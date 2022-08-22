Read full article on original website
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
tmpresale.com
Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville Nov 18, 2022 – presale code
The Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience pre-sale passcode that we’ve received so many requests for is up and ready for our members! While this special presale offer exists, you can get tickets for Magic Of Lights: Drive-Through Holiday Lights Experience before the general public!!!. Right now is...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s own Shirley & Keith Ayer to celebrate 65th anniversary
Shirley and Keith Ayer of Noblesville will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2022. They were married in Mineral Point, Wis. on Aug. 31, 1957. They moved to Noblesville in 1964 and opened Ayer’s Real Estate in 1976, retiring from the business in 2003. After retirement, they enjoyed wintering in Florida for several years. Now they enjoy time spent with friends playing cards, volunteer work and family.
fishers.in.us
Blues Fest Returns for Labor Day Weekend Music at the Nickel Plate District AMP
The Nickel Plate District AMP will host the 10th annual Blues Fest over Labor Day weekend, September 2 and 3. The free two-night festival includes performances by renowned local and national blues artists. New this year, Saturday night will be themed Ladies in Blues to highlight female artists in the genre.
readthereporter.com
See over 500 collector cars at 15th Artomobilia in Carmel
The first of a series of classic Indiana car sculptures planned for the 96th Street corridor between White River and Keystone Parkway will be displayed for the first time on Saturday during the 15th annual Artomobilia in the Carmel Arts & Design District. The Marmon Wasp sculpture, designed by artist Arlon Bayliss and built by bo-mar Industries, honors the car that won the first Indianapolis 500 in 1911.
Current Publishing
Carmel-based Aglow offers spray tans in store, at homes
It was a “light-bulb moment” during a haircut that led Torey Linder to decide to open a mobile spray tanning business. “Self-tanning was my go-to pick-me-up during a dark time (postpartum depression), so I did my research and (learned) not very many people had business like this in the area, it wasn’t too expensive to start and I knew spray tanning was trending with more people becoming aware of how harsh the sun is to our skin,” said Linder, who owns Aglow Spray Tanning. “So, I jumped at the opportunity and got certified. I wanted to start mobile because being a stay-at-home mom myself, I didn’t have time to leave the house to go get a spray tan or anything done for myself without getting a sitter for my daughter, and that was a lot of work for just a spray tan.”
Inside Indiana Business
‘Good Bones’ co-star growing business brand
Mina Starsiak Hawk has become a household name thanks to her HGTV show “Good Bones,” currently in its seventh season. But Hawk, who was named to the inaugural Indiana 250 by IBJ Media, is going solo with her own spinoff show, “Good Bones: Risky Business,” which premieres next month. That’s on top of running her own retail business on the near south side of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Le Dîner en Blanc returns to Indianapolis for 4th year at secret location
This worldwide event began back in 1988 in Paris with just a handful of friends, and now it’s made its way to almost 80 cities in 30 countries around the world with over 130,000 participants. This secret posh picnic is happening in Indianapolis for the fourth time on Thursday,...
AdWeek
Jasmine Minor to Anchor Weekends at WISH in Indianapolis
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WISH investigative reporter Jasmine Minor will add weekend anchor to her list of responsibilities at the Indianapolis station. Starting October 1, Minor...
WISH-TV
Osteria by Fabio Viviani extends hours, officially begins dinner service
After a highly anticipated wait, Carmel’s go-to Italian restaurant, Osteria by Top Chef contestant and “Fan Favorite” Chef Fabio Viviani has opened. Fabio Viviani, celebrity TV chef, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with Josh Arnold, executive Chef at Osteria. They prepared a dish you can find on their menu called, “Frutti Di Mare,” and gave us a taste of a delicious Italian food spread so amazing you’ll have to see it to believe it.
readthereporter.com
200th anniversary of the Great Squirrel Stampede
Take part in community events & support local businesses. The legend of the Great Squirrel Stampede will be commemorated this fall with fun activities that also provide a sneak preview to the upcoming 2023 Hamilton County Bicentennial. Residents and visitors can enjoy countywide, squirrel-themed events and support local businesses that...
Current Publishing
Carmel High School thrower excels in national meet
After a disappointing end to his junior track and field high school season, an attitude adjustment was in order for thrower Drew Franklin. “Honestly, my biggest improvement has been my attitude toward the sport, as before I wasn’t taking it seriously enough,” the Carmel High School senior said. “As soon as I started to put in the real work, I started seeing real results.”
Current Publishing
New Fishers business focuses on stretching
A growing company focused on stretching, opened its doors in Fishers Aug. 8. Stretch Zone was founded in 2004 and has over 200 locations across the U.S., including one in Carmel and one in Zionsville. The new facility in Fishers is at 11398 Olio Rd. Stretch Zone “is a practitioner-assisted...
Current Publishing
Plan for Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park in Carmel begins to take shape
Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has entered a second round of gathering public input about the future Thomas Marcuccilli Nature Park. The feedback will inform CCPR’s master plan for the park. The future park near 146th Street and River Road is expected to have amenities that highlight natural aspects...
Current Publishing
Facial and Massage Spa Opens in Zionsville
Hand and Stone, a chain of facial and massage spas, opened a new store in Zionsville in May. The new Hand and Stone franchise is the second that is owned by Jessica Thompson and her family. The family also owns a franchise in Arizona. The Zionsville franchise is at 11100...
Current Publishing
Deadline nears to run for Noblesville School Board
The deadline to run as a candidate for the Noblesville Schools Board this fall is approaching. Candidates have until noon Aug. 26 to file with the Hamilton County Elections Office. Five candidates have filed petitions to run for the Noblesville School Board as of Aug. 15, according to the Hamilton County Elections Office.
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
Featured adoptable pets for National Dog Day
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s National Dog Day! As we celebrate our four-legged friends, IndyHumane is encouraging people to help find these dogs a forever home. Every week, IndyHumane features adoptable pets available at the shelter. Here are some recent featured dogs that are still available for adoption. Read up about them and head to the shelter […]
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Fox 59
Conner Prairie offering free admission September 17
FISHERS — Conner Prairie is offering free admission September 17 for Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day. The museum is inviting families to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the music of Hispanic and Latino cultures throughout the day. Visitors can also explore Hispanic culture and heritage through Herencia Musical: A...
readthereporter.com
Corbett: Pleasant Street “stroad” result of Noblesville city officials who refused to listen to citizens
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
