Why Miranda Lambert's Latest Big Festival Concert Was Canceled
Miranda Lambert was scheduled to perform at the WE Fest Country Music Festival in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota on Friday, but poor weather forced organizers to call off the show. Lambert apologized to her Minnesota fans and said she hoped to see them soon. Lee Brice and Clay Walker were among the other acts scheduled to perform in Detroit Lakes on Friday.
Jon Pardi Reveals He’s Working on a Song With Luke Bryan
Jon Pardi is quickly reaching the country music titan status of folks like Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton. And he’s enlisting another one for an upcoming track. Luke Bryan will appear on an upcoming track alongside Pardi. “Me and Luke got one coming out,” Jon Pardi tells...
16 Country Music Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol
We all know country music and alcohol go hand in hand… it’s like peanut butter and jelly, ham and cheese, cocaine and waffles…. Ol’ David Allan Coe said it best on the famous last verse of “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” when he said:
Priscilla Presley Displays Odd Behavior, Memory Issues, At Graceland During Elvis Week 2022
Priscilla Presley delighted her fans by gracing them with her presence at Elvis Week 2022, but many are afraid that she's losing her memory after displaying bizarre behavior during the festivities. Radar is told that Elvis Presley's ex-wife, 77, fumbled her words and had many baffling gaffes while speaking about The King, whom she was married from 1967-1973. An eyewitness revealed that while outside Graceland, the mansion she once shared with Elvis, at the annual candlelight vigil service on Monday, Priscilla repeatedly wished her former husband a Happy Birthday instead of talking about why they were there, which was to...
Dolly Parton’s Former Tennessee Home Sells After 12 Years On The Market
After over a decade on the market, The former longtime home of Dolly Parton herself has sold. Parton used to live there with husband Carl Dean and first purchased the property in 1980. Back then, its price tag was $50,000, which the New York Post notes are the equivalent of $190,400 today.
talentrecap.com
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Watch A 19-Year-Old Randy Travis Make His TV Debut With A George Jones Cover
Talk about a MAJOR blast from the past. Before Randy Travis was Randy Travis, he was Randy Ray, and before he was Randy Ray, he was Randy Traywick, just a youngin’ from Marshville, North Carolina trying to make a name for himself in the country music industry. I’ve been...
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?
Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie
Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child
Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.
A Drunk Charlie Rich Lit John Denver’s Entertainer of the Year Award on Fire in Protest at the 1975 CMA Awards
At the 1975 CMA Awards, Charlie Rich opened the envelope, pulled a lighter out of his pocket, and set fire to the piece of paper with John Denver's name on it.
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee
Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Miranda Lambert rocks a bright orange minidress on the red carpet for 15th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors
Miranda Lambert rocked a colorful look while hitting the red carpet at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors. The 38-year-old country legend hit the red carpet with her 30-year-old husband Brendan McLoughlin at the event, held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Wednesday. Lambert will be receiving...
"He sang like he was testifying": the story of Marshall Tucker Band's evocative classic
It took two releases to reach the dizzy heights of No.75 in the US, but Marshall Tucker Band's Can’t You See’s longevity has far outweighed any disappointment at its commercial success
‘American Idol’ Alum Reveals First Pics of Newborn Son
American Idol alum Kelsie Dolin got to celebrate her 19th birthday with a special person—her newborn son. The Season 20 constant rang in her special day on August 22, and her two-week-old baby, Carter Lee, was by her side. In an Instagram story, Dolin gave fans a peek at her adorable son as a gift to them. The new mom posted a photo of herself holding the swaddled infant in her arms.
Trace Adkins Reveals He Had Doctors Reattach His Finger After a Drilling Accident So He Could Play Guitar
Trace Adkins released his debut album in 1996. Since then he’s released 11 more albums and half a dozen greatest hits records. Adkins has notched more than 20 singles on the Billboard country chart and took a handful of those to number one. Additionally, Trace rode his musical success into an acting career. He’s appeared in several films and will star in the upcoming Fox drama Monarch. However, he didn’t just show up in Nashville one day and decide to be a star. The Louisiana native poured everything he had into his music while still working regular jobs before he hit the big time. To say he was dedicated to the dream would be an understatement.
‘American Idol’ Stars Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Announce Co-Headlining Tour
After finishing American Idol‘s 20th season as its top two stars, country music singers HunterGirl, or Hunter Wolconowski, and Noah Thompson are rejoining to co-headline their own tour. And we have all the information about the upcoming dates below. According to Taste of Country, the American Idol stars’ headlining...
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Shania Twain’s Iconic 1999 Grammy’s Dress at ACM Honors
Kelsea Ballerini performed at the ACM Honors on Wednesday. The star-studded event took place at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. It celebrates remarkable milestones and achievements in country music. Among the honorees was iconic pop crossover sensation Shania Twain. Kelsea wanted to pay tribute to her “hero” to mark the occasion, so she called on a favor from the Grammy Museum. The “HEARTFIRST” singer borrowed the famous gown that Shania wore to the 1999 Grammys. Check out photos from the event that Kelsea Ballerini shared below.
