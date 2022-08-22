Read full article on original website
Sedona Red Rock News
All Verde Valley voters can impact race for Arizona State Legislature
With the new redrawn district lines for the Arizona State Legislature, we will be electing a new state senator and two new representatives in November’s election for Legislative District 1. Arizona is unique among the states in that we elect all of our legislators every two years rather than...
Sedona Red Rock News
Ed Mezulis named new chief of the Sedona Fire District, set to start Sept. 4
As Sedona Fire District Chief Jon Trautwein is set to retire on Saturday, Sept. 3, he will pass the baton to Division Chief Ed Mezulis, who will begin his new role as fire chief on Sunday, Sept. 4 — almost 22 years to the day that the Sedona Fire District hired him on September 5, 2000.
Sedona Red Rock News
Rainbow Trailer Park residents in Oak Creek Canyon face rezoning that threaten their homes
Rainbow Trailer Park residents are facing the loss of their homes in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Rainbow Trout Farm, Michelle Bach, designer and planner with EAPC Architects Engineers, of Phoenix discussed the rezoning of the three parcels totaling 22.11 acres, and reducing the number of residences from about 80 trailers to 43 manufactured homes. The parcels include the Rainbow Trout Farm, Rainbow Trailer Park and Living Springs Camp.
