The University of Texas system could overtake Harvard University as the U.S. school with the largest endowment. That wealth is thanks to more than 2 million acres in the Permian Basin that the Texas college system oversees and leases to nearly 250 drillers. With surging oil prices and production on its land, the UT system could reach its best-ever annual revenue this fiscal year, according to a report in Bloomberg. Harvard’s endowment in June 2021 stood at $53.2 billion, higher than the UT system’s $42.9 billion. But oil reached a high of $120 a barrel earlier this year, driving in more revenue for the Texas system. The system collects a royalty averaging more than 22% per barrel.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO