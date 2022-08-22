ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho law enforcement face crippling staff shortages

BOISE, Idaho — From Canyon County in the West, Kootenai County in the North, and Bonneville County in the East, law enforcement agencies across Idaho are struggling to hire, and retain, officers and staff. As the state sees an influx of newcomers, low unemployment, and a hot housing market,...
KIVI-TV

City of Boise buys Sage Mobile Home Park in affordable housing move

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has finalized its purchase of the Sage Mobile Home Park, according to a press release sent on August 25. The City of Boise said the purchase adds to its affordable housing initiative; Sage Mobile Home, a two-acre mobile home park located on the Boise Bench, has a total of 24 mobile homes on-site, according to our partners at BoiseDev.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Is the Treasure Valley Getting a Casino?!

Currently Idahoans have to drive to Jackpot, Nevada or Pendleton, Oregon to find a nearby Casino to gamble in. To this day the luckiest I have ever been was coming up over $900 on a slot machine in Jackpot on a girls weekend trip. A lot of people will take a fun getaway weekend to our neighboring state casinos but what about having one right here - even closer, how about one right outside of Boise in the Mountain Home area?
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Far-right group endorses Boise School Board candidates; elicits responses

In a Tuesday afternoon Facebook post, a far-right extremist group posted endorsements for the Boise School Board of Trustees election coming up on Sept. 6. The endorsement post on Tuesday was addressed to "Boise School District Republicans" and urged people to go vote as the election is "critical." Among the...
BOISE, ID
idahofreedom.org

The high cost of affordable housing in McLean's Boise

With house prices at record highs in the Boise metro area, there are many voices demanding that city government do something. Usually, government solutions to housing involve spending taxpayer dollars to subsidize mortgages and rents for certain groups of people. But on the other end of the ideological spectrum is the free market solution, which relies on having the supply of homes outweigh the demand, therefore lowering prices.
BOISE, ID
98.3 The Snake

Affordable Housing Reaches Mountain Home, Idaho

An old bus rests in a field outside downtown Mountain Home, Idaho. I snapped a picture and then posted it to my personal Facebook page and suggested it was affordable housing. I got some funny replies and some were simply sad. I’m actually quite serious about affordable housing. There are...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
MIX 106

Things You Should Never Do or Say to People Who Love Idaho

There's only so much you can pack inside a headline, right? So before we dive in, the subject warrants context and clarity. In America, we're entitled with the inalienable right of free speech. However, while we as Americans do enjoy the fruits of the First Amendment, that isn't to say it goes entirely without consequence.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Eastbound I-84 To Shutdown Friday Night

Here in the Treasure Valley, we're lucky enough to get a little bit of everything during the year. In fact, we're lucky enough to get 5 distinct seasons! A snowy winter, a promising spring, a scorching summer, a beautiful fall and an ever evolving CONSTRUCTION SEASON!. That's what all of...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Coping with a Cop Shortage: Canyon County officers facing burn out and low wages

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — In cities across America, if you call 911, there are fewer dispatchers taking your call, and fewer officers responding. Law enforcement agencies face a daunting challenge, recruiting and retaining staff. Some agencies are in crisis, with staffing shortages impacting services, and forcing them to get creative to meet an increasing workload demand, with less supply.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

aha? Oh No! Another Major Setback For The Boise Airport

This summer has been one step forward, and one step back for the Boise Airport. We've seen exciting flights added, like Las Vegas to Boise, and some of our favorite services taken away, like the daily service from Boise to Austin, Texas. Now, we're losing something we never even had....
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho brought hundreds of Afghans to safety. Will they be allowed to stay?

NAMPA (Idaho Capital Sun) — Toddlers and young children skipped through the hallways of the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho in Nampa the evening of Aug. 18. They came and went from a packed banquet room, where their parents and families shared dinner, fresh baklava and tea, and talked about their former home, Afghanistan, and their current home, Idaho.
NAMPA, ID
