CLEARWATER, Fla. - Florida troopers said a 15-year-old boy has passed away following a Friday morning crash in Pinellas County. According to troopers, a driver was heading west on Belleair Road, east of South Haven Drive. Meanwhile, the teen, who Pinellas County Schools has identified as Ethan Weiser, attempted to cross two lanes of traffic and was hit by the car. The teen had been walking to the bus stop with his little sister.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO