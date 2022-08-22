It was a “light-bulb moment” during a haircut that led Torey Linder to decide to open a mobile spray tanning business. “Self-tanning was my go-to pick-me-up during a dark time (postpartum depression), so I did my research and (learned) not very many people had business like this in the area, it wasn’t too expensive to start and I knew spray tanning was trending with more people becoming aware of how harsh the sun is to our skin,” said Linder, who owns Aglow Spray Tanning. “So, I jumped at the opportunity and got certified. I wanted to start mobile because being a stay-at-home mom myself, I didn’t have time to leave the house to go get a spray tan or anything done for myself without getting a sitter for my daughter, and that was a lot of work for just a spray tan.”

CARMEL, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO