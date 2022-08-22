Read full article on original website
NBC12
23-year-old killed after car overturns, strikes trees in Henrico County
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Henrico early Wednesday morning. At 1:20 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash on the ramp to I-64 east from I-295 northbound, Exit 53 in Henrico County. VSP says a 2019 Honda Civic took the exit...
23-year-old Hopewell man dies after car crashes off exit ramp
A 23-year-old man died when his car crashed off an interstate exit ramp early Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
NBC12
27-year-old dies in Charles City two-vehicle crash
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Charles City County. Shortly after 1:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Rt. 106) and Wayside Road (Rt. 607). Investigators determined a 2010 Ford...
Police investigating after driver runs stop sign, crash kills Virginia driver
According to police, a 2010 Ford Focus was driving west on Wayside Road when the driver ran through a stop sign and hit a 2002 Ford Explorer on the passenger side traveling north on Roxbury Road. The impact from the crash caused the Explorer to flip over.
Augusta Free Press
Hopewell woman dies when driver runs through stop sign, T-bones vehicle
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Route 106) and Wayside Road (Route 607) in Charles City County on Tuesday at 1:09 a.m. A 2010 Ford Focus was traveling west...
Flipped car blocks traffic in Richmond, causes backups on Dock Street
The small silver sedan can be seen in the photo below flipped completely over. Richmond Fire and EMS is on scene attending to the incident. Traffic backups are expected in the area.
WSET
Crews work together to free people trapped inside of car after crash in Pamplin
PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency crews responded to Pamplin on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a vehicle crash. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) said crews were called to the 18000 block of Richmond Highway at the Pamplin Exxon just before 2 p.m. The department said 2...
msn.com
Crash on I-95 North causing delays in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups in downtown Richmond. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78, just before the Hermitage Road off-ramp. The northbound right lane is currently closed. 511Virginia shows traffic backed...
Virginia State Trooper hurt, Chesterfield driver charged in crash
Randolfo W. Santos, 54, of North Chesterfield, was charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and improper passing on a shoulder.
NBC12
1 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Wednesday afternoon after a driver ran a stop sign. The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive. Police say the driver of a pick-up truck, who was not...
One person sent to the hospital after trash truck hits Prius on I-95 in Chesterfield
A three-car crash in Chesterfield County has sent one person to the hospital and closed several lanes on Interstate 95 northbound near 288.
NBC12
Senior Alert canceled after search for 71-year-old man
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police report Ronnie Wolford has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department. Police are searching for Ronnie Wolford, 71. He is white, 5′6″ and 110 pounds with blue...
Driver identified in deadly Midlothian Turnpike crash near Windy Hill Sports Complex
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the driver of a 2007 Honda Civic was heading west on Midlothian Turnpike near the Windy Hill Sports Complex when the car hit a 2016 Ford F-150 that was headed in the same direction.
Hopewell opens investigation after man shot on Petersburg Street, 2 suspects on the run
According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Petersburg Street on Wednesday, Aug. 24 just before 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
One dead after two-vehicle crash on Midlothian Turnpike
A person has died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Midlothian Turnpike near Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield County.
Police asking for help finding missing Albemarle man
According to VSP, Ronnie Wolford was last seen at 5 p.m on Wednesday, Aug. 24 on Monocan Trail Road in the Covesville area. He walks with a cane and is believed to be wearing a camouflage baseball cap and black motorcycle boots.
cbs19news
Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
Family of slain Hanover teen speaks out after boyfriend is sentenced to 8 years in prison
A man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the shooting death of his girlfriend, but her family is not happy about the outcome.
NBC12
Grandfather says 8-year-old grandson hurt in Richmond shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grandfather says his 8-year-old grandson was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. He says the boy is doing OK and is talking after he was taken to VCU Medical Center. Police say they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in...
NBC12
Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother
STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...
