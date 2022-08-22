ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Austin

A New Revolutionary Treatment for a Common Issue for Men

Central Texans looking for a way to treat E.D. without pills, injections or surgery then listen up. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure and Miles Broadhead joins us to share more about acoustic wave therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!

It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

SuperZoo debuts top pet products, proven best-sellers!

We love our animals in Austin, so what are the pet industry trends and products to keep your furry family member healthy, happy, & well fed? Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, is joins Chelsey Khan from Superzoo in Las Vegas, pet retail's largest event in North America!. Follow us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans

AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Health
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
CBS Austin

Good Party ATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations

It's National Dog Day and Good Party ATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How to adopt a child in the Texas foster care system

AUSTIN, Texas — Adopting a child is a very big, important decision that requires careful planning and thought. The process can take six months or more to assure it's a perfect match for both the child and their prospective parents. Every week for our Forever Families segment, KVUE Daybreak's...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peripheral Neuropathy#D C#Diseases#General Health#Corrective Health#Central Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Instagram
Community Impact Houston

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: COVID-19 monitoring metrics show a continuing reduction of the virus

Here is the latest COVID-19 news for the Houston area. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) In the week of Aug. 15-22, Texas Medical Center facilities admitted an average 179 COVID-19 patients per day, a slight decrease to the 184 average patients per day admitted in the week of Aug 8-14, according to the TMC’s COVID-19 dashboard.
HOUSTON, TX
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile in NW Austin

Local health officials say a mosquito pool has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Northwest Austin -- and four people have tested positive for the virus so far this year. Austin Public Health (APH) says the mosquito pool was from the 78759 zip code. This is the second...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Floating clinic provides abortions in federal waters

SAN ANTONIO - With the Texas abortion ban in effect, some women are going to extreme lengths to get an abortion. One option gaining popularity are floating clinics. “Abort Off Shore” is an organization helping women get abortions. They travel into federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico where they aren’t under the restriction of state law. News 4 San Antonio spoke with two patients who have tried this method. Here’s their story.
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

The University of Texas system could beat out an Ivy League as the richest school

The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more revenue for the Texas system. The system collects a royalty averaging more than 22% per barrel.
AUSTIN, TX
westwoodhorizon.com

Medics Respond to Injury at Grisham Middle School

At 8:20 a.m. on Thursday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS Medics transported a student from the Grisham Middle School fields to Dell Children’s Medical Center. “We received a call for an injury on the field at 8:00 a.m. ATCEMS Medics transported one patient with a non-life-threatening lower extremity injury to Dell Children’s Medical Center,” an ATCEMS representative said in an email.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy