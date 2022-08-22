Read full article on original website
Auburn football: What does Allen Greene exit mean for Bryan Harsin?
With Allen Greene stepping down as athletic director, all eyes are on Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin ahead of his most critical season at the helm. Allen Greene’s abrupt departure leaves Bryan Harsin’s job as Auburn football head coach in serious jeopardy beyond this season. Greene was...
Michigan football: Quarterback decision won’t happen by start of season
Michigan football should be in store for a fantastic follow-up to their playoff run, but the starting quarterback for the 2022 season remains undetermined. Jim Harbaugh exorcised quite a few demons in the 2021 season. Michigan football not only got the lingering Ohio State monkey off of their back in a snowy, dominant performance, but the Wolverines effectively punched their first ticket to the College Football Playoff by doing so.
Lawyer: Matt Araiza & Bills knew nothing of allegations before Draft Day
Considering the NFL’s resources and reach, it seems less and less likely the Bills were unware of allegations against Matt Araiza until this week. Considering the pre-draft hype around Matt Araiza, the “Punt God” of San Diego State, his fall to the No. 180 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft didn’t match up with expectations.
