information, visit https://www.sequoyahregionallibrary.org.