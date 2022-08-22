Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Elon Musk: “Tesla Plants are Money Furnaces Burning Billions of Dollars” is a Warning to ShareholdersZack LoveAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol Lennox
Tunnel Vision: Live Music + Art by local Austin teens
This weekend you have a chance to support a very cool local initiative shining a spotlight on the talented teens of ATX!. Tunnel Vision: Live Music + Art by local Austin teens is an event series that helps showcase the incredible and unique talents of local youth. and it was all started by a local high school senior Elise Ponder.
Good Party ATX has the scoop on National Dog Day celebrations
It's National Dog Day and Good Party ATX, Sarah Wolf, knows exactly how to celebrate all weekend long. She also brought along a special pup, Megan, from Austin Pets Alive is looking for her forever home. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We...
We Are Austin celebrates National Dog Day!
It's National Dog Day! And while that's pretty much every day on We Are Austin, Trevor and Chelsey wanted to celebrate with a few special stories and even a game of "Ruff or Wrong!" Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
West Shore Home shares their secret to easy-to-clean showers
As summer winds down and fall arrives, a lot of people are shifting their attention towards getting their homes in order. You might be dreading it, but one task you won’t have to worry about is cleaning your shower. Jason Parton, General Manager of West Shore Home in Austin, joins Chelsey Khan today to explain how their showers make cleaning a breeze.
Harry Styles 'Love on Tour' adds 6th night at Moody Center due to "overwhelming demand"
AUSTIN, Texas — Harry Styles fans, rejoice! Another night has been added at the Moody Center for his 'Love on Tour' in Austin due to "overwhelming demand." The English singer, songwriter, and actor already had five concerts lined up this fall, but a sixth show has been scheduled for October 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. with special guest Gabriels.
Soul Made Collective Cultural Exchange: Helping underrepresented local businesses grow
A rising tide lifts all boats, and this local maker is creating opportunity for more than just herself. Chelsey Khan took a trip over to the Soul Made Collective Cultural Exchange, the first black-owned business in the Arboretum, where owner De Juana Lozada has created a space for small black-owned businesses and makers to sell their goods.
SuperZoo debuts top pet products, proven best-sellers!
We love our animals in Austin, so what are the pet industry trends and products to keep your furry family member healthy, happy, & well fed? Christine Johnson, Pet Trend Expert, is joins Chelsey Khan from Superzoo in Las Vegas, pet retail's largest event in North America!. Follow us on...
Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday: Meet Jasmine the birthday girl
We have our party hats and treats because it is somebody's special birthday on this special Firehouse Animal Health Centers Wednesday Friendsday and the only thing this birthday girl wants is a forever home. Austin Humane Society's Katie Kennedy joins Trevor Scott to help Jasmine find a home. Follow us...
Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns to Congress Ave Bridge after 2-year pandemic hiatus
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Bat Fest 2022 returns this weekend after a two-year pandemic hiatus. On Saturday, August 27, more than 50 arts & crafts vendors, food and drinks, and live musical performances will take over the Congress Avenue Bridge throughout the evening. There will also be fun children's activities, an adult and children's bat costume contest for a chance to win $100, and other bat-related activities.
A New Revolutionary Treatment for a Common Issue for Men
Central Texans looking for a way to treat E.D. without pills, injections or surgery then listen up. Valley Side Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary procedure and Miles Broadhead joins us to share more about acoustic wave therapy. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at...
University of Texas offering 'Taylor Swift Songbook' class in liberal arts honors program
AUSTIN, Texas (TND) — The University of Texas at Austin is offering a brand new class this fall focused on teaching "literary traditions and forms" through the lens of popular American singer/songwriter Taylor Swift. "The Taylor Swift Songbook" will be taught by Professor of English Elizabeth Scala to undergraduates...
'Lagers and Literature' is the event you'll want to bookmark
This Austin event features two of my favorite things: beer and books! You can browse local booksellers, re-ignite your passion for reading or simply renew a library card all while sipping a pint. Meanwhile Brewing Company hosts a book fair called "Lagers and Literature" and Adrienne Rivers explains why you'll want to bookmark this event.
Cleanup starts on flood damage from Austin's record-setting rain
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday's rainstorms left a lot of messes around Austin. The heavy downpours forced Shoal Creek to overflow and leave a long trail of litter and debris from Lady Bird Lake to 35th Street. On Friday, cleanup started with Shoal Creek Conservancy staff and volunteers working to undo the damage from the record-setting rain.
The new Professional Bull Riding Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center
Austin, tx — The new Professional Bull Riders Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Gamblers would like to invite you to experience all the excitement of the PBR Team Series. Join the Gamblers bull riding team, as they host PBR Gambler...
#FAMILYFUN: Austin Gamblers 'buck into town' hosting PBR team series at Moody Center
Austin, tx — This weekend, the new Professional Bull Riders Team Series is coming to the brand-new Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The Austin Gamblers will be the first pro sports tenant in the new, state-of-the-art Moody Center and will host the seven other teams from around the nation at a three-day, action-packed tournament and western lifestyle event from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2022.
Travis County homicides up 120% outside of Austin City Limits
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police continue searching for a suspect in Thursday's murder outside of Barton Springs Pool. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Camnik Campbell. Campbell's shooting death is the city's 52nd homicide of 2022—the same number of deaths Austin had at this time last year.
One person seriously injured in crash off E. Riverside Drive/Parker Lane in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics and Austin Fire crews responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection between Parker Lane and East Riverside Drive at 1:05 a.m. One...
Mosquito pool tests positive for West Nile in NW Austin
Local health officials say a mosquito pool has tested positive for the West Nile virus in Northwest Austin -- and four people have tested positive for the virus so far this year. Austin Public Health (APH) says the mosquito pool was from the 78759 zip code. This is the second...
Person dead after motorcycle collision in Manor
MANOR, Texas — The Austin EMS department said a person died on the scene after a motorcycle collision in Manor. The incident occurred in 13900 block Shadowglen blvd around 6:24 p.m. EMS says to expect road closures in the area. Travis County ESD 12 advises drivers to slow down...
Mayor Adler looks back on eight years of leadership during final State of The City Address
AUSTIN, Texas — Beginning with thanking his loving wife Diane, staff, and supporters, Mayor Steve Adler gave his last State of The City Address Thursday evening. Speaking to a packed out city hall Adler told attendees it’s hard to celebrate success while people are struggling but expressed his speech was about highlighting where the city stands and what has been achieved.
