Austin, tx — This weekend, the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Gamblers will be the first pro sports tenant in the new, state-of-the-art Moody Center and will host the seven other teams from around the nation at a three-day, action-packed tournament and western lifestyle event from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2022.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO