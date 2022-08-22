Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
WSET
Juvenile faces felony charge after bringing gun to Appomattox Co. private school: Sheriff
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox County Sheriff's Office said a gun was reported at a private school in the area on Friday afternoon. Sheriff Donald Simpson said at 12:20 p.m. a gun was reported at Cornerstone Christian Academy. The sheriff said the school did not go into...
WSET
14-year-old charged with first-degree murder: Danville PD
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old suspect in Danville has been charged with first-degree murder after a homicide on July 16. The Danville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street in Danville on July 16 after reports of shots fired. Officers located 33-year-old Patrick Duffy with...
14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
WSET
DPD still investigating why gun was brought into George Washington High School
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After Danville Police said a student brought a gun into school on Tuesday, ABC13 worked to learn more about what happened. As of Wednesday morning, there were still more questions than answers as to why and how a student got a gun into George Washington High School on Tuesday afternoon.
WSET
4-year-old girl shot, injured at Campbell Ave. shooting: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting on Tuesday evening wounded a four-year-old girl on Campbell Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Around 9:45 p.m., the department responded to the Liberty gas station after callers reported gunshots. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the parking lot,...
WSET
26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff
BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
WSLS
26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County
BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WSET
Do you know him? Danville Police looking for unidentified person of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is looking for a person of interest they said may know something about a crime. On Monday, the department shared a picture of a man on their Facebook page. The department said they need help to identify them and to take...
WSET
20-year-old with Autism found after running away during house fire in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Authorities were on the scene of a house fire in Pittsylvania County, just outside of Gretna on Thursday morning. According to emergency dispatch, the fire is at a home in the 3500 block of Brights Road. They said they got the call at 12:23...
WSLS
‘It’s horrible and makes me glad we’re moving’: Neighbors react after four-year-old is shot in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A four-year-old girl is recovering after a shooting in Lynchburg Tuesday night. Police said the incident happened near the Liberty Gas station on Campbell Avenue and the child is expected to be okay. A neighbor caught the shooting on camera and showed 10 News the video...
Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WSET
Crash in Cumberland Co. sends state trooper to the hospital, driver charged
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Cumberland County that sent one of its troopers to the hospital. At 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, VSP said Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654. There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper's Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge.
WSET
501 Expressway closed after accident near Timberlake, Fort Ave.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 501 are closed after an accident. While no further details are yet available, law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. We will update this story when there is more information.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
WSET
Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
WSET
James Reagan relieved his truck is back, but now the hard work begins restoring it
HALIFAX Co., Va. (WSET) — James Reagan Jr. said he was finally able to sleep last night, now that his family's stolen truck has been returned to him. Reagan's truck was stolen on August 18 from his garage. He was able to work with the police and find the...
WSET
Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
WSET
Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
WSET
Missing 12-year-old Alleghany Co. boy found: Sheriff
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's office was asking for help locating 12-year-old Bradley "Joe" McGuire. On Wednesday morning, it was announced he is found and safe. "Thank you for everyone's help and assistance," The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. The sheriff's office and...
WSET
No bomb found after 'Airdrop' threat at Alleghany County high school
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office said no bombs were found after a threat at an area high school on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office said a ”bomb threat” was communicated to students at Alleghany High School by ”Airdrop”.
