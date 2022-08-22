ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WSET

14-year-old charged with first-degree murder: Danville PD

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 14-year-old suspect in Danville has been charged with first-degree murder after a homicide on July 16. The Danville Police Department responded to the 300 block of Halifax Street in Danville on July 16 after reports of shots fired. Officers located 33-year-old Patrick Duffy with...
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

14-year-old facing murder charges in homicide investigation, Danville police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A 14-year-old who is connected with a homicide investigation is now facing first-degree murder charges, according to the Danville Police Department. Police arrested the Danville teen on Thursday, Aug. 18. on robbery and use of a firearm in regards to a homicide case from Tuesday, Aug. 16. Officers responded to the […]
Lynchburg, VA
Lynchburg, VA
WSET

4-year-old girl shot, injured at Campbell Ave. shooting: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A shooting on Tuesday evening wounded a four-year-old girl on Campbell Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said. Around 9:45 p.m., the department responded to the Liberty gas station after callers reported gunshots. Surveillance footage captured four suspects shooting at a van in the parking lot,...
WSET

26-year-old Martinsville man dead after shooting in Boones Mill: Sheriff

BOONES MILL, Va. (WSET) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 26-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Boones Mill on Wednesday evening. At approximately 9:28 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for a shooting at a Boones Mill home along Virgil Goode Highway.
BOONES MILL, VA
WSLS

26-year-old man dead after shooting in Franklin County

BOONES MILL, Va. – A 26-year-old man was shot dead in Boones Mill Wednesday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told it happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home alongside Virgil Goode Highway. Authorities say an unknown man was at the home and...
WFXR

Teen facing charges after officers find gun at Danville high school

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A teenage boy was taken into custody after a fight at a Danville high school led to the discovery of a gun in the boy’s backpack Tuesday afternoon. The Danville Police Department says the fight took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23 between students inside George Washington High […]
WSET

Crash in Cumberland Co. sends state trooper to the hospital, driver charged

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Cumberland County that sent one of its troopers to the hospital. At 4:32 p.m. on Wednesday, VSP said Trooper G.D. Martin was traveling on Route 60 and was slowing to make a right turn into a gravel lot just east of Route 654. There was a Dodge pickup truck immediately behind the Trooper's Ford Taurus and a 2003 Nissan Frontier traveling behind the Dodge.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
WSET

501 Expressway closed after accident near Timberlake, Fort Ave.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 501 are closed after an accident. While no further details are yet available, law enforcement is asking drivers to avoid the area. We will update this story when there is more information.
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Police identify victim of weekend shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mahdi H. Holland, 25 of Roanoke, has been identified by Roanoke Police as the man who died after arriving at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Saturday morning via personal vehicle after a shooting. No crime scene has been located. No one has been arrested. If you have...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man injured in Roanoke after fight, shooting in a parking garage

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police were on patrol along Campbell Avenue SW early Sunday morning when they heard several gunshots in close proximity. This incident happened at approximately 2:00 a.m. in a parking garage in the 30 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers said they found evidence...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Extensive damage reported after Texas Ave. home catches fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Texas Avenue on Wednesday morning. Chief Greg Wormser told ABC13 there are no victims. Batallion Chief Kenny Turner said the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire. Crews are remaining...
WSET

Town of Bedford moving forward with construction of new police department facility

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — At Tuesday night's meeting, the Bedford Town Council approved moving forward with the proposed contract for a new Bedford Police Department Facility. Back in 2021, Wiley|Wilson conducted a needs assessment and concept design for a new Police Department building for the Town. The study determined that an approximately 20,000 square feet building would be needed to meet the present and future needs of the Police Department.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Missing 12-year-old Alleghany Co. boy found: Sheriff

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany County Sheriff's office was asking for help locating 12-year-old Bradley "Joe" McGuire. On Wednesday morning, it was announced he is found and safe. "Thank you for everyone's help and assistance," The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. The sheriff's office and...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA

