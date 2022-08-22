Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol Lennox
CBS Austin
A New Revolutionary Treatment for a Common Issue for Men
Central Texans looking for a way to treat E.D. without pills, injections or surgery then listen up. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure and Miles Broadhead joins us to share more about acoustic wave therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
CBS Austin
SuperZoo debuts top pet products, proven best-sellers!
We love our animals in Austin, so what are the pet industry trends and products to keep your furry family member healthy, happy, & well fed? Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, is joins Chelsey Khan from Superzoo in Las Vegas, pet retail's largest event in North America!. Follow us on...
CBS Austin
We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!
It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
CBS Austin
Good Party ATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations
It's National Dog Day and Good Party ATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
CBS Austin
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Jasmine the birthday girl
We have our party hats and treats because it is somebody's special birthday on this special Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday and the only thing this birthday girl wants is a forever home. Austin Humane Society's Katie Kennedy joins Trevor Scott to help Jasmine find a home. Follow us...
CBS Austin
Fertility doctors unite, speak out against abortion bans
AUSTIN, Texas — More doctors are raising awareness about the impacts abortion-banning trigger laws, like the one that took effect in Texas on Thursday, can have on their patients. Nationwide, a group of fertility specialists is banding together to educate others and take action. Doctors for Fertility is a...
CBS Austin
West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers
As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
CBS Austin
Tunnel Vision: Live Music + Art by local Austin teens
This weekend you have a chance to support a very cool local initiative shining a spotlight on the talented teens of ATX!. Tunnel Vision: Live Music + Art by local Austin teens is an event series that helps showcase the incredible and unique talents of local youth. and it was all started by a local high school senior Elise Ponder.
CBS Austin
Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile in NW Austin
Local health officials say a mosquito pool has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Northwest Austin -- and four people have tested positive for the virus so far this year. Austin Public Health (APH) says the mosquito pool was from the 78759 zip code. This is the second...
CBS Austin
'Lagers and Literature' is the event you'll want to bookmark
This Austin event features two of my favorite things: beer and books! You can browse local booksellers, re-ignite your passion for reading or simply renew a library card all while sipping a pint. Meanwhile Brewing Company hosts a book fair called "Lagers and Literature" and Adrienne Rivers explains why you'll want to bookmark this event.
CBS Austin
Harry Styles 'Love on Tour' adds 6th night at Moody Center due to "overwhelming demand"
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles fans, rejoice! Another night has been added at the Moody Center for his 'Love on Tour' in Austin due to "overwhelming demand." The English singer, songwriter, and actor already had five concerts lined up this fall, but a sixth show has been scheduled for October 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. with special guest Gabriels.
CBS Austin
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
CBS Austin
Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
CBS Austin
Copper Beech faces several code violations after unsanitary move-in debacle
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Copper Beech Townhomes in San Marcos face code violations after several residents and parents complained to the city's code compliance department. They're now stepping in to help get the issues fixed. Code compliance said it received six complaints and has already inspected those units. They...
CBS Austin
Suspect detained near Dell Seton hospital after shooting incident off E. 7th Street
AUSTIN, Texas — A suspect was detained near a downtown Austin hospital after a shooting incident occurred in the entertainment district Thursday night, authorities said. The Austin Police Department said the shooting originated in the 2600 block of E. 7th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Police learned a victim left the scene and admitted themself into Dell Seton Medical Center -- about a 2-mile drive west into the city.
CBS Austin
APD investigates 52nd homicide of the year, 2nd in 2 days at popular tourist spots
Austin police are investigating a second homicide in as many days, once again in a popular tourist spot. Employees found the body this morning at Barton Springs Pool near a car. The man has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Eugene Campbell. During the on-scene investigation, it was determined Campbell was shot.
CBS Austin
2 taken to hospital, one by STAR Flight, after crash between SUV and semi-truck in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Two people were rushed to the hospital -- one airlifted by Travis County's EMS helicopter STAR Flight -- after a crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler near Manor on Thursday. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department, and Travis County ESD 12 responded to the collision...
CBS Austin
Austin Police investigating homicide at Zilker Park near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a second homicide in a tourist hotspot in two days Thursday morning. Senior Patrol Officer Demitri Hobbs said a call came in at 7:15 a.m. reporting a suspicious vehicle with bullet holes in the windows located in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road at Zilker Park.
CBS Austin
University of Texas offering 'Taylor Swift Songbook' class in liberal arts honors program
AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — The University of Texas at Austin is offering a brand new class this fall focused on teaching "literary traditions and forms" through the lens of popular American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. "The Taylor Swift Songbook" will be taught by Professor of English Elizabeth Scala to undergraduates...
