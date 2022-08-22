Read full article on original website
Related
kool98.com
DWU inauguration set for this morning
The Inauguration of Dr. Daniel Kittle as the 21st President of Dakota Wesleyan University will take place at 11 AM this morning in the Sherman Center on the DWU campus. The installation ceremony is open to the public. A community celebration will follow to be held on Jackson Plaza and the lawn east of the Sherman Center.
kool98.com
DWU Freshman Food Drive collects more than 2,400 pounds of food
The DWU Freshman Food Drive has so far collected more than 2,400 pounds of food donated by the Mitchell community. The event was sponsored by DWU Campus Ministry. More than 125 freshmen, along with upperclassmen and other volunteers, conducted the food drive from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. Donations were taken to the Mitchell Food Pantry where volunteers sorted and shelved the food.
kool98.com
Mitchell High School Marching Band to present Parent/Community Marching Band Show tonight
The Mitchell High School Marching Band will be presenting its annual Parent/Community Marching Band Show on Tuesday, August 23rd at 7PM at Joe Quintal Stadium. The marching band has been hard at work since the end of July working on their competition program entitled “Voodoo”. This event is free and open to the public, and we encourage any band supporter to come out and enjoy the evening with us. The band will present its show that evening and showcase the various members of the group.
kool98.com
Thursday Corn Palace Festival entertainment features Randy Houser
Today marks the second day of this year’s Corn Palace Festival in downtown Mitchell. Vendors open at 11 AM, while the rides will open at 4 PM. Free entertainment at the Corn Palace Plaza begins at 5 PM, and Randy Houser will play the Palace at 7 PM. For...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kool98.com
Mitchell Police asking for public’s help in locating dog that bit an individual
We are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner and dog that was. involved in biting an individual on 08-25-22 around 6:00 am in the 500 block of. East 5th. An individual was bitten by a large black dog that was running loose. The. dog was described...
Comments / 0