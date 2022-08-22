ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
readthereporter.com

Noblesville’s own Shirley & Keith Ayer to celebrate 65th anniversary

Shirley and Keith Ayer of Noblesville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2022. They were married in Mineral Point, Wis. on Aug. 31, 1957. They moved to Noblesville in 1964 and opened Ayer’s Real Estate in 1976, retiring from the business in 2003. After retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. Now they enjoy time spent with friends playing cards, volunteer work and family.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

See over 500 collector cars at 15th Artomobilia in Carmel

The first of a series of classic Indiana car sculptures planned for the 96th Street corridor between White River and Keystone Parkway will be displayed for the first time on Saturday during the 15th annual Artomobilia in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The Marmon Wasp sculpture, designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and built by bo-mar Industries, honors the car that won the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Current Publishing

Carmel-based Aglow offers spray tans in store, at homes

It was a “light-bulb moment” during a haircut that led Torey Linder to decide to open a mobile spray tanning business. “Self-tanning was my go-to pick-me-up during a dark time (postpartum depression), so I did my research and (learned) not very many people had business like this in the area, it wasn’t too expensive to start and I knew spray tanning was trending with more people becoming aware of how harsh the sun is to our skin,” said Linder, who owns Aglow Spray Tanning. “So, I jumped at the opportunity and got certified. I wanted to start mobile because being a stay-at-home mom myself, I didn’t have time to leave the house to go get a spray tan or anything done for myself without getting a sitter for my daughter, and that was a lot of work for just a spray tan.”
CARMEL, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand

Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AdWeek

Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Music Festival#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Performing#S Band#Americana#The Hotel Carmichael#Feinsteins#Carmel Porchfest
WISH-TV

Osteria by Fabio Viviani extends hours, officially begins dinner service

After a highly anticipated wait, Carmel’s go-to Italian restaurant, Osteria by Top Chef contestant and “Fan Favorite” Chef Fabio Viviani has opened. Fabio Viviani, celebrity TV chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Josh Arnold, executive Chef at Osteria. They prepared a dish you can find on their menu called, “Frutti Di Mare,” and gave us a taste of a delicious Italian food spread so amazing you’ll have to see it to believe it.
readthereporter.com

200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede

Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel High School thrower excels in national meet

After a disappointing end to his junior track and field high school season, an attitude adjustment was in order for thrower Drew Franklin. “Honestly, my biggest improvement has been my attitude toward the sport, as before I wasn’t taking it seriously enough,” the Carmel High School senior said. “As soon as I started to put in the real work, I started seeing real results.”
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

New Fishers business focuses on stretching

A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
FISHERS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Current Publishing

Plan for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park in Carmel begins to take shape

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has entered a second round of gathering public input about the future Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The feedback will inform CCPR’s master plan for the park. The future park near 146th Street and River Road is expected to have amenities that highlight natural aspects...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville

Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Deadline nears to run for Noblesville School Board

The deadline to run as a candidate for the Noblesville Schools Board this fall is approaching. Candidates have until noon Aug. 26 to file with the Hamilton County Elections Office. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 15, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Featured adoptable pets for National Dog Day

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Dog Day! As we celebrate our four-legged friends, IndyHumane is encouraging people to help find these dogs a forever home. Every week, IndyHumane features adoptable pets available at the shelter. Here are some recent featured dogs that are still available for adoption. Read up about them and head to the shelter […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Conner Prairie offering free admission September 17

FISHERS — Conner Prairie is offering free admission September 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day. The museum is inviting families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the music of Hispanic and Latino cultures throughout the day. Visitors can also explore Hispanic culture and heritage through Herencia Musical: A...
FISHERS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy