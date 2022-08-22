Read full article on original website
Idaho law enforcement face crippling staff shortages
West Ada family concerned about Cascade Transportation bus delays
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Delays with Cascade Student Transportation’s bus routes had an Idaho mom panicking for 30 minutes about where her child was Thursday. Jennifer Peterson's 5-year-old son started kindergarten this year in the West Ada School District (WASD). WASD contracts out their bus services to Cascade.
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Idaho law enforcement seek solutions to crippling officer shortages
House GOP pledges to fight Judge Winmill's injunction decision, says 'some preborn children may die'
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho House Republican Caucus has sent out the following statement on last night's federal court decision on Idaho's abortion "trigger" law, from Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett:. "Today a federal district court judge in Boise issued a...
City of Boise purchases mobile home park in effort to preserve low-cost housing options
BOISE, Idaho — In order to combat the high rising costs of housing in the Treasure Valley, the City of Boise just purchased a mobile home park to preserve low-cost living options. The Sage Mobile Home Park, located on the Boise Bench, is an area covering 2 acres near...
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Nampa and Meridian police see officer vacancy gaps across county lines
City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!
Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
Far-right group endorses Boise School Board candidates; elicits responses
In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical." Among the...
The high cost of affordable housing in McLean's Boise
With house prices at record highs in the Boise metro area, there are many voices demanding that city government do something. Usually, government solutions to housing involve spending taxpayer dollars to subsidize mortgages and rents for certain groups of people. But on the other end of the ideological spectrum is the free market solution, which relies on having the supply of homes outweigh the demand, therefore lowering prices.
Canyon County students in need receive backpacks ahead of the school year
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Most students in the Gem State are now back in classrooms for a new school year. For some, buying school supplies can be a challenge. This year, that burden was lifted off some of those families in Canyon County. The Community Council of Idaho’s mission...
There’s Only ONE City Shaped Like This in the United States and You’ll Find it in Idaho
If you look at an aerial map of the Treasure Valley, you'll notice that Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Caldwell aren't really shaped like anything. Streets and housing developments just kept branching off from the original downtown blocks. But if you continue looking at that map and head northwest from Caldwell,...
Affordable Housing Reaches Mountain Home, Idaho
An old bus rests in a field outside downtown Mountain Home, Idaho. I snapped a picture and then posted it to my personal Facebook page and suggested it was affordable housing. I got some funny replies and some were simply sad. I’m actually quite serious about affordable housing. There are...
Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho
There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
Eastbound I-84 To Shutdown Friday Night
Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to get a little bit of everything during the year. In fact, we're lucky enough to get 5 distinct seasons! A snowy winter, a promising spring, a scorching summer, a beautiful fall and an ever evolving CONSTRUCTION SEASON!. That's what all of...
Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing burn out and low wages
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
‘If I was a Gay Democrat,’ Idaho Gubernatorial Asks Boise Mayor
An independent governor candidate calls out the Boise mayor for canceling a planned campaign rally. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a statement condemning the actions of candidate Ammon Bundy while canceling his planned campaign picnic in Boise next month. Collin Raye and Ammon Bundy. Country Music Star Collin Ray performs...
aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport
This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?
NAMPA (Idaho Capital Sun) — Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
