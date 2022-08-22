ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, SD

DWU inauguration set for this morning

The Inauguration of Dr. Daniel Kittle as the 21st President of Dakota Wesleyan University will take place at 11 AM this morning in the Sherman Center on the DWU campus. The installation ceremony is open to the public. A community celebration will follow to be held on Jackson Plaza and the lawn east of the Sherman Center.
DWU Freshman Food Drive collects more than 2,400 pounds of food

The DWU Freshman Food Drive has so far collected more than 2,400 pounds of food donated by the Mitchell community. The event was sponsored by DWU Campus Ministry. More than 125 freshmen, along with upperclassmen and other volunteers, conducted the food drive from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Donations were taken to the Mitchell Food Pantry where volunteers sorted and shelved the food.
Mitchell High School Marching Band to present Parent/Community Marching Band Show tonight

The Mitchell High School Marching Band will be presenting its annual Parent/Community Marching Band Show on Tuesday, August 23rd at 7PM at Joe Quintal Stadium. The marching band has been hard at work since the end of July working on their competition program entitled “Voodoo”. This event is free and open to the public, and we encourage any band supporter to come out and enjoy the evening with us. The band will present its show that evening and showcase the various members of the group.
