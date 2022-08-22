ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

27-year-old dies in Charles City two-vehicle crash

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Charles City County. Shortly after 1:00 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Rt. 106) and Wayside Road (Rt. 607). Investigators determined a 2010 Ford...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Powhatan County, VA
Accidents
County
Powhatan County, VA
City
Powhatan, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Powhatan County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Dillwyn, VA
Augusta Free Press

Hopewell woman dies when driver runs through stop sign, T-bones vehicle

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Roxbury Road (Route 106) and Wayside Road (Route 607) in Charles City County on Tuesday at 1:09 a.m. A 2010 Ford Focus was traveling west...
WSET

Crews work together to free people trapped inside of car after crash in Pamplin

PAMPLIN, Va. (WSET) — Multiple emergency crews responded to Pamplin on Wednesday afternoon for a report of a vehicle crash. The Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) said crews were called to the 18000 block of Richmond Highway at the Pamplin Exxon just before 2 p.m. The department said 2...
msn.com

Crash on I-95 North causing delays in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups in downtown Richmond. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78, just before the Hermitage Road off-ramp. The northbound right lane is currently closed. 511Virginia shows traffic backed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Powhatan
NBC12

1 injured in crash after driver runs stop sign in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Wednesday afternoon after a driver ran a stop sign. The Chesterfield Police Department says the incident happened at Genito Road and Kelly Green Drive. Police say the driver of a pick-up truck, who was not...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

Senior Alert canceled after search for 71-year-old man

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police report Ronnie Wolford has been found safe. ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department. Police are searching for Ronnie Wolford, 71. He is white, 5′6″ and 110 pounds with blue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Gmc 1500#Vcu Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cbs19news

Police investigating another incident in Abbington Crossing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second time in two weeks, the Albemarle County Police Department has responded to an incident at the Abbington Crossing Apartment complex. Around 11 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shots fired call on the 900 block of Old Brook Road. Police say...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Grandfather says 8-year-old grandson hurt in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A grandfather says his 8-year-old grandson was injured in a shooting in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. He says the boy is doing OK and is talking after he was taken to VCU Medical Center. Police say they were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. in...
NBC12

Chesterfield man charged with murder of 19-year-old mother

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man has been charged with murder after a shooting happened in Stafford County Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after 1:45 p.m., deputies responded to Crescent Valley Drive for a reported shooting. Once on scene, deputies found 19-year-old Aliyah Henderson shot to death inside a home. Police...

Comments / 0

Community Policy