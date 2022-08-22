ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Tampa Bay

Crash sends bicyclist to hospital in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla — A crash involving a car and bicyclist Friday afternoon shut down a portion of East Fowler Avenue in Tampa. Just before 4 p.m., police responded to the crash on East Fowler Avenue near University Mall. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bruno the dog rescued from Tampa apartment fire

TAMPA, Fla — A Tampa dog owner has their four-legged family member back after Bruno was rescued from a burning apartment building Wednesday morning. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a report of an apartment unit on fire just after 10:30 a.m. on Terrace Club Lane, the agency said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Air fryer left on overnight causes destructive kitchen fire

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An air fryer left on overnight sparked a devastating kitchen fire at one Spring Hill home early Wednesday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue said. Hernando County fire crews were called just after 6 a.m. to a home on Galiano Court near County Line Road. The homeowner called fire crews to say their kitchen was on fire.
SPRING HILL, FL
fox13news.com

Largo High teen dies in crash after trying to cross 'unlighted roadway,' troopers say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Pinellas County. According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and was hit by the car. The teen had been walking to the bus stop with his little sister.
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

85-year-old man hit, killed by pickup truck in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a man was hit and killed in a crash early Friday morning in Seminole. Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to reports of a pedestrian crash on Starkey Road and Park Boulevard. According to investigators, a 2015 GMC pickup truck was...
SEMINOLE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa police investigating shooting that killed man

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead and Tampa police are investigating what led up to the late-night shooting. It happened around 11:53 p.m. Wednesday on 50th Street N near Interstate 4 and Melburne Boulevard. A Shell gas station is also in that area, according to maps. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the shooting.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Storms damage homes, flood streets, knock out power in parts of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - Afternoon storms left a mess behind in Tampa, near Ybor City. Strong wind knocked down trees and some power lines. In one spot along the roadway, a piece of metal roof was wrapped around a fire hydrant blocks away. Nearby residents said they heard loud pops from...
TAMPA, FL
