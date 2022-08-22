ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Comments / 1

Related
L'Observateur

St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
VACHERIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Thibodaux, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
City
Thibodaux, LA
Lafourche Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
brproud.com

Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way around 11:52 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The Orleans Parish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
LOCKPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
houmatimes.com

Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation

UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested

MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
MANDEVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence on Violet St.,” according to the Assumption […]
WGNO

33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
DULAC, LA
WDSU

LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Fifth stabbing this month reported at Orleans Justice Center

The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fifth stabbing this month at the Orleans Parish Justice Center. The center confirmed four stabbing incidents happened at the jail over eight days during the first week of August. The fifth stabbing was reported this week, according to Timothy Ray with OJC....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Suspect arrested after one hurt in weekend shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Sunday, August 21. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Paula Dr. Deputies arrived on scene and “found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy