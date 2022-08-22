Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
UPDATE: Man Arrested in Vermillion Parish for Threats Made Shoot Lafourche Parish Family
A Vermillion Parish man has been arrested in reference to threats he made to a Lafourche Parish woman and her family. Armon Walker, 24, of Abbeville was charged with terrorizing and cyberstalking. On August 25, 2022, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating threats made by Walker to a woman...
WDSU
Texas men arrested, accused of ATM theft attempt in Jefferson Parish
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested three Texas men accused of trying to steal an ATM. According to JPSO, George Hernandez, 40, Quentin Bonds, 25, and Altavarious Wright, 25, made at least three attempts to steal an ATM over the past week. Deputies ran into...
L'Observateur
St. James Sheriff’s Office seeks information regarding Vacherie shooting
On Thursday, August 25, 2022, around 11:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to Church Street in Vacherie, LA in reference to a subject being shot in the arm. Initial responding units located the victim with a single gunshot wound to the right upper arm / shoulder area and rendered aid. The male victim was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
JPSO: Man found shot dead inside Metairie home
An investigation is underway in Jefferson Parish after detectives say a man was found dead at a Metairie home on Thursday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brproud.com
Man leads authorities on chase ending in Napoleonville; 2 arrested
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Napoleonville man accused of leading authorities on a chase that started in Lafourche Parish was arrested Thursday. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies were notified of a police chase moving toward Napoleonville on LA 308. The suspect driving, identified as 25-year-old Travon Donquell Williams of Napoleonville, was stopped by deputies at Howard and Fertitta lanes.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Algiers. According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Teche Street at Red Allen Way around 11:52 a.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they later died. The Orleans Parish...
Louisiana deputies arrest alleged quartet of fentanyl pill dealers
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A lengthy investigation conducted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with four people in handcuffs. Zavier Triplett, 23, of Lockport, Jeremy Arceneaux, 32, of Lockport, Kerry Wheaton, 21, of Lockport and Laquindin Randle, 25, of Houma were all arrested within the last week. The investigation centered around the distribution […]
houmatimes.com
Houma Man Charged with Indecent Behavior with 10 year old has Previous Charge for Similar Case
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man, in connection with an ongoing investigation being conducted by Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) Detectives of the Sheriff’s Office. Jeffrey James Falgout, 63, was arrested for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile charges, in connection with the investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
10-year sentence for gun-wielding grandmother who assaulted Ochsner hospital staffers
A 68-year-old Mandeville woman accused of brandishing a gun and assaulting Ochsner Medical Center staffers as she abducted her granddaughter from the hospital was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in the case Wednesday, court records said. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office dropped the second-degree kidnapping...
Guns, narcotics and money seized after shooting in Jeanerette injured two men
Police seize guns and drugs after responding to a shooting that injured two men.
houmatimes.com
Threat to Lafourche Parish Family Currently Under Investigation
UPDATE: A suspect who reportedly made threats has been taken into custody in Vermillion Parish. We will be following up with a full news release with more information on this case, including his identity, at a later time. Original article:. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a threat...
WDSU
Mandeville shooting linked to altercation, one arrested
MANDEVILLE, La. — A St. Tammany man has been arrested and accused of a shooting that happened at a home in Mandeville Tuesday night. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Meade Court in reference to a shooting around 7:30 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence on Violet St.,” according to the Assumption […]
33-year-old Gray man arrested for statutory rape, deputies say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. TERREBONNE PARISH (BRPROUD) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) has arrested a 33-year-old man for his alleged ties to an investigation into the statutory rape of a juvenile. According to TPSO, detectives were alerted of the case as it was being investigated by the Lafourche […]
houmatimes.com
TPSO: Dulac Woman Arrested in Connection with Arson Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Dulac woman, in connection with an Arson Investigation. Ronisha Dardar, 33, was arrested for Aggravated Arson for her involvement in an August 10, 2022, structure fire on Rose Street in Dulac. Shortly after 4:00 am, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
WDSU
LSU police investigating kidnapping on campus
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State University police are investigating reports of an on-campus kidnapping. The kidnapping was reported Wednesday night. According to campus police, the kidnapping happened around Aster Street near Cypress Hall. Anyone with information on the kidnapping is asked to contact LSU Police at 225-578-3231. Anonymous...
‘Not self defense’, Mandeville man reportedly shoots victim during argument
Further investigation revealed that Maxted was not acting in self defense because his life was not in danger.
WDSU
Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office announces more details on inmates of pod 2E
NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has announced more details on the inmates that were involved in the days-long protest in pod 2E. The sheriff's office reported that only minor injuries from the protest were reported and that each inmate was checked by a medical provider. Pod...
WDSU
Fifth stabbing this month reported at Orleans Justice Center
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the fifth stabbing this month at the Orleans Parish Justice Center. The center confirmed four stabbing incidents happened at the jail over eight days during the first week of August. The fifth stabbing was reported this week, according to Timothy Ray with OJC....
brproud.com
Suspect arrested after one hurt in weekend shooting
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting on Sunday, August 21. The shooting took place around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Paula Dr. Deputies arrived on scene and “found a 40-year-old man who had been shot in the...
Comments / 1